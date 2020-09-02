Buratai Lauds Troops For Crushing Terrorists In Nasarawa, Kogi

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche, yesterday, dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing the decampees, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, urged political leaders of the PDP in the area to work together for the overall interest of their people.

The Ogbugaa1 of Etche, Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi, led thousands of former APC members to the PDP at a ceremony held at State School, Afara in Etche Local Government.

Wike said he made a promise to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party during his second term inauguration, and would not allow further divisions in the party.

He called on the leader of the party in Etche Local Government Area, Prince Emma Anyanwu, to carry all members of the party along in the scheme of things.

“The leadership of Etche PDP should stop further disagreements and work together in unity. I do not want to hear anything like returnees.

“The people of Etche Ethnic Nationality have lost a lot of things because of division. You should see the overall interest of Etche far above personal interests.

“I have embarked on development projects in Etche, including the Olakwo-Afara-Nihi Road even when Chief Ambrose Nwuzi was in APC.

“We shall provide more people oriented projects in your area during the lifespan of this administration.

“Let me commend Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi for taking the bold step to return to the PDP.

“As a people you must put yourself together and understand that the development of Etche is more paramount.

“You have lost a lot because you have not been able to put yourself together. You can only benefit from government if you are united,” he stated.

Wike apologised to Etche people for supporting their son in the National Assembly who was unable to represent them well and promised to correct the mistake.

Receiving the decampees to the party, the state Chairman of the PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, said the return of Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi to the party was prompted by the development strides of the governor across the state devoid of ethnic and political sentiments.

Akawor stated that with the defection of Nwuzi to the PDP, there was no more APC in Etche Local Government Area.

Also speaking, the PDP Chairman in Etche Local Government Area, Mr. John Otamiri, promised to ensure the APC would never exist in the area.

In his speech, Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi apologised to the people of Etche for what he described as his sabbatical journey to the APC.

Nwuzi described APC as a party of unfulfilled promises, noting that with his return to the PDP, there would be massive defection to the party in the coming days.

He emphasised that his return to the party was not for political gains, but to join hands with other party leaders in the local government area to build the party.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, described the governor as a man of love and peace, and lauded him for his numerous development projects in the area.