Commissioner Charges Religious Leaders On COVID-19 Protocols Enforcement

High fiber foods It seems that foods high in fibre can also be helpful to protect against acid reflux, as found in a study published in the journal Gut (2). As such, factor in plenty of high fiber vegetables and fruits to your menu. Include more raw vegetables in your meals if you can. These high-fiber foods, along with whole grains (e.g. rice, oats and cornmeal)as well as nuts and seeds, will also help to keep your intestinal flora balanced and your bowels moving smoothly.

Beverages

By consuming more fluids (especially water) on a daily basis, you can actually help to dilute your stomach acids and reduce acid reflux symptoms brought about by excessive stomach acid. Nonetheless, since you do need your stomach acids for proper digestion, your extra intake of fluids should not be immediately before or after or during meals. Instead, a better time to consume your fluids (with the exception of the raw apple cider vinegar described below) would be in between meals.

A tablespoon of raw apple cider vinegar mixed with a glass a water, consumed during a meal, can be one of the wonderful foods for acid reflux relief. If you are unconvinced that this acidic remedy can provide relief for an already acidic stomach, then you must read more about the effects of apple cider vinegar on acid reflux.

Also, try raw potato juice (do NOT remove the peel from the potato during juicing). Mix the juice with equal portions of water, and consume the juice immediately after juicing, 3 times a day. (3).

You can also try fresh cabbage or celery juices as foods for acid reflux relief [3].

Chamomile tea is also found to be soothing on the stomach and can help to relieve esophageal irritation. However, if you are allergic to ragweed, or are pregnant or nursing, you should not take chamomile. If you are also concurrently taking warfarin or cyclosporine, you will also need to avoid chamomile. (3).

Fruits

Eating fresh papaya can help with your acid reflux. This is because acid reflux could be a result of poor digestion, and fresh papaya actually aids in digestion (3).

A food that can help combat excessive stomach acid and therefore work as a natural acid reflux relief is the fig. Figs are particularly alkaline and can help rebalance the pH in the stomach and body [4]. Nonetheless, figs contain more calories than other fresh fruits (they are afterall often used as a good source of energy), so if you are trying to lose weight, you will have to keep a check on how much figs you consume on a daily basis.

Another fruit you can consider is the apple. Apples (especially the peel) are not only rich in antioxidants, they also have natural anti-inflammatory properties and promote digestive regularity (4). By eating an apple after each meal, many have found relief – a simple acid reflux natural remedy indeed.

Yogurt

Yogurts are not only useful for keeping your bones in top shape, they also contain healthy bacteria that help to keep your gut healthy and prevent the formation of excessive stomach acid. In your search for natural acid reflux cures, you may thus wish to try yogurt.

When purchasing your yogurt, try to get those that are as natural as possible, and preferably those that are lower in fats and sugars. High fat dairy products may actually trigger acid reflux symptoms, so by choosing a lower fat variety, you’re making the best move.

Food-herbs

You can also consider taking aloe vera, as it helps soothe and heal your intestinal tract. You can take the fruit in its original form by cutting up the fruit (peeling off its thick skin) and dropping it in some raw honey water (for taste), or mixing the fruit with water in a blender. Or you could juice the aloe vera fruit. Alternatively, you could take supplementation of aloe vera, in the form of capsule (suggested 600mg), liquid (suggested 2 tablespoons) or powder (suggested 2 teaspoons) before each meal three times a day. (5)

Widely used in traditional chinese medicine to deal with digestive problems, ginger is a food-herb that you can use to relieve your acid reflux symptoms. It is also useful if you are feeling nausea. Simply include this food-herb in your dishes as a condiment. Or if your symptoms are bad, cut a small strip of ginger and suck it like a sweet.