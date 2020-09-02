Opinion
We Are Not Alone
Joan was born at the end of World War II, during the 1950s; she was a primary school pupil at St. Saviour’s (UNA) School, Kreigani in the present Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, Nigeria. James, her father, was a staff of UAC, the British trading company located at Beach, Alinso Okeanu next door to Kreigani; Joan’s mother, Virginia, was a seamstress. In the history of the family of five, none of the three children had ever been flogged in school either for fees or whatever else; theirs was a family of modest means but they had all the basic comfort and, most of all, there was more than enough love to share.
In 1954, Joan’s younger and only brother, Enoch, took ill and was hospitalised at Joinkrama in the present Ahoada West LGA, Rivers State. Due to the cost of Enoch’s treatment, Joan’s school fees of eight pence was not paid so she was flogged by the headmaster who was very dexterous with the cane; however, Joan was allowed to stay in class. Meanwhile, James had travelled on the aquatic highway to Joinkrama to visit his wife and son who was in the private care of Mr. Lagos Joel, a male nurse that offered to tend to Enoch when the hospital gave up on him. Conscious of the dire financial and emotional situation of the family and the health condition of Enoch and knowing that given the absence of her parents she would not pay the fees until her father returned, Joan cried very bitterly on her way home and virtually throughout the night.
The next morning, Joan resolved to face the cane rather than miss classes. She got up early as usual and headed to the beach to take her bath. On the path to the beach, she saw shiny eight pence symmetrically arranged heads up indicating that they did not fall randomly from someone’s pocket; there was no dew on them, which meant that they were placed there that morning. Again, the dew on the grasses that wet her well-crafted legs on the path was incontrovertible telltale of her being the first person on the path that morning. Her conclusion was therefore that God placed the money there for her and so she picked them; at school, she confidently paid her fees with absolute gratitude to God.
In another episode, on February 29, 2000, Blessing Richard was in protracted labour at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Port Harcourt; it was such that she thought she was going to die; so, she prayed fervently not to die in her twenties and leave her children behind. Shortly thereafter, a doctor walked into the labour room, came to her, chitty chatted briefly with her and told her to push; she did and her baby arrived. The doctor took her folder and wrote on it and left. In her words “the doctor was tall and good looking; there was no nurse around at the time.” It turned out that no one knew the doctor, he did not write his name; no one was familiar with the signature and no doctor on duty fit the description. He just walked in, performed the assigned duty and walked away into the light of the day.
In a similar episode on July 28, 2015, Ugochi Vincent went into labour; she was taken to a clinic in Omoku where she spent one week before being referred to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owerri; unfortunately, the hospital staff were on strike. At Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH), Port Harcourt she was also rejected on account of the strike. UPTH refused to admit her because of a standing order not to operate without available incubator; at the Military Hospital, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, it was the same story. Government Hospital, Emenike Street demanded a deposit of N50,000.00, which she did not have and they rejected the N20,000.00 in her possession; so, Ugochi slept in the corridor for four days, IN LABOUR!!! Eventually, a hospital in Mile II, Diobu admitted her and successfully conducted Cesarean Section (CS) on August 6, 2015. Subsequently, she was billed for further surgery for a postnatal complication that had become a mystery. Sufficiently frightened, she confided in her cousin the premonition that she will not come out of the theater alive if she ever goes there. Like Blessing, she prayed fervently not to be taken to the theater. Meanwhile, the doctor and his team had concluded preparations to wheel her there the next morning. Later that evening, a doctor came to her bedside, chatted briefly with her, looked at her eyes, touched her stomach and asked if she was hungry to which she answered in the affirmative. The doctor then directed her to eat, which was against the instruction since she was being prepared for surgery the next morning; immediately, her cousin quickly brought food and she ate. Shortly thereafter, nature called and she defecated profusely; that ended the mystery of the intestinal blockage. The next morning, the medical team wondered what happened. But the greater wonder was the identity of the doctor: no one knows him; being a private clinic, it was unusual to have multiple doctors on duty; there were only two doctors on duty and he was not one of them; he did not leave a name; and no one in the hospital fit his “tall and handsome” description. Till date, Blessing and Ugochi refer to him as “miracle doctor;” an occurrence and a description set apart by six years yet sharing the same uncanny exactitude.
The questions that draw from the mystery of the above anecdotes are: (1) was it God that placed the money at the path for Joan? and (2) were the mystery doctors in Blessing and Ugochi’s accounts angels from heaven? By way of an answer, this author offers an emphatic NO. The point is that man has been mind-controlled into simplistically ascribing things that mystify him to either God or Satan and this is because of his limited consciousness of the world around him; that way, he does not stretch his mind in thought; for that is a path he has been dutifully conditioned by institutional religion from the cradle not to thread. Jesus Christ it was who said “in my Father’s house are many mansions…if it were not so I would have told you.” (John, 14:2) Sadly, the clergy of Christendom have failed to shed light on that weighty and pivotal statement and millions of the faithful dire not commit the blasphemy of asking, seeking and knocking even when Jesus encouraged such enterprise (Matt, 7:7) and when it had been said that “my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” (Hosea, 4:6) Yet, the clergy flares up and the laity trembles when a thawed mind asks any question that interrogates the content of the Bible from an intellectually searching and analytical perspective.
It is offered that it was the intensity of the pain in Joan’s heart that elicited compassion from another dimension beyond this realm of our everyday experience hence precisely the amount needed was placed in an explicit manner at the path and certainty was made that she’d be the first to thread that path that morning. It was also the same intensity of thought of Blessing and Ugochi that precipitated the materialization of a doctor from another realm to perform the medical marvel in both cases. Call them Angels or what have you, we are not alone in this earth environment. Certainly, other Beings live here with us but in another dimension…
Dr. Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Jason Osai
Opinion
Underneath Those Sweet Apples
Just recently, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) warned Nigerians against consuming Pure Tassie organic apple and black currant imported from Australia. These products, the agency noted, have been certified harmful for human consumption.
The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that the products contain patulin, a reason for which the “Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, has as well warned its people against the consumption of Pure Tassie apple and Black-currant Juice originating from Australia.
From every indication, the emphasis on Australia leaves the public wondering if the embargo on the consumption of these products has anything to do with their country of origin. But that is rather far from being true, the level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice, according to the NAFDAC boss, remains the underlining factor.
‘Patulin’, according to wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, is a cyclic ã-lactone mycotoxin found in fruits, particularly moldy apples and apple juice. It is a small, water-soluble polar compound that is absorbed quickly, metabolised, and excreted in urine.
Thus, patulin must be considered a potential health hazard. The fact that patulin can be produced by a number of penicillia at refrigeration temperatures should be a source of possible concern.
Adeyeye explained that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage, adding that the toxic level can affect the immune system and cause nausea, gastro-intestinal disturbance and vomiting.
She further implored importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the affected fruit juice, while calling on members of the public who are in possession of the affected fruit juice to submit their stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.
The NAFDAC boss also urged healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse or side effects related to the consumption of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office. But what does this warning and embargo on apple consumption mean to the common man in the street?
Patulin contamination in apple products has been a worldwide problem without a satisfactory solution yet. This explains why Science Direct, an online portal for scientific, technical, and medical research, noted that patulin is of some public health concern because of its potential carcinogenic properties and because it has been found in commercial apple juice and other apple products.
Its acute symptoms in animals include lung and brain oedema, liver, spleen and kidney damage, and toxicity to the immune system. For humans, nausea, gastro-intestinal disturbances, and vomiting have been reported.
Apple is one of the most popular fruits eaten by many people around the world. Apart from savouring the pleasure of eating fruits, apple has some inherent health benefits that make its comsumption imperative. It is highly nutritious, good for weight loss and most times may be good for the heart.
Studies have shown that substances in apple may well help prevent cancer in addition to the posession of compounds that can help fight asthma.
Laura Flores, a San Diego-based nutritionist, once wrote that this round and juicy fruit, is prominent for its fiber and vitamin C content, low in calories, having only a trace of sodium, without fat or cholesterol. She adds that “apples are high in polyphenols, which function as antioxidants,”
Apple’s antioxidant property prevents cell and tissue damage. Studies by nutritionists have shown that apples contain abundant amounts of elastin and collagen that help keep the skin young.
However, underneath all these highlighted attributes of this wonderful nature’s creation, research still reveals that they contain both high levels of sugar as do grapes and cyanide, in their pips. Besides, eating an apple a day can actually affect your teeth and cause erosion.
According to studies, this sugar, also known as ‘Amygdalin’ and cyanide compound, if ingested in small amounts, could well be easy to deal with, but is capable of causing death.
Moreso, if eaten at night or in the evening, this pro-digestive fruit can be counter-productive by loading on the intestinal functions. This is to say that apples at night will produce gas and make for severe discomfort during the wee hours.
While the consumption of apple may not be outrightly condemned, its over saturation with patulin, must not be treated with levity. A natural food contaminant most often associated with fruits and fruit-based products, patulin is mutagenic, genotoxic, immunotoxic, and neurotoxic.
Therefore, it can be responsible for acute effects including nausea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal issues. It can affect a developing fetus, the immune system, the nervous system, the gastrointestinal tract. This is why the NAFDAC warning must be treated as an executive order.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Dyslexia As A Misconception?
The broken down definition of dyslexia is interpreted into ‘dys’ – meaning difficulty and ‘lexia’ meaning words, simply put, difficulty with words. This, in a way, gives a negative perspective of dyslexia. It also makes society look adversely upon dyslexia and people who suffer from it. But what exactly is dyslexia? It is a specific kind of reading difficulty.
Dyslexic symptoms can shut down the brain when the victim is nervous, or forced to work under the gun. Other symptoms include: difficulty learning foreign language, difficulty in auditory processing, poor testing skills and difficulty completing tests. The rest are difficulty in remembering people’s names and songs titles, difficulty telling jokes or memorising scripts, and great difficulty in school even though they are smart.
Despite average to above average intelligence, children with dyslexia have difficulty learning to “decode” or read words by associating sounds and letters or letter combinations. They have difficulty recognising common” sight words”, or frequently occurring words that most readers recognise instantly. Victims of this disorder also encounter difficulty learning how to spell.
In addition to the outlined notable problems, a recent research has shown that dyslexia cases show difficulty in rhyming and breaking words down into individual sounds as well as hearing the fine distinction among individual sounds or phonemes of language.
A key sign of dyslexia in children is trouble decoding words. They tend to lose the ability to match letters to sounds and then use the skill to read words accurately and fluently. This is obvious given the child’s natural disposition to struggling with a basic language skill called phonemic awareness.
Sadly, dyslexia is seen as a disease, a misconception that has caused quite a lot of victims to be bullied into low self esteem, anxiety, depression, aggression, anti social behaviour and even suicide. All these overt negative expressions of an inward feeling, triggered by a misconceived impression of a folk, prevent an eventual attainment of full potential by the folk.
Although it could be an indisputable fact that the moment the ability to match letters and their combination with the sound they make begins to pose problem, every other learning step becomes harder, yet, one still finds it hard to be convinced on how that could really constitute a justifiable ground for the dyslexic to be stigmatized.
Surprisingly, these difficulties that the dyslexic have to contend with, do not in any way have any connection to their overall intelligence. Studies revealed that while people with dyslexia may be slow readers, they often, paradoxically, are very fast and creative thinkers with strong reasoning abilities.
This is why in current society, professionals try to steer away from describing a child as dyslexic, as this is how labeling can start to manifest.
Instead, education professionals refer to these children as ‘children with specific learning difficulties.’ This phrase hopefully completely replaces the term dyslexic.
Little wonder Warnock & Brahm, (2010), posits that health professionals want to eradicate this problem as this is how children and young people are stigmatised in schools because they are defined as a certain label. Come to think of it, in relation to a disability, a label can promote a sense of helplessness.
For children diagnosed with dyslexia, they can feel embarrassed about their indifference to their peers. Like Reid (2011) stated, “an indifference at school can lead to bullying as other pupils would think that there is something wrong with that child”.
Thompson (2009), corroborates this when he said, “they are described as having a deeply discrediting attribute or mark of social disgrace”. In Mcdonald (2019), the writer expressed a correlation between dyslexia and crime.
His introduction of a social model approach implies that this correlation is in a social rather than medical context. The society could well be getting it wrong should it fail to show love and patience towards this set of persons instead of stigmatizing them.
The world today celebrates entrepreneurs, authors, and leaders who are dyslexic. Adult dyslexic who learn to read well likely organise the brain circuitry for reading in different ways than normal readers by building alternative reading pathways.
No two dyslexics have exactly the same experience and dyslexia isn’t hopeless, therefore, it is not in our hands to write off any who knows, if given the adequate support, the weak today could become strong tomorrow.
Jim-George wrote from Port Harcourt.
Willy Jim-George
Opinion
Leaving A Banner Without Stains
Late Professor E. D. Anosike of the University of Port Harcourt, once said that “the most significant index of underdevelopment of a nation is the minds of the citizens themselves”. One would add that the most significant indicator of the mindset of the citizens of any nation includes the works of their hands. The nature and results of the works which people leave behind for posterity constitute the most significant interpreters of the quality of the souls of those who were involved in such works.
The fact that many works and the results arising from them rarely bear the signature and true identity of their performers, does not mean that people are not connected with what they do, or leave behind, even when done secretly. A significant indicator of the quality of souls inhabiting a nation at any particular era, is the ability to recognize the truth that humans are the architects of their own fate or destinies, individually and collectively. With the conviction arising from such recognition, noble souls shun shameful deeds, even when nobody is watching.
A major indicator of souls that are of ignoble nature is the absence or diminution of the feeling of shame when performing deeds of ignoble nature. An individual with such blunted feeling of shame would also have a conscience that is blunted, while engaged in ignoble deeds. With the human conscience there is no darkness but it can be blunted and darkened by individuals through personal choices or weakness. No one is immune from temptations but anyone can fall or stand.
There is truth in the saying that a nation gets the kind of leaders which it deserves. Similarly the kind and quality of leadership which a nation has, often indicate the level of development, maturity and collective mindset of the citizens. Leadership quality indicates what is known as mean-average, in statistics. There are citizens far above and below the mean-average, but the centre can hold better if there is no one-sided lop-sidedness. The more that the collective consciousness of the citizens improves the more that improved leadership quality would emerge.
Different qualities and generations of leaders will come and go, leaving behind different legacies and institutions which constitute the “banner” of a nation. What determines the banners that a nation installs or inherits is the quality of the nation’s institutions. With reliable, just, transparent and corruption-free national institutions, individual leaders and performers cannot stain the national banner without first staining and disqualifying themselves. And ideal national banner goes with an ideal national ideology which inspires the pride and patriotism of the citizens.
A nation can hardly evolve an ideology serving as a rallying point of the citizens’ pride and loyalty, if there are gaps that undermine mutual confidence and loyalty. Gaps which create such absence of a rallying point are issues that a responsible leadership should strive to resolve with honesty. Such gaps include institutions which citizens have no confidence in. Institutions which inspire division and distrust, rather than confidence, can accommodate only such leaders who harbour some hidden agenda.
Absence of a rallying point or ideology among Nigerians makes it possible for the emergence of a formidable power-structure which discounts the citizens themselves. Thus a political system which serves, maintains and panders to a power-structure whereby the people do not count, what results would be hard to manage. Loyalty to a power-structure and individual patrons of such structure, undermine national cohesion and unity. Consequently, human survival instinct would predispose people to owe loyalty to strong men and patrons of the ruthless power-structure, rather than to a national ideology.
The fact that highly-placed political figures in the country are being associated with frauds and acts of shamelessness, obviously dampens the pride and loyalty of a majority of Nigerian citizens. The man in the street may be poor, stupid and gullible, but human beings have a tendency to be influenced by what they see, hear and experience every day. There are endless tales and allegations of frauds and embezzlement of public funds running to billions of naira, in a country where the majority are hungry, jobless, frustrated and living in pathetic conditions.
With regards to the NDDC saga, the whole truth may never be told or known. But, speculations among the citizens of the oil-producing communities are quite many and damaging. Nigerian power holders will quickly deny any allegation of an indirect “war indemnity” on the southern part of the nation since after the Nigerian Civil War in 1970. Politicians of the oil producing states would deny complicity in any alleged deliberate scheme to short-change the people of the Niger Delta zone.
Wheelers and dealers in the Nigerian power game would deny any alleged deliberate plot to make Nigeria ungovernable, in pursuance of some possible hidden agenda. Gullible and short-sighted Nigerians would deny any alleged plot to Islamise or Fulanise Nigeria, with a possible aim of installing Sharia legal and political system in the country. A lone and courageous voice that raised the issue of Boko Haram “freedom fighters” being sponsored and shielded by some politicians, would be intimidated and asked to withdraw such allegations. Even a similar warning by American intelligence apparatus can be regarded as an “idle talk” or speculation.
Corrupt practices have taken various clever guises including brazen efforts to short-change segments of the society through state policies. From a gift of N150 billion to cattle breeders, spending of billions of naira daily to feed school children, to distribution of palliative measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic, there are glaring evidence of mendacity and selectiveness. To give unmerited advantage to some people, while others are intimated and cowed by N5 million fine for hate speech, are visible examples of a faulty political economy.
Nations are run with a view to bequeath an ideal future to coming generations. Managing differences and challenges justly and effectively are the hallmark of good politics. No matter what is done or said to the contrary, time unfolds what human cunning hides. Nigerians expect transparency!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
