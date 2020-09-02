Politics
New Plateau PDP State EXCO To Reconcile Aggrieved Members
The new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, Mr Chris Hassan, has said his executive would work extensively to reconcile aggrieved members.
Hassan stated this yesterday in Jos when taking over from the Independent Caretaker Committee earlier constituted by the National Secretariat of the party to run the Plateau chapter.
Sen. Suleiman Adokwe from Nasarawa State headed the caretaker committee.
Hassan commended the leadership of the caretaker committee for mitigating all the turbulence and problems that had bedeviled the party in the state.
“We thank God you acted promptly where and when needed.
“I want to assure members of this party that we are going to work extensively to bring about the much needed reconciliation of party members.
“Thank God that it has not gone that bad and with the progress that has been made, I am confident that the issues will be resolved,” he stated.
The new chairman called on all stakeholders to join hands with the State Working Committee (SWC) to reconcile those that were aggrieved in the interest of the party.
Hassan stated that the PDP belonged to the people and urged all parties to sheath their swords and work together as one entity.
Politics
‘APC Politicising FG’s 774,000 Jobs Programme In Rivers’
The Rivers State representative in the selection committee on Federal Government Special public works programme. Bar Erastus Awortu says the All Progressives Congress, APC, is playing politics with 23,000 job chances allotted to the state.
Awortu made this known yesterday in an interview with The Tide in PortHarcourt.
According to him, the entire process of the exercise has been hijacked to favour only members of the APC in the state.
Awortu who is also the Special Adviser to the state Governor on NDDC Matters and Relations, alleged that the state committee chairman, who is also a member of the APC connived with his party members in the committee to earmark only 700 out of the 1000 slots per local government area without a defined criteria.
According to him, nothing was discussed on how the remaining 300 chances per LGA would be distributed.
The State representative also alleged that the committee chairman directed over 5000 forms to be issued for only 700 slots just to deceive the Masses across the 23 local government areas of the state.
“Imagine where 5000 people apply for 700 slots in an L G A, how do you justify such callousness? This amounts to using a noble policy to rob the already impoverished people.
“It is so because the APC in Rivers state has already distributed these forms and collated names for this programmes and will simply submit those names as the shortlisted names.” Awortu alleged.
He further alleged that APC in the State sidelined members of the committee who are not members of APC from some crucial meetings where major decisions were taken.
I want to say that since the slots are not defined as per the guidelines, that the State is willing to allow the programmes to be run fully as an APC empowerment programme for their members and ceased to be part of it forthwith”. Awortu stated.
He called on the Federal Ministry of Labour and Empowerment to intervene for equity and fairness in the programme.
Enoch Epelle
Politics
Govt Fund Is To Empower People – Obaseki
Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State governorship polls, yesterday in Oza, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, said that government funds are meant to empower the people.
Obaseki stated this while addressing PDP supporters during his ward-to-ward campaign in Oza Ward 2.
According to him, government money is meant to help the people, to use revamp the educational sector; tax payers’ money is meant for infrastructural development everywhere for the people.
“We are not ready to go back to old ways where some few politicians share public funds among themselves and their friends.
“The entire South-South states are PDP, God forbid we go back to that place. Why PDP? PDP is the only party that doesn’t belong to any man, this man is the godfather that determines who gets any position.’’
Obaseki described PDP as very democratic, adding that in the party “we have democracy where we don’t have any godfather who determines who gets what, when and how.
“Look at our campaign, we are going from ward to ward to meet the people to know what their problems are.
“That is the democracy PDP is bringing, I want to assure you, when you vote PDP in the Sept. 19, gubernatorial election, you are voting for progress, you are voting for the future and you are voting to move Edo forward.
“Make sure you come out en-masse and vote PDP; when you finish, don’t leave; they are planning to rig; watch them count the vote and let them announce the results collated at the wards,” he said.
Earlier, the former PDP vice presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, urged eligible voters in the state to vote massively for PDP, saying that Obaseki was working.
“Your governor is working, the whole of South-South is PDP, Edo cannot be different.
Politics
RSHA Orders EIA On Gas Plant At Rumuigbo
The Rivers State House of Assembly has ordered an Environmental Impact Assessment(EIA) on a gas plant owned by Zillem Nigeria Limited at Rumuigbo.
It also ordered the landlord and community to desist from harassing the company until all matters are resolved.
The gas company was petitioned before the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions by Landlords and Tenants of the area.
Though the company represented by one Celestine Mbere had claimed that the site of the gas plant was approved by the State Ministry of Urban Development, and the Directorate of Petroleum Resources(DPR), the House Committee said an EIA should be done to assuage the fears of the landlords.
It also ordered the DPR to appear before it to explain why the gas plant was approved in the neighborhood.
In the same vein, the House Committee has reconciled Sara Ama community in Okrika Local Government Area with Nigeria Gas Company(NGC)over an underwater gas leakage in the area.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Bipi told newsmen after a closed door meeting with representatives of Sara Ama and NGC that they have resolved to settle the matter amicably.
Some of the issues on ground were poor community relations, lack of proper maintenance of facilities and environmental pollution by the NGC.
