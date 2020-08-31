Thousands Dump APC For PDP In Rivers …As Etche APC Chieftain, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi Returns …Wike Urges Unity Amongst PDP Leaders For Party’s Overall Interest

Amidst confusion in the downstream petroleum industry, concerning its deregulation, subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, has once again resurfaced, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), weekend, said it incurred N5.35billion as under recovery in June, 2018.

Under-recovery, also known as subsidy, occurs when the pump price of petrol is lower than the actual cost price of the commodity.

In this case, the NNPC, through its subsidiary, NNPC Retail or through oil marketers, sells the product to motorists at a particular price, which is lower than the cost of the product, and pays itself subsidy to cushion against the loss.

According to its Monthly Financial and Operation Reports for June, 2020, released weekend, the NNPC said it had recorded zero subsidy payments in April and May, 2020, after it had recorded under recovery of N43.31billion, N20.68billion and N37.66billion in January, February and March, 2020, respectively.

The confusion stemmed from the fact that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had few weeks back, stated that the Federal Government had deregulated the downstream petroleum sector since March, 2020, thereby relieving the government of the burden of fuel subsidy and giving oil marketers the freedom to determine fuel price, with guidance from the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Also confirming this, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had in April, 2020, declared that fuel subsidy was gone forever, and that going forward, market forces would be responsible for determining the price of the commodity.

When contacted, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, promised to provide further update on the re-emergence of under-recovery on its financials.

The NNPC June, 2020, report further stated that in the month under review, the corporation earned N58.3billion from domestic crude oil sale, from which it spent N5.35billion on under recovery, also known as fuel subsidy.

The NNPC also recorded petroleum products loss of N1.4billion; and pipeline repairs and management cost of N6.24billion.

The NNPC, according to the report, also received N10.12billion from gas and other receipts; while it recorded total remittances of N81.4billion; spent N48.95billion on Joint Venture Cost Recovery and Government Priority Projects; before remitting N19.46billion to the Federation Account.

The reappearance of subsidy, according to the NNPC, was as a result of a rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, which affected the price of PMS locally.

The NNPC said, “In June, 2020, the average crude oil price further increased by $10.04, or 34.7 per cent, month-on-month, m-o-m, to $38.97 per barrel.

“Similarly, the OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) increased by $11.88, or 47.2 per cent m-o-m, to $37.05 per barrel, while ICE Brent and NYMEX WTI rose by $8.36, or 25.8 per cent and $9.79, or 34.3 per cent, to close at $40.77 per barrel and $38.31 per barrel, respectively.

“As reported in the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), spot crude oil prices continued to rise in June for the second consecutive month due to improvement in physical crude market fundamentals and the gradual reduction in supply overhang. This development suggests that the first half of 2020 was ending on a more positive note than expected.”

The report added that the NNPC downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), sold 1.35billion litres of white petroleum products, comprising petrol, kerosene and diesel, in the month of June, 2020, valued at N134.22billion; compared with 950.67 million litres, valued at N92.58billion recorded in May, 2020.

However, the report disclosed that the NNPC recorded a trading surplus of N2.12billion in the month under review, dropping by 20.9 per cent, compared to a surplus of N2.68billion recorded in May.

The NNPC report further stated that the corporation’s operating revenue appreciated by 32.05 per cent, or N76.39billion to N314.72billion in June, compared to N238.33billion recorded in May, 2020; while its expenditure stood at N312.95billion, rising by 32.8 per cent or N77.30billion, from N235.65billion recorded in May.

The NNPC said: “June, 2020 indicates a lower trading surplus of N2.12billion compared to the N2.68billion surplus in May, 2020, when the world began a fragile recovery from the Covid-19 effect. The 21 per cent net increase in performance is attributed primarily to the 166 per cent rise in surplus posted by NPDC; reflecting ongoing global rise in market fundamentals for the second consecutive month.

“In addition, PPMC continued to enjoy the drop in average product landing cost as profit increased by 22 per cent; while takings from Nigerian Gas Company (NGC); Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC); and Duke Oil Incorporated grew by 16 per cent, one per cent and 127 per cent, respectively.

“All other Strategic Business Units (SBU), recorded further loss positions with Corporate Headquarter (CHQ), deficit increasing by 71 per cent compared to last month due to increased terminal benefits made to retired staff, thus reducing the group surplus for this month.”