Thousands Dump APC For PDP In Rivers …As Etche APC Chieftain, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi Returns …Wike Urges Unity Amongst PDP Leaders For Party’s Overall Interest
Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche, yesterday, dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Addressing the decampees, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, urged political leaders of the PDP in the area to work together for the overall interest of their people.
The Ogbugaa1 of Etche, Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi, led thousands of former APC members to the PDP at a ceremony held at State School, Afara in Etche Local Government.
Wike said he made a promise to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party during his second term inauguration, and would not allow further divisions in the party.
He called on the leader of the party in Etche Local Government Area, Prince Emma Anyanwu, to carry all members of the party along in the scheme of things.
“The leadership of Etche PDP should stop further disagreements and work together in unity. I do not want to hear anything like returnees.
“The people of Etche Ethnic Nationality have lost a lot of things because of division. You should see the overall interest of Etche far above personal interests.
“I have embarked on development projects in Etche, including the Olakwo-Afara-Nihi Road even when Chief Ambrose Nwuzi was in APC.
“We shall provide more people oriented projects in your area during the lifespan of this administration.
“Let me commend Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi for taking the bold step to return to the PDP.
“As a people you must put yourself together and understand that the development of Etche is more paramount.
“You have lost a lot because you have not been able to put yourself together. You can only benefit from government if you are united,” he stated.
Wike apologised to Etche people for supporting their son in the National Assembly who was unable to represent them well and promised to correct the mistake.
Receiving the decampees to the party, the state Chairman of the PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, said the return of Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi to the party was prompted by the development strides of the governor across the state devoid of ethnic and political sentiments.
Akawor stated that with the defection of Nwuzi to the PDP, there was no more APC in Etche Local Government Area.
Also speaking, the PDP Chairman in Etche Local Government Area, Mr. John Otamiri, promised to ensure the APC would never exist in the area.
In his speech, Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi apologised to the people of Etche for what he described as his sabbatical journey to the APC.
Nwuzi described APC as a party of unfulfilled promises, noting that with his return to the PDP, there would be massive defection to the party in the coming days.
He emphasised that his return to the party was not for political gains, but to join hands with other party leaders in the local government area to build the party.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, described the governor as a man of love and peace, and lauded him for his numerous development projects in the area.
League Table Controversy: Enyimba Contradicts NFF, LMC
The Enyimba International Football Club of Aba has added a new twist to the ongoing faceoff between Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and the League Management Company, LMC over the true picture of the 2019/2020 COIVD-19 afflicted league season.
The Aba-based club Chairman, Felix Anyansi-Agwu in a statement in the media contradicted both the NFF and LMC on the model used to arrive at the endorsed but disputed final league table for the season after stating that it was the Weighted Point Per Game, WPPG that was used and not the Points Per Game, PPG, as approved by the NPFL clubs and claimed by the LMC and NFF.
According to Anyansi-Agwu in the statement, “if we had our way, we would have the 2019/2020 season end with all matches played, however, we respected the decision of the LMC and the NFF and will commit to the final standings based on the weighted PPG model”. He also confirmed that the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick paid a visit to the Governor of Abia State few days before the verdict of NFF Football Committee endorsed Enyimba’s placement above Rivers United.
This development has clearly provided a boost for Rivers United‘s quest for justice and fairness in determining the true standings of the season in question based on the agreed model and the league’s official rules book.
Recall that Rivers United has repeatedly stated that based on the use of PPG, which was voted for and endorsed by 18 out of the 20 NPFL clubs, and adherence to its own rules guiding the operations of the NPFL, it ought to have been rightfully placed in second position ahead of Enyimba, as the NPFL rules state that in the event of a tie on points, goals difference would be used to separate the teams.
Only last week, the Rivers State Government made a passionate appeal to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare to wade into the unfolding scenario as the club was set to drag both the NFF and LMC to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
Confusion As Subsidy Returns …NNPC Pays N5.4bn For Under Recovery
Amidst confusion in the downstream petroleum industry, concerning its deregulation, subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, has once again resurfaced, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), weekend, said it incurred N5.35billion as under recovery in June, 2018.
Under-recovery, also known as subsidy, occurs when the pump price of petrol is lower than the actual cost price of the commodity.
In this case, the NNPC, through its subsidiary, NNPC Retail or through oil marketers, sells the product to motorists at a particular price, which is lower than the cost of the product, and pays itself subsidy to cushion against the loss.
According to its Monthly Financial and Operation Reports for June, 2020, released weekend, the NNPC said it had recorded zero subsidy payments in April and May, 2020, after it had recorded under recovery of N43.31billion, N20.68billion and N37.66billion in January, February and March, 2020, respectively.
The confusion stemmed from the fact that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had few weeks back, stated that the Federal Government had deregulated the downstream petroleum sector since March, 2020, thereby relieving the government of the burden of fuel subsidy and giving oil marketers the freedom to determine fuel price, with guidance from the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
Also confirming this, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had in April, 2020, declared that fuel subsidy was gone forever, and that going forward, market forces would be responsible for determining the price of the commodity.
When contacted, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, promised to provide further update on the re-emergence of under-recovery on its financials.
The NNPC June, 2020, report further stated that in the month under review, the corporation earned N58.3billion from domestic crude oil sale, from which it spent N5.35billion on under recovery, also known as fuel subsidy.
The NNPC also recorded petroleum products loss of N1.4billion; and pipeline repairs and management cost of N6.24billion.
The NNPC, according to the report, also received N10.12billion from gas and other receipts; while it recorded total remittances of N81.4billion; spent N48.95billion on Joint Venture Cost Recovery and Government Priority Projects; before remitting N19.46billion to the Federation Account.
The reappearance of subsidy, according to the NNPC, was as a result of a rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, which affected the price of PMS locally.
The NNPC said, “In June, 2020, the average crude oil price further increased by $10.04, or 34.7 per cent, month-on-month, m-o-m, to $38.97 per barrel.
“Similarly, the OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) increased by $11.88, or 47.2 per cent m-o-m, to $37.05 per barrel, while ICE Brent and NYMEX WTI rose by $8.36, or 25.8 per cent and $9.79, or 34.3 per cent, to close at $40.77 per barrel and $38.31 per barrel, respectively.
“As reported in the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), spot crude oil prices continued to rise in June for the second consecutive month due to improvement in physical crude market fundamentals and the gradual reduction in supply overhang. This development suggests that the first half of 2020 was ending on a more positive note than expected.”
The report added that the NNPC downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), sold 1.35billion litres of white petroleum products, comprising petrol, kerosene and diesel, in the month of June, 2020, valued at N134.22billion; compared with 950.67 million litres, valued at N92.58billion recorded in May, 2020.
However, the report disclosed that the NNPC recorded a trading surplus of N2.12billion in the month under review, dropping by 20.9 per cent, compared to a surplus of N2.68billion recorded in May.
The NNPC report further stated that the corporation’s operating revenue appreciated by 32.05 per cent, or N76.39billion to N314.72billion in June, compared to N238.33billion recorded in May, 2020; while its expenditure stood at N312.95billion, rising by 32.8 per cent or N77.30billion, from N235.65billion recorded in May.
The NNPC said: “June, 2020 indicates a lower trading surplus of N2.12billion compared to the N2.68billion surplus in May, 2020, when the world began a fragile recovery from the Covid-19 effect. The 21 per cent net increase in performance is attributed primarily to the 166 per cent rise in surplus posted by NPDC; reflecting ongoing global rise in market fundamentals for the second consecutive month.
“In addition, PPMC continued to enjoy the drop in average product landing cost as profit increased by 22 per cent; while takings from Nigerian Gas Company (NGC); Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC); and Duke Oil Incorporated grew by 16 per cent, one per cent and 127 per cent, respectively.
“All other Strategic Business Units (SBU), recorded further loss positions with Corporate Headquarter (CHQ), deficit increasing by 71 per cent compared to last month due to increased terminal benefits made to retired staff, thus reducing the group surplus for this month.”
RSG Moves To Upgrade Facilities At Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa …To Construct Two New Hostels, Build 1,500-Capacity Multi-Purpose Hall
The Rivers State Government is to construct two new hostels that would accommodate 900 students each at the Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The state government is also to build a 1, 500-capacity multi-purpose hall at the school.
The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced this at the weekend, when he visited the school in company of the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma.
He said the gesture was part of the state government’s contribution to the development of legal education in the country.
“Rivers State also belongs to the South-South, so, we think that we should make our own contribution.
“Accordingly, our state will construct two new hostels to accommodate 900 students each and also build a multipurpose hall that will accommodate 1,500 students.
“Ordinarily, this school was supposed to be located in Port Harcourt, but the former administration rejected the offer made to them.
“You know also that Bayelsa State was created out of Rivers State. Hence, we are still the same and whatever I can do in Rivers State, I can also do in Bayelsa State,” he stated.
Wike noted that despite the economic challenges faced by the state, it would source funds from its scarce resources to execute the project.
He said the present economic challenges would not stop his administration from solving problems.
“This project will be executed immediately because we do not make promises without fulfilling them.
“I have directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to write to the Director General to forward the design, so, we can commence work immediately,” he added.
Responding, the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, expressed gratitude to the governor and the Rivers State Government for the support, saying that the school would ever remain grateful.
