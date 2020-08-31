Shi’ites, Police Clash Claims Two In Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the commander, officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, for smashing the Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps in Kogi and Nasarawa states.

In a statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.

He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.

Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.

He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.

Earlier, a recent joint military operation by Nigerian forces had smashed Boko Haram cells in the central states of Kogi and Nasarawa.

According to the military, the operation led to the capture of 778 relations of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking, Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the operation, codenamed “Operation Nut Cracker”, was carried out by the Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Department of State Services.

He explained that the operation was conducted to clear out terrorists and bandits’ camps in Ugya, Panda and Uttu forests and contiguous hills in Nasarawa State, as well as Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Large LGA, Kogi State.

According to the commander, the operation, as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, followed several complaints of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for sex slavery, and cattle rustling, among others, in the affected areas.

He revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists, operating as Darul Salam, in the North Central Zone had established camps in Nasarawa and Kogi communities over the years, from where they unleashed mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja, Lokoja-Abaji, and Toto-Umaisha roads.

He said their crimes made social and economic activities in the areas almost non-existent.

Ali said that the feat was a product of seamless cooperation and professional execution based on detailed preparations.

Ali said 778 of the terrorists’ family members were captured from Uttu community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.

Last Monday, he handed over the captives to governors of 16 northern states for rehabilitation.

The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the command headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State.