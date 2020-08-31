Wike Welcomes More PDP Returnees

Last week witnessed the home coming of more members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who left the party few months to the 2015 general elections. Prominent among them were the former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd and a political heavy weight in Etche Local Government Area, High Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi.

These two prominent politicians dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their hundreds of followers back to the big PDP umbrella.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, while reacting to the expression of remorse and appology by Chidi Lloyd, last Monday, in Government House, Port Harcourt, said he had forgiven the former lawmaker in the spirit of the olive branch offered his political opponents during the inauguration ceremony of his second term.

Governor Wike also reconciled major actors in the July 9th 2013 Rivers State House of Assembly crisis – Dr Chidi Lloyd, Hon Michael Chindah, Hon Evans Bipi and Hon Kelechi Nwogu.

The Governor advised politicians to have open heart and refrain from bearing bitterness and grudges because such state of mind impedes progress.

Also last week, the Rivers State Chief Executive charged lawmakers representing the state in both chambers of the National Assembly to always rise up fearlessly in defence of the state’s interest.

He gave the charge while presenting car gifts to each of the lawmakers on behalf of the state government, stressing that the gesture would ease their movement and enable them discharge their legislative functions more effectively.

Another major event in Brick House within the week under review was the visit by the management of the University of Port Harcourt, led by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, who informed the Governor that he was appointed to serve for six months with core mandate to restore peace in the university.

He thanked Governor Wike for the strong support his administration has been giving to the institution and urged him not to relent.

The Governor, while responding, expressed dissatisfaction over the use of Vice Chancellors by politicians to manipulate the electoral process.

He said: “Such trend is destroying the university system. It distracts from the core business of teaching.After manipulating the outcome of an election, you will turn around to say leaders are not doing anything”

He charged the Acting Vice Chancellor to restore the university to the path of academic excellence. He also promised that his administration would continue to support the institution.

Also last week, Governor Wike donated four prisoner transport vehicles to the state command of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

He noted that lack of requisite infrastructure for the service impedes justice delivery in the country since criminal trials were often delayed because there are no vehicles to convey inmates to court.

“We are doing what we are doing to support quick dispensation of Justice in this state. This will enable them to effectively perform their duty without excuses”, Governor Wike said.

He noted that his administration had supported all the security agencies, including the paramilitary organisations to enable them deliver best services to the state.

The outgoing Comptroller of Nigeria Correctional Service, Rivers State Command, Olumide Tuloye, expressed gratitude to the Governor and noted that no state government in the country had provided the quality of vehicles they have received from the Rivers State Government.

Rivers State Government, has plegded to build 1, 500 capacity multipurpose hall and two new hostels that would accommodate nine hundred students each for Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Chris Oluoh