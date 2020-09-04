Niger Delta
High Court Resolves Ilotombi Chieftaincy Crisis
A Port Harcourt High Court has resolved the chieftaincy crisis in Ilotombi Community in the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The court presided over by Hon. Justice W.A. Chechey also declared that the Utong Royal family is the only Royal family in Ilotombi Town in Andoni Local Government Area, hence, entitled to produce the Okan-Ama of Ilotombi or traditional ruler of Ilotombi.
The case with suit No: PHC/2350/01 was filed by the Eneotu Royal family of Ilotombi town against the Utong Royal family of Ilotombi town.
In its judgement, the court declared “that the Utong Royal family is the only royal family in Ilotombi Town, in Andoni Local Government Area, hence, entitled in perpetuating to produce the Okan-Ama Ilotombi or traditional ruler of Ilotombi.
It also ordered “that the claimants by themselves their agents, representative cohorts and privies howsoever are restrained jointly and severally in perpetuity from parading Eneotu as the royal house or in any manner whatsoever claiming any right to produce the Okan-Ama or traditional ruler of Ilotombi town.”
It however urged the parties to embrace themselves and live together peacefully,” adding that no order as to damage or cost is awarded.
Niger Delta
Wike, Nsirim, Others Bag Awards, As Bayelsa Publisher Marks Anniversary
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, former Military Administrator of old Rivers State and Chairman,Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinius Nsirim, amongst others, have received awards from a Bayelsa State-based journalist and publisher,Gesi publications.
The award ceremony was part of activities held to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the publishing company.
In his speech, Chairman of the occasion and Paramount Ruler of Sabagreia Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area of Bayelsa State, Bokumor Orukari acknowledged the development strategies employed by former Rivers State Governors, Navy Commander,Alfred Diete-Spiff(rtd) and the late Senator Melford Okilo respectively.
The royal father asserted that through the selection of capable hands into the state executive council, the two former Governors were able to bequeath enduring legacies to both the people of the old Rivers and the present day Bayelsa State.
Giving special remarks on leadership and development in the old Rivers State under the Diete- Spiff’s administration, pioneer cabinet member of the administration, Ambassador Lawrence Ekpebu maintained that it was sacrosanct to give public appointments based on merit.
The erstwhile Nigerian Ambassador to the Ivory Coast reiterated that the panacea to enduring legacies by government in Nigeria is the political will by leaders to embark on deliberate infrastructural development of their states by bringing into leadership qualified manpower.
“In the Spiff’s era, our names as commissioners were written and sent to General Yakubu Gowon for screening before our appointments were approved. So the Diete-Spiff’s led administration had qualified manpower appointed on merit, hence, the success”, Ekpebu said.
Meanwhile, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Niger Delta University, Professor Solomon Ebobrah has faulted the Federal Government on its inability to provide infrastructure in the Niger Delta.
Ebobrah, citing relevant legal authorities, harped that it was the function of the government to build infrastructure in all parts of the country,hence the absence of infrastructure in the Niger Delta region is a deliberate attempt by the federal and state governments to undermine the processes of development in the area.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
RSG Recommits To Sponsoring Public Schools On 2020 NECO, NABTEB Exams
The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to sponsor the application fees for public schools candidates writing the 2020 National Examinational Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examinations.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director, Secondary Education, Mrs Sokari Davies on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Chidi Adiele and made available to The Tide, Wednesday.
Adiele said; “In preparation for these examinations, having regards to the strict time-frames issued by the National Examining Bodies in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, the Rivers State Ministry of Education earlier directed all Principals of public schools to make submission of their candidates latest August 28, 2020 to the Director of Secondary Education in the Ministry.
He explained that the deadline for the submission of their candidates was later extended to August 31, 2020.
“At the close of submissions by 6.30pm on August 31, 2020, only 199 schools had made their submissions of candidates to the ministry.
“These are the only ones that can be sponsored, as the Ministry of Education considers that other schools and candidates are not interested, he added.
The statement emphasised that the Ministry cannot reasonably wait to move on to the next stage of the process, which was concluded early on September 1, 2020, while urging parents, guardians and the general public to please take note.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Gunmen Abduct UNICAL Lecturer, Two Others
Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped three persons, including one Dr.
Anthony Egbe, a staff of the University of Calabar. She was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Etak Ukana in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.
Another victim, one Mr. Effiom Edem Asuquo, was also abducted onSeptember 1, 2020, at Akwa Ikot Effanga, in the same Akpabuyo Local Government Area, three days after Egbe’s abduction.
Asuquo, according to sources, was kidnapped in the evening by some Gunmen who took him to an unknown destination while it was learnt that an unnamed Pastor was kidnapped on the night of September 1, 2020, at Atu Street, Calabar South Local Government Area.
This is the fourth time a case of kidnapping has been reported in
Cross River State within one week after the abduction of a female pediatrician, Dr. Vivien Otu, last Friday in Calabar, the state capital.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, lamented the rising cases of kidnapping in the last few months.
She said the command was aware of the kidnap cases in Akpabuyo, “We are aware of the recent kidnapping in the state, the Commissioner of Police is very sad about it because before these recent ones, the state has been quiet and calm since he came a month now and wondered the sudden increase,” the PPRO said.
She explained further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh had a meeting on Wednesday with all the senior officers in the
Command and had been having series of meetings to ensure that strategies are put in place to curb the kidnapping issues
“Of course, you know that the year is coming to an end and the ‘ember’ month have come and the hoodlums would want to use the opportunity because of the festive period to launch attack but not to worry, we have put strategies in place and we have gotten some vital information, which we are working on. I am very hopeful that the kidnappers will be arrested and the victims rescued,” the PPRO assured.
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Plateau PDP Crisis: Useni’s Group Dissociates Self From State Congress
-
News5 days ago
Edo: PDP Tasks Military, INEC On Credible Poll
-
Politics3 days ago
Lawmakers Representing Us Are Doing Nothing -Borno Residents
-
Front Pix5 days ago
Thousands Dump APC For PDP In Rivers …As Etche APC Chieftain, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi Returns …Wike Urges Unity Amongst PDP Leaders For Party’s Overall Interest
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
RSUBEB Wants Review Of National Policy On Gender Education
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Banigo Tasks Women On Youth Upbringing
-
Politics3 days ago
New Plateau PDP State EXCO To Reconcile Aggrieved Members
-
Politics3 days ago
C’River North: PDP Mulls Review Of Lawmaker’s Disqualification