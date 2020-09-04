Opinion
Checking Examination Malpractices
As a result of over-emphasis on paper qualification, examination cheating has become a vogue in Nigeria. Our children now prefer enjoying themselves at the expense of their studies. Because they are unsure of their ability to pass examinations, they resolve to find cheap ways of doing so. Often, they rely on pre-knowledge of examination question papers otherwise known as expo. Unfortunately, the result of this practise is a fall in the standard of education.
Examination malpractice will hardly be sustained if it is not encouraged. Disappointingly, some examiners encourage the students to indulge in this obnoxious practice by collaborating with them. These examiners sometimes use this medium for economic gain as huge sums of money are necessary to obtain expo. For example, the early White men introduced this examination malpractice in Nigeria in the early1960s; that brought about this gradual changing attitude of assessing students who forge papers.
This behaviour has caused so many Nigerians to fall from the academic performance and thereby focus their mind on examination malpractices, rather than reading and writing to acquire knowledge.
Examination malpractices have become a conscious behaviour. The concomitant effects of these malpractices cannot entirely be expressed here; but suffice it to say that the effects range from the inability to publicly express oneself in good English Language, inability to defend one’s course of study; leading to inability to secure employment.
The downturn effect is usually frustration because the individual has placed his or herself in the place of a graduate whom people expect to be intelligent and productive, but turns out to be a wastrel after spending long years in school.
Many of our youths become frustrated and disillusioned when they see their colleagues, whose academic standard is rated low, being given admission either because they can afford the necessary bribe or have godfathers who speak on their behalf.
The problem of examination malpractice can only be stopped with the attention and help of the government. I am personally convinced that with government’s readiness to fight the menace, there will be a change of attitude.
Over the years, emphasis has been placed on providing education for the people. This is premised on the belief that education inculcates in the people the sense of belonging. Unfortunately, Nigeria has not sustained this vision and objective. We should all know that the training of our children is a collective responsibility of teachers, parents and the government. We should drum it to the ears of our parents that education malpractices are not important tools for acquiring knowledge needed to enhance the upliftment of our society.
Disappointingly, many educated people in the society exhibit the greatest acts of indiscipline. They indulge in various vices which render the nation impotent. In this country where majority of the populace are not enlightened, the cue is taken from the learned minority. This minority is seen as the eyes of the people. Any of their indulgences is seen as acceptable because they are expected to be more disciplined without malpractice by virtue of their education.
In view of this, any learned person who fails to exemplify rectitude does a great damage to the nation as he or she stands to contaminate many around him who expect him to be an embodiment of good virtues.
In conclusion, the best way examination malpractice can be reduced in the country, is for government to be more proactive by not only making examination malpractices a serious offence, but to also ensure that culprits are properly punished according to the law.
Etim wrote from Port Harcourt.
Sintrials Etim
Opinion
Hope Of Inheritance For Igbo Females?
Following last week’s Supreme Court ruling which upheld the right of a female child to inherit properties of her father; a friend called me on the phone and jokingly said “Nne, congratulations! You should be happy now knowing that, at your father’s death, you can inherit some of his properties”. Of course, he was being sarcastic because he was aware that my dad passed on many decades ago and didn’t even have many properties to be fought over by his many children.
But the truth is that the judgment is one that should cheer many females of Igbo extraction. We know that many Igbo women are working hard to make their own money, many of them are comfortable in their husbands’ homes and may not give a damn about their fathers’ plots of land or other belongings. But it is also good to know that there will be no barriers or hindrances for any woman who decides to be part of such inheritance.
This Stone Age custom had long created an air of male supremacy and superiority over the female. It is discriminatory and unjust and it has to stop. I have read some Igbo men argue that it is only the village properties, mostly land, that cannot be inherited by the female children for the reason of preserving the family lineage. How can this be true? For instance, in the case at land, Ms. Gladys Ada Ukeje had sued Mrs. Lois Chituru Ukeje (wife of the late Lazarus Ogbonna Ukeje) and their son, Enyinnaya Lazarus Ukeje, before the Lagos High Court, claiming to be one of the deceased’s children and sought to be included among those to administer their deceased father’s estate. The trial court found that she was a daughter to the deceased and that she was qualified to benefit from the estate of their father who died intestate in Lagos in 1981.
Cases abound where married women, upon the death of their husband, are disinherited because they did not have a male child for the late husband. Recall Nweke v Anekwe (2014), where a widow, Mrs. Maria Nweke, had instituted a case against her late husband’s relatives over their ploy to seize a parcel of land belonging to her late husband. Just like the Ukejes’ case, the Supreme Court held that Nigerian customs which disinherit women are repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience and should therefore not be allowed to stand. A former classmate of mine, after the demise of her husband, was thrown out of her house with her daughter by her late husband’s family. They took over every property of the late man including his plots of land, buildings and vehicles, claiming that the woman and her female child had no right over those properties as females. The case is still in court, I believe. The situation is even worse when the two parents are dead. The female children are treated like outcasts.
Customs and traditions like this is the reason why some couples that have no male children in Igbo land feel unfulfilled and incomplete even when they are blessed with many female children. Some of them will go to any length to have a male child so that “their lineage will not go extinct”. Many women have lost their lives in the desperation to have a male child for their husbands who continually threaten that they would marry another wife to bear a successor for them if the first wives fail to do so.
In the words of the leader of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof Uzodinma Nwala, “in today’s world, daughters have proved their mettle in bringing sustainability, honour and dignity to their families. Some of them have played the role of bread-winners for their father’s houses. So, it would have amounted to great injustice to continue to deny them the right of inheritance. They should be entitled to a fair share of their family wealth whether married or single.” A similar admonition was given by the President-General of Ndigbo United Forum (NUF), Chief Godson Ezenagu. He said “Granting them access to their biological father’s properties is a natural thing. Sometimes, customs handed over from generation to generation can be awkward and can be discontinued… All animals are equal and at the same time, all children are equal. We shouldn’t because customs deny the female child her natural right.”
Globally, everything is changing. There is increased awareness and clamor for gender parity, gender equality and all the likes and one thinks that it is high time we followed suit and build a more inclusive society not only in Igboland but in Nigeria in general. It will only show that we are responding to modernity. Societies are not static; they change. Any custom, law or tradition that reduces a female child to slavish status in her fatherland is definitely not in tandem with modern realities and must give way.
Therefore, as the highest court in the country has again ruled that ”the Igbo customary law, which disentitles a female child from partaking in the sharing of her deceased father’s estate is breach of Section 42(1) and (2) of the Constitution, a fundamental rights provision guaranteed to every Nigerian. “The said discriminatory customary law is void as it conflicts with Section 42(1) and (2) of the Constitution ‘’, we hope the traditional rulers and other leaders of our communities will do everything possible to see to the implementation of this ruling. Expectedly, the new development will cause some turbulence in the land but with joint effort of the traditional rulers, state lawmakers, town unions, age grades and other stakeholders in properly educating and sensitizing our people on the latest development and enacting laws to back it up, if necessary, the storm will be over in no time and our society will certainly be the better for it.
Most importantly, it is high time our people, both male and female, imbibed the practice of Will writing. The importance of this legal document cannot be overemphasised yet many don’t do it. Some avoid the subject like plague and accuse a spouse who suggests it of wanting to kill him. Let us ponder on these words by Henrietta Newton Martin, “A will can save one’s family from being put into a quagmired pit of legal conundrum, in case of death (which may even be untimely).”
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Underneath Those Sweet Apples
The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that the products contain patulin, a reason for which the “Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, has as well warned its people against the consumption of Pure Tassie apple and Black-currant Juice originating from Australia.
From every indication, the emphasis on Australia leaves the public wondering if the embargo on the consumption of these products has anything to do with their country of origin. But that is rather far from being true, the level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice, according to the NAFDAC boss, remains the underlining factor.
‘Patulin’, according to wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, is a cyclic ã-lactone mycotoxin found in fruits, particularly moldy apples and apple juice. It is a small, water-soluble polar compound that is absorbed quickly, metabolised, and excreted in urine.
Thus, patulin must be considered a potential health hazard. The fact that patulin can be produced by a number of penicillia at refrigeration temperatures should be a source of possible concern.
Adeyeye explained that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage, adding that the toxic level can affect the immune system and cause nausea, gastro-intestinal disturbance and vomiting.
She further implored importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the affected fruit juice, while calling on members of the public who are in possession of the affected fruit juice to submit their stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.
The NAFDAC boss also urged healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse or side effects related to the consumption of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office. But what does this warning and embargo on apple consumption mean to the common man in the street?
Patulin contamination in apple products has been a worldwide problem without a satisfactory solution yet. This explains why Science Direct, an online portal for scientific, technical, and medical research, noted that patulin is of some public health concern because of its potential carcinogenic properties and because it has been found in commercial apple juice and other apple products.
Its acute symptoms in animals include lung and brain oedema, liver, spleen and kidney damage, and toxicity to the immune system. For humans, nausea, gastro-intestinal disturbances, and vomiting have been reported.
Apple is one of the most popular fruits eaten by many people around the world. Apart from savouring the pleasure of eating fruits, apple has some inherent health benefits that make its comsumption imperative. It is highly nutritious, good for weight loss and most times may be good for the heart.
Studies have shown that substances in apple may well help prevent cancer in addition to the posession of compounds that can help fight asthma.
Laura Flores, a San Diego-based nutritionist, once wrote that this round and juicy fruit, is prominent for its fiber and vitamin C content, low in calories, having only a trace of sodium, without fat or cholesterol. She adds that “apples are high in polyphenols, which function as antioxidants,”
Apple’s antioxidant property prevents cell and tissue damage. Studies by nutritionists have shown that apples contain abundant amounts of elastin and collagen that help keep the skin young.
However, underneath all these highlighted attributes of this wonderful nature’s creation, research still reveals that they contain both high levels of sugar as do grapes and cyanide, in their pips. Besides, eating an apple a day can actually affect your teeth and cause erosion.
According to studies, this sugar, also known as ‘Amygdalin’ and cyanide compound, if ingested in small amounts, could well be easy to deal with, but is capable of causing death.
Moreso, if eaten at night or in the evening, this pro-digestive fruit can be counter-productive by loading on the intestinal functions. This is to say that apples at night will produce gas and make for severe discomfort during the wee hours.
While the consumption of apple may not be outrightly condemned, its over saturation with patulin, must not be treated with levity. A natural food contaminant most often associated with fruits and fruit-based products, patulin is mutagenic, genotoxic, immunotoxic, and neurotoxic.
Therefore, it can be responsible for acute effects including nausea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal issues. It can affect a developing fetus, the immune system, the nervous system, the gastrointestinal tract. This is why the NAFDAC warning must be treated as an executive order.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
We Are Not Alone
In 1954, Joan’s younger and only brother, Enoch, took ill and was hospitalised at Joinkrama in the present Ahoada West LGA, Rivers State. Due to the cost of Enoch’s treatment, Joan’s school fees of eight pence was not paid so she was flogged by the headmaster who was very dexterous with the cane; however, Joan was allowed to stay in class. Meanwhile, James had travelled on the aquatic highway to Joinkrama to visit his wife and son who was in the private care of Mr. Lagos Joel, a male nurse that offered to tend to Enoch when the hospital gave up on him. Conscious of the dire financial and emotional situation of the family and the health condition of Enoch and knowing that given the absence of her parents she would not pay the fees until her father returned, Joan cried very bitterly on her way home and virtually throughout the night.
The next morning, Joan resolved to face the cane rather than miss classes. She got up early as usual and headed to the beach to take her bath. On the path to the beach, she saw shiny eight pence symmetrically arranged heads up indicating that they did not fall randomly from someone’s pocket; there was no dew on them, which meant that they were placed there that morning. Again, the dew on the grasses that wet her well-crafted legs on the path was incontrovertible telltale of her being the first person on the path that morning. Her conclusion was therefore that God placed the money there for her and so she picked them; at school, she confidently paid her fees with absolute gratitude to God.
In another episode, on February 29, 2000, Blessing Richard was in protracted labour at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Port Harcourt; it was such that she thought she was going to die; so, she prayed fervently not to die in her twenties and leave her children behind. Shortly thereafter, a doctor walked into the labour room, came to her, chitty chatted briefly with her and told her to push; she did and her baby arrived. The doctor took her folder and wrote on it and left. In her words “the doctor was tall and good looking; there was no nurse around at the time.” It turned out that no one knew the doctor, he did not write his name; no one was familiar with the signature and no doctor on duty fit the description. He just walked in, performed the assigned duty and walked away into the light of the day.
In a similar episode on July 28, 2015, Ugochi Vincent went into labour; she was taken to a clinic in Omoku where she spent one week before being referred to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owerri; unfortunately, the hospital staff were on strike. At Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH), Port Harcourt she was also rejected on account of the strike. UPTH refused to admit her because of a standing order not to operate without available incubator; at the Military Hospital, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, it was the same story. Government Hospital, Emenike Street demanded a deposit of N50,000.00, which she did not have and they rejected the N20,000.00 in her possession; so, Ugochi slept in the corridor for four days, IN LABOUR!!! Eventually, a hospital in Mile II, Diobu admitted her and successfully conducted Cesarean Section (CS) on August 6, 2015. Subsequently, she was billed for further surgery for a postnatal complication that had become a mystery. Sufficiently frightened, she confided in her cousin the premonition that she will not come out of the theater alive if she ever goes there. Like Blessing, she prayed fervently not to be taken to the theater. Meanwhile, the doctor and his team had concluded preparations to wheel her there the next morning. Later that evening, a doctor came to her bedside, chatted briefly with her, looked at her eyes, touched her stomach and asked if she was hungry to which she answered in the affirmative. The doctor then directed her to eat, which was against the instruction since she was being prepared for surgery the next morning; immediately, her cousin quickly brought food and she ate. Shortly thereafter, nature called and she defecated profusely; that ended the mystery of the intestinal blockage. The next morning, the medical team wondered what happened. But the greater wonder was the identity of the doctor: no one knows him; being a private clinic, it was unusual to have multiple doctors on duty; there were only two doctors on duty and he was not one of them; he did not leave a name; and no one in the hospital fit his “tall and handsome” description. Till date, Blessing and Ugochi refer to him as “miracle doctor;” an occurrence and a description set apart by six years yet sharing the same uncanny exactitude.
The questions that draw from the mystery of the above anecdotes are: (1) was it God that placed the money at the path for Joan? and (2) were the mystery doctors in Blessing and Ugochi’s accounts angels from heaven? By way of an answer, this author offers an emphatic NO. The point is that man has been mind-controlled into simplistically ascribing things that mystify him to either God or Satan and this is because of his limited consciousness of the world around him; that way, he does not stretch his mind in thought; for that is a path he has been dutifully conditioned by institutional religion from the cradle not to thread. Jesus Christ it was who said “in my Father’s house are many mansions…if it were not so I would have told you.” (John, 14:2) Sadly, the clergy of Christendom have failed to shed light on that weighty and pivotal statement and millions of the faithful dire not commit the blasphemy of asking, seeking and knocking even when Jesus encouraged such enterprise (Matt, 7:7) and when it had been said that “my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” (Hosea, 4:6) Yet, the clergy flares up and the laity trembles when a thawed mind asks any question that interrogates the content of the Bible from an intellectually searching and analytical perspective.
It is offered that it was the intensity of the pain in Joan’s heart that elicited compassion from another dimension beyond this realm of our everyday experience hence precisely the amount needed was placed in an explicit manner at the path and certainty was made that she’d be the first to thread that path that morning. It was also the same intensity of thought of Blessing and Ugochi that precipitated the materialization of a doctor from another realm to perform the medical marvel in both cases. Call them Angels or what have you, we are not alone in this earth environment. Certainly, other Beings live here with us but in another dimension…
Dr. Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Jason Osai
