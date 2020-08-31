Politics
Wike Welcomes More PDP Returnees
Last week witnessed the home coming of more members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who left the party few months to the 2015 general elections. Prominent among them were the former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd and a political heavy weight in Etche Local Government Area, High Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi.
These two prominent politicians dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their hundreds of followers back to the big PDP umbrella.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, while reacting to the expression of remorse and appology by Chidi Lloyd, last Monday, in Government House, Port Harcourt, said he had forgiven the former lawmaker in the spirit of the olive branch offered his political opponents during the inauguration ceremony of his second term.
Governor Wike also reconciled major actors in the July 9th 2013 Rivers State House of Assembly crisis – Dr Chidi Lloyd, Hon Michael Chindah, Hon Evans Bipi and Hon Kelechi Nwogu.
The Governor advised politicians to have open heart and refrain from bearing bitterness and grudges because such state of mind impedes progress.
Also last week, the Rivers State Chief Executive charged lawmakers representing the state in both chambers of the National Assembly to always rise up fearlessly in defence of the state’s interest.
He gave the charge while presenting car gifts to each of the lawmakers on behalf of the state government, stressing that the gesture would ease their movement and enable them discharge their legislative functions more effectively.
Another major event in Brick House within the week under review was the visit by the management of the University of Port Harcourt, led by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, who informed the Governor that he was appointed to serve for six months with core mandate to restore peace in the university.
He thanked Governor Wike for the strong support his administration has been giving to the institution and urged him not to relent.
The Governor, while responding, expressed dissatisfaction over the use of Vice Chancellors by politicians to manipulate the electoral process.
He said: “Such trend is destroying the university system. It distracts from the core business of teaching.After manipulating the outcome of an election, you will turn around to say leaders are not doing anything”
He charged the Acting Vice Chancellor to restore the university to the path of academic excellence. He also promised that his administration would continue to support the institution.
Also last week, Governor Wike donated four prisoner transport vehicles to the state command of the Nigeria Correctional Service.
He noted that lack of requisite infrastructure for the service impedes justice delivery in the country since criminal trials were often delayed because there are no vehicles to convey inmates to court.
“We are doing what we are doing to support quick dispensation of Justice in this state. This will enable them to effectively perform their duty without excuses”, Governor Wike said.
He noted that his administration had supported all the security agencies, including the paramilitary organisations to enable them deliver best services to the state.
The outgoing Comptroller of Nigeria Correctional Service, Rivers State Command, Olumide Tuloye, expressed gratitude to the Governor and noted that no state government in the country had provided the quality of vehicles they have received from the Rivers State Government.
Rivers State Government, has plegded to build 1, 500 capacity multipurpose hall and two new hostels that would accommodate nine hundred students each for Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Chris Oluoh
‘APC Politicising FG’s 774,000 Jobs Programme In Rivers’
The Rivers State representative in the selection committee on Federal Government Special public works programme. Bar Erastus Awortu says the All Progressives Congress, APC, is playing politics with 23,000 job chances allotted to the state.
Awortu made this known yesterday in an interview with The Tide in PortHarcourt.
According to him, the entire process of the exercise has been hijacked to favour only members of the APC in the state.
Awortu who is also the Special Adviser to the state Governor on NDDC Matters and Relations, alleged that the state committee chairman, who is also a member of the APC connived with his party members in the committee to earmark only 700 out of the 1000 slots per local government area without a defined criteria.
According to him, nothing was discussed on how the remaining 300 chances per LGA would be distributed.
The State representative also alleged that the committee chairman directed over 5000 forms to be issued for only 700 slots just to deceive the Masses across the 23 local government areas of the state.
“Imagine where 5000 people apply for 700 slots in an L G A, how do you justify such callousness? This amounts to using a noble policy to rob the already impoverished people.
“It is so because the APC in Rivers state has already distributed these forms and collated names for this programmes and will simply submit those names as the shortlisted names.” Awortu alleged.
He further alleged that APC in the State sidelined members of the committee who are not members of APC from some crucial meetings where major decisions were taken.
I want to say that since the slots are not defined as per the guidelines, that the State is willing to allow the programmes to be run fully as an APC empowerment programme for their members and ceased to be part of it forthwith”. Awortu stated.
He called on the Federal Ministry of Labour and Empowerment to intervene for equity and fairness in the programme.
Enoch Epelle
Govt Fund Is To Empower People – Obaseki
Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State governorship polls, yesterday in Oza, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, said that government funds are meant to empower the people.
Obaseki stated this while addressing PDP supporters during his ward-to-ward campaign in Oza Ward 2.
According to him, government money is meant to help the people, to use revamp the educational sector; tax payers’ money is meant for infrastructural development everywhere for the people.
“We are not ready to go back to old ways where some few politicians share public funds among themselves and their friends.
“The entire South-South states are PDP, God forbid we go back to that place. Why PDP? PDP is the only party that doesn’t belong to any man, this man is the godfather that determines who gets any position.’’
Obaseki described PDP as very democratic, adding that in the party “we have democracy where we don’t have any godfather who determines who gets what, when and how.
“Look at our campaign, we are going from ward to ward to meet the people to know what their problems are.
“That is the democracy PDP is bringing, I want to assure you, when you vote PDP in the Sept. 19, gubernatorial election, you are voting for progress, you are voting for the future and you are voting to move Edo forward.
“Make sure you come out en-masse and vote PDP; when you finish, don’t leave; they are planning to rig; watch them count the vote and let them announce the results collated at the wards,” he said.
Earlier, the former PDP vice presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, urged eligible voters in the state to vote massively for PDP, saying that Obaseki was working.
“Your governor is working, the whole of South-South is PDP, Edo cannot be different.
RSHA Orders EIA On Gas Plant At Rumuigbo
The Rivers State House of Assembly has ordered an Environmental Impact Assessment(EIA) on a gas plant owned by Zillem Nigeria Limited at Rumuigbo.
It also ordered the landlord and community to desist from harassing the company until all matters are resolved.
The gas company was petitioned before the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions by Landlords and Tenants of the area.
Though the company represented by one Celestine Mbere had claimed that the site of the gas plant was approved by the State Ministry of Urban Development, and the Directorate of Petroleum Resources(DPR), the House Committee said an EIA should be done to assuage the fears of the landlords.
It also ordered the DPR to appear before it to explain why the gas plant was approved in the neighborhood.
In the same vein, the House Committee has reconciled Sara Ama community in Okrika Local Government Area with Nigeria Gas Company(NGC)over an underwater gas leakage in the area.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Bipi told newsmen after a closed door meeting with representatives of Sara Ama and NGC that they have resolved to settle the matter amicably.
Some of the issues on ground were poor community relations, lack of proper maintenance of facilities and environmental pollution by the NGC.
