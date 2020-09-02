Another Monarch Endorses Obaseki’s Re-Election Bid

The Enogie (Duke) of Ehor, David Igiehon, has endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for re-election on account of the governor’s sterling performance across all sectors of the state.

The royal father, who received the governor, his deputy and running mate, Comr. Philip Shaibu and other members of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council in his palace in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state, promised to rally the people of Uhunmwode to ensure the victory of the governor and his deputy at the poll.

“You have worked for four years and are here to seek support for another four years. Your heart’s desires will come to pass. You shall win the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

“Obaseki is our son and comes from this local government area. Whoever we pray for here always comes out victorious. We, the people of Uhunmwode will support you to rule for another four years. The Nigerian Constitution says governors are allowed to be reelected and stay for eight years; we will support you to be in government for eight years and I am confident that the people will be better for it.

“Whatever you say shall be the guideline for all; you shall win the election. All our ancestors will support and back you in this journey. Uhunmwode is the entrance to Edo State; the door has been opened for you and victory is certain and sure for you in the September 19 election”, the Enogie said.

He urged the governor to bring more developmental projects to the area when re-elected, saying “Uhunmwode is not so developed and we want you to bring more projects to the area, especially the roads linking Uhunmwode to other neighboring communities, to further open up the area.

“We want you to convert the vocational centre here to General Hospital to save accident victims on this road. Security is also of great concern to us as the activities of herdsmen, kidnapping and armed robbery are on the increase here in Uhunmwode.

“You are already victorious in the election as whatever we are doing now is just formality. When you are sworn-in for your second term, please Uhunmwode should be your focus as we are certain that you will make it a shining gateway to the state. You will defeat your opponent in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state”, the Enogie added.

A PDP chieftain in the state, Charles Idahosa, thanked the Enogie and the Uhunmwode people for their support in the last three years and eight months, urging them to come out en masse on September 19, 2020 to vote for the PDP, adding that “Obaseki’s victory in the election will translate to more development in Uhunmwode”.