Education
Foundation Donates Books To Prisoners, Orphans In Jos
The Yahaya Kwande Foundation, at the weekend, donated inspirational books to some prison inmates and orphans in Jos.
Donating the books at separate fora, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, said the materials would give the inmates hope and opportunities to explore new ventures in life after serving their jail terms.
He added that the books would enable them contribute meaningfully to the economic growth and development of the country when free.
“Studies have shown that reading books in prison can be therapeutic; it helps to rekindle the inmates’ hope as well as educate and motivate them to explore new ventures in life.
“ It can reduce stress and minimise the occurrence of violence and suicide among prisoners.
“Our aim is that after their jail terms, these inmates will go home with a new mentality about the importance of life and freedom and work to be functioning members of their society.
“They would contribute to the growth and development of the community and be role models to their friends and families,” he said.
The CEO added that the gesture was also aimed at reviving the eroding reading culture among young people, adding that this informed the donation to orphanages.
He also said the move would promote reading culture among families which may likely have no access to the books, thereby availing them the opportunity to improve their lives.
“We buy books from Spine and Label bookstore, Abuja. We also partner with them to select books of various genres and curricula for the user’s needs.
“So far, we have delivered 800 books to two orphanages, a school and prison. Our next delivery is planned for Benue prison, a school in Abuja and another orphanage,”he said
Yusuf also disclosed that the foundation had made contact with reputable publishers abroad in order to import books to execute the project across the country.
Receiving the donated books, ASC Martha Banda, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), thanked the foundation for the gesture.
She promised to ensure that the inmates put them to good use.
“The books donated to our inmates will help enhance their learning ability, improve their vocabularies, most importantly occupy their minds from negative tendencies which will help contribute to their turning a new leaf and become better individuals in the society.
“The importance of books can never be ignored.
“ The books are full of knowledge, they will teach them wisdom, solution, new perspective, imagination as well as improve confidence and mental health,” she said.
The Tide source reports that CLAPAI Orphanage, Hope For Survival Orphanage and Trust International School benefitted from the gesture.
Education
Lagos Schools’ Resumption: NANS Seeks Student-Friendly Policies
As tertiary schools are set to reopen in Lagos State, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged management of the schools to put in place student-friendly policies to cushion the effects of theCOVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Olawale Kappo, South West Coordinator of NANS, and Mr Rasheed Ogunsanya, Chairman, NANS Joint Campus Committee, Lagos Chapter, gave the advice in interviews with newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos.
They reacted to announcement of school resumption in Lagos State by the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Sanwo-Olu had during the 17th update on the management of Coronavirus Pandemic in Lagos State last Saturday, said that tertiary schools would reopen on September 14 while primary and secondary schools might resume on September 21.
Kappo, who hailed the state government for the decision as well as efforts to tackle COVID-19, said that NANS would not expect any anti-students policies from managements of the institutions.
”We want vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts to key into reformation and remediation agenda of the state and NANS in post COVID-19 era.
”We expect that students yet to complete their semester examinations should be given enough time to revise before sitting for the examinations.
“Tuition fees should be paid with ease or be free, if possible, because most parents are struggling financially due to the pandemic.
“We are delighted at the decision of the governor, as it shows that education remains a priority in Lagos State.
“Governors of other states in South West should emulate Lagos State,” he said.
He said that many students had engaged in enterpreneural activities due to the long ‘ holiday’ occasioned by the novel coronavirus disease.
“ A large percentage of us has given up on resuming this year which is the reason they engaged in entrepreneurial activities to reduce idleness.
“The decision to reopen schools may mean a pause in activities which they started during the lockdown but I believe we all received the news of school resumption with delight,” he said.
Commenting, Ogunsanya also commended Lagos State Government and education stakeholders for efforts toward reopening of schools.
Education
RSUBEB Warns Against Illegal Fees Collection
The authorities of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board(RSUBEB), have warned headmasters/mistresses of public schools in the state not to collect any payment from pupils intending to be enlisted in the forthcoming Primary Six Common Entrance Examination.
To this end, the board urged members of the public, especially parents and guardians, to be guided that the Rivers State Government does not charge any fee or fees for Common Entrance and School Placement Tests into public secondary schools in Rivers State.
A statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the board, Ven Fyneface Akah, and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt over the weekend said the advice had become necessary in view of reports from parents and members of the public that some Head Teachers of Schools and Zonal Directors of Education had fixed fees ostensibly for Common Entrance and School Placement Tests into public secondary schools in the State.
According to the statement, ” Rivers State UBE Board would like to stress that Common Entrance Examinations or Secondary School Placement Tests are no longer conducted by the Rivers State Ministry of Education, therefore all such evaluation tests carried out by school heads are invalid and of no effect.
“Accordingly, members of the public are requested to join the Rivers State Government to prevent corruption in the education sector by reporting cases of school heads charging fees under any guise.”
The statement however called on parents, Guardians and general public to ultilise the dedicated whatsApp platform and lines already been created by the board where such reports may be lodged with the Legal Unit at the Board Headquarters or the Local Government Education Authority.
”Furthermore, telephone calls, text or WhatsApp messages may be sent to any of the following telephone numbers: 08033104485; 08099809515; 08033424038; 08033104959; 08036691320; and 09061796070,” the statement said.
Education
RSG Warns Principals Against Illegal Fees
Rivers State Ministry of Education, has warned principals of both senior and basic secondary schools across the 23 local government areas of the state to desist from charging or collecting any unauthorised fees from students in their various schools
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, gave the warning in a statement in Port Harcourt over the weekend, adding that the warning became imperative due to various reports received from parents and guardians of students in the state that some principals were charging illegal fees from their wards and children who are about writing the upcoming examinations.
According to him, “it has come to the notice of the State Ministry of Education that some Principals in public schools in the state are allegedly compelling SSS 3 and JSS 3 students to pay some form of levy, fees, or charges for the forthcoming WASSCE or BECE or other purposes.
“The Ministry of Education reiterates that all forms of charges have since been outlawed in all public schools in the state by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, and so any such collection by any Principal is unauthorised, illegal and criminal. Parents and students should please resist such payments and immediately report any such demands to the ministry of education via WhatsApp or text message or call to this number: 07030967868”, the statement added.
The statement further urged principals of public schools to note that immediate disciplinary actions will be taken against any erring principals who will go against the directive.
