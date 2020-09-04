Bandits Abduct 20 In Niger, As Troops Kill Four In Kaduna

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Owerri zone, has urged the Federal Government to expedite action to deploy the University Transparency, Accountability Solution (UTAS), over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), to resolve the issue of irregularity of salary payments among university staff.

Speaking at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, the Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Owerri Zone, Comrade Uzo Onyebinama, explained that ASUU was unveiling the UTAS as a credible alternative to IPPIS, since IPPIS has failed to address major issues that border around personnel information and payroll system.

In his words; “IPPIS does not respect the nature, structure and character of the Nigerian University System. The IPPIS does not recognize agreements entered into between the government and university-based trade unions as well as does not ensure simultaneous payment of employees’ salaries and third party deductions such as tax, pension, union dues, cooperative, bank loans, among others.

“The development of UTAS was a concrete attestation to the capacity of Nigerian scholars and researchers to respond to our developmental challenges when tasked to provide solutions. We express optimism that government would not renege on its promise because the benefits of UTAS to the university system both public and private cannot be found in any other software today.”

Onyebinama stated that about four to seven months salaries of his members are being withheld because they rejected the IPPIS.

He said when the Federal Government first introduced the IPPIS in 2013-2014, it was rejected because of its pitfalls.

Onyebinama decried the government’s sudden imposition of the system on universities, such that if you do not deploy the IPPIS, your emoluments would be withheld.

The zonal coordinator, however, disclosed that the UTAS, software built by ASUU and its researchers for the financial administration of the university’s FG’s staff monthly payroll and accounting processes, is now ready for the “integrity tests” required of it by the government.

He also stated that apart from the prompt and accurate payment of salaries, the UTAS allows tracking of staff career progression, guarantees automation of staff and salary administration, permits data mining for intelligent analysis and guarantees national security and sovereignty.

On the outstanding issues of the February, 2019 FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), which was yet to be addressed after the expiration of the agreed timelines, Onyebinama urged well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the government to address all outstanding issues in the February, 2019 MoA, live up to its promise to adopt UTAS and provide the needed revitalization fund for improved infrastructure for teaching, research and welfare of students.

Meanwhile, the Benin Zone Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, called on the federal and state governments to establish Visitation Panels for federal universities to avoid clashes and conflicts among management and staffs.

The zone made up of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City; Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) Akungba Akoko, Ondo State; Olusegu Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTEC), Okitikpukpa, Ondo State; Delta State University, Abraka; and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Efurun, Delta State; also lamented the proliferation of state universities and called for checks.

A statement jointly signed by the Zonal Coordinator, Prof Fred Esumeh; Chairman ASUU, UNIBEN, Prof Monday Omoregie; Chairman, ASUU, AAU, Dr Monday Igbafen; Chairman, ASUU, AAUA, Dr Simon Ehiahbi; Chairman, ASUU, OAUSTEC, Dr Dapo Akomolafe; and Chairman, ASUU, FUPRE, De Ezekiel Agbalagba; said the crisis rocking University of Lagos would have been avoided if there was a Visitation Panel.

The statement also said that ASUU has opted for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, which it said, would help curb corruption in the academic system as against the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

It said the union rejected the IPPIS as a payment platform because they discovered that it was not suitable for the university system and was not designed to accommodate the peculiarities of academic institutions.

“UTAS is a robust software that is in many ways superior to the IPPIS because it accommodates the nature, character and structure of the Nigerian University System and is guaranteed to operate above the dismal distortions, disruptions and gross inconsistency in the payment of the universities’ staff salaries that have come to be the norm with IPPIS”.

On visitation panels, the statement said “The failure to institute visitation to universities is denying the system the benefit of the time-tested, self-regulatory mechanism. The union wishes to state that it will closely monitor the activities of the Special Visitation to the university (Lagos) to ensure justice is done. The union also wishes to remind the government of the need to constitute Visitation Panels to the other federal universities”