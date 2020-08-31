News
PANDEF Backs Wike On Relocation Of Oil Firms’ Hqtrs
The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has backed Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s position that international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Niger Delta should stop using insecurity to justify non-relocation of their operational headquarters to the oil region, rubbishing the stand of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who maintained that the multinationals would come when security situation improves in the region.
Wike had said, “They use insecurity issue to place us in a disadvantaged position and deny us our right. There is insecurity in Lagos, Kaduna and Katsina states. Yet, companies do not run away from those states.
“The railway projects are not stalled too. The multinationals are sometimes to blame because they instigate insecurity by paying militants and cultists for pipeline surveillance, and then turn around to blame it on the people.”
Wike said this when Sylva and the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), including the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt.
Agreeing with Wike, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd) said, “I have listened to the discussion that took place at Government House, Port Harcourt, as was reported by a section of the media, when the NNPC board led by the Minister of State Petroleum, Sylva, visited Governor Wike.
“During the visit, the minister of state said international oil companies will move their operational headquarters to the Niger Delta region when the security of the region improves and Wike disagreed with him.
“We agree with Wike that, perhaps, the seeming insecurity in the region is caused by the oil companies themselves so that they would have an excuse to continue to situate their headquarters outside the Niger Delta.
“They work and evacuate millions of barrels of oil and gas every day from the region without mention of insecurity, but they present the excuse of insecurity when it comes to the relocation of their operational headquarters to the region.”
He also complained about the abandonment of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) and Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project at Ogidigben in Delta State in favour of the AKK Gas Pipeline from Ajaokuta to Abuja, Kaduna and Kano by the Federal Government.
He said, “The relocation of the Floating Dock from the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta State to Lagos and callous exclusion of oil-producing communities from participation in the oil and gas industry, including the ownership of oil marginal fields and blocks are issues that cannot be swept under the carpet.”
Nkanga charged South-South governors not to delay any longer the setting up of a joint security outfit for the region, saying, “Niger Delta is not inferior to any other region in the country. They should, therefore, not delay any longer, whatever that is needed, should be done to ensure that a regional security outfit is established, to complement the efforts of the nation’s security agencies, and enhance the safety and security of lives and property of not only our people but all Nigerians who reside or do business in the region.”
He also asked the governors “to reinvigorate the BRACED Commission to stimulate socio-economic cooperation and growth in the Niger Delta. Niger Deltans are not happy that our governors are not meeting as often as they should, to discuss the problems of the region.”
News
NDDC: PSC Seeks Elongation Of IMC’s Tenure
The Presidential Support Committee, South-South zone, has called for the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to be extended.
The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the committee, Alice Okpokpor, who said this in Abuja, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of an urgent extraordinary meeting of the directors of PSC in the zone, observed that the extension of the IMC’s tenure would enable it to achieve set mandate.
Okpokpor expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving so much attention to the development of the Niger Delta region.
She praised the President for the directive he gave to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to inaugurate the interim management committee.
According to her, the presidential support committee is confident that the interim management committee of the NDDC would work closely with the forensic auditors to achieve the desired goal.
It would be recalled that in February, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the lead consultant would coordinate the appointment of other forensic auditors that would take part in the exercise.
“The amount is about N318million and Messrs Olumuyiwa Bashiru and co were appointed the lead consultant that will handle forensic audit of NDDC as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari after a request by the nine governors of the Niger Delta region.
News
Monarch Inaugurates Palace Aides
News
Buratai Lauds Troops For Crushing Terrorists In Nasarawa, Kogi
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the commander, officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, for smashing the Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps in Kogi and Nasarawa states.
In a statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.
He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.
Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.
He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.
Earlier, a recent joint military operation by Nigerian forces had smashed Boko Haram cells in the central states of Kogi and Nasarawa.
According to the military, the operation led to the capture of 778 relations of the Boko Haram terrorists.
Speaking, Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the operation, codenamed “Operation Nut Cracker”, was carried out by the Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Department of State Services.
He explained that the operation was conducted to clear out terrorists and bandits’ camps in Ugya, Panda and Uttu forests and contiguous hills in Nasarawa State, as well as Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Large LGA, Kogi State.
According to the commander, the operation, as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, followed several complaints of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for sex slavery, and cattle rustling, among others, in the affected areas.
He revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists, operating as Darul Salam, in the North Central Zone had established camps in Nasarawa and Kogi communities over the years, from where they unleashed mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja, Lokoja-Abaji, and Toto-Umaisha roads.
He said their crimes made social and economic activities in the areas almost non-existent.
Ali said that the feat was a product of seamless cooperation and professional execution based on detailed preparations.
Ali said 778 of the terrorists’ family members were captured from Uttu community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.
Last Monday, he handed over the captives to governors of 16 northern states for rehabilitation.
The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the command headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Wike Welcomes More PDP Returnees
-
Politics4 days ago
Ondo Poll: Jegede, APC Trade Words Over Akeredolu’s Achievements
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC, REC Bicker Over Alleged Rigging Plan
-
Politics4 days ago
Jigawa Assembly To Probe LGAs’ Spending, Contracts
-
Politics4 days ago
Stop Threatening Council Chairmen With Impeachment, PDP Warns Rivers Councillors
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo, Ondo Polls: IGP Warns Politicians Against Disruptive Tendencies
-
Politics4 days ago
Group Mobilises Support For PDP In Rivers
-
Politics4 days ago
Don’t Use Federal Power For Akeredolu, Unemployed Youths Beg Buhari