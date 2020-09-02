Edo Poll: S’South, PDP Stronghold, Peter Obi Insists, Endorses Obaseki

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Cross River State, Clans Club International, has launched a statewide campaign to eradicate cultism and other social vices in the state.

The Secretary of the club, Mr Akanimo Ekpenyong, who stated this during a chat with newsmen in Calabar, said they were miffed with unnecessary killings in the state through cultism hence, “we have sat down to establish co-ordinators across the 18 local councils to check cultism.

“Secondly, in our previous interactions with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, we have also drawn his attention to the point that through his office, he should issue a letter to the club on how the 18 local council chairmen can partner with our co-ordinators to eradicate crime and all manner of crises within their domain.

“So, this club has taken the bull by the horn by engaging in real orientation of the youths and the project kick-started in the month of August when the club took it upon itself to visit Yakurr Local Council. We also visited Obubra and Abi local councils where we interfaced with the chairmen. We also interfaced with the Special Adviser for Community Development in the state and they all embraced the project of the club.”

Ekpenyong, who was flanked by his Chairman, Apostle Loius Inyang, said: “We will try our best to eradicate completely cultism and other social vices within the state. We are not affiliated to any of the cult groups on campuses; we are a non-profit organisation and our membership is drawn from men of high calibre in the society. Based on our backgrounds, we are not interested in hiding the ills of the society and that is why we go out campaigning and also aid security agencies to effect arrest where necessary.

“Like the one at Ogoja last week, we aided the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) to arrest some suspected cult members.

“Also last week, we partnered with the police and arrests were made at Anantigha, Calabar South. Looking at our relationship with the anti-cultism squad and other security bodies, we want to take this campaign across the state to sensitise the youths,” he said.

According to him “the situation was so bad that even secondary school students were being lured into cultism.”

