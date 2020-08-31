Business
Customs Disposes 314 Vehicles For N238.9m …Identifies Invalid TIN Numbers
The Nigeria Customs Service, has disposed off 314 vehicles at a total cost of N238, 922,246 to bid winners as at August 25, 2020.
The customs service spokesman, Deputy Comptroller, Joseph Attah, who disclosed this
at the weekend, said 187 bidders have paid in N151, 022,245, while a total of N87, 900,001 was yet to be paid.
He identified invalid tax identification numbers (TIN), inability of customs .
service e-wallet and poor internet network as part of challenges confronting the service’s electronic auction process.
The service image maker said “since the reopening of the Nigeria Customs Service e-auction platform app trade: govt.ng/eauction, some complaints and inquiries have been pouring in, especially from those who tried unsuccesfully due to either invalid tax identification number, inability to service e-wallet, or poor network at their locations or any other reason which are all outside the jurisdiction of the service.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Nigeria Loses N300bn To Gas Flaring In Seven Months
Gas flaring in Nigeria’s oil fields has taken a huge toll on the economy, as the country flared 225.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas, (bscf) between January and July 2020.
The monetary value of the burnt gas in the international market is $787.7 million (about N299.33 billion).
This comes against the backdrop of the huge revenue losses arising from the impact of the outbreak of Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, which crashed both volume and price of crude oil sales.
According to the National Environmental Economic and Development Study, (NEEDS), the environmental cost of gas flaring in Nigeria is $94 million (about N35.7 billion) yearly.
The volume of gas flared was an equivalent of 12.0 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission.
A report from the Federal Government’s Gas Flare Tracker, stated that the 225.1 bscf of gas flared by the oil and gas firms in the first seven months of 2020 was capable of generating 22,500 gigawatts hour of electricity.
Giving a breakdown of the volume of gas flared in the period under review, the report stated that 136.0 bscf of gas was flared onshore, while 89.1 bscf of gas was flared offshore.
On a month-on-month basis, the report stated that in January 2020, 40.03 bscf of gas was flared; 32.15 bscf in February; 37.61 bscf in March, while 38.84 bscf, 36.98 bscf, 37.21 bscf and 2.24 bscf of gas was flared in April, May, June and July 2020, respectively.
Famfa Oil flared 7.6 bscf of gas from Oil Prospecting Licence, OPL, 216; Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, flared 6.9 bscf, 6.7 bscf and 5.4 bscf of gas from OML 11, OML 29 and OML 18 respectively; while Nigerian National Petroleum Corpo-ration’s, NNPC, upstream subsidiary, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, flared 4.6 bscf of gas from OPL 091.
In its report – ‘‘Nigeria’s Flaring Reduction Target: 2020,”, the World Bank, stated: “With almost 8 billion cubic meters of gas flared annually according to satellite data, Nigeria is the seventh-largest gas flaring nation in the world. At the same time approximately 75 million Nigerians lack access to electricity.”
Similarly, an investigation showed that Nigeria continues to flare commercial gas because of many issues and problems, including lack of adequate investments in gas and related sectors, especially power.
Others include much associated gas, which is produced along with crude oil, over-reliance of oil and delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, a comprehensive legislation, planned to restructure, encourage investments and bring about more transparency and accountability in the industry.
Contractors Picket Finance Ministry Over N18bn Debt
Indigenous contractors have kicked against the non-payment of their N18bn contract sum by the ministry.
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved contractors, the Publicity Secretary, Local Contractors of Nigeria, Dandy Rowland told journalists that the affected firms executed contracts for various ministries, departments and agencies, but their pay had been delayed by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
The protesters displayed placards at the ministry demanding the finance minister to settle their claims.
They alleged that the ministry had kept promising to clear the debts but had repeatedly failed to do so.
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved contractors, the Publicity Secretary, Local Contractors of Nigeria, Dandy Rowland said, “They once told us that N18bn has been released to pay us and announced to the world on July 8 that the finance ministry would pay local contractors within seven to 14 days from the date of the announcement but nothing has been done.”
But the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Abdullahi explained that the government met with the protesting contractors and assured them that the verification of their claims was currently ongoing.
He said, “The ministry eventually met with them and explained to them that the verification process takes time.
“There are a lot of documents that we have to verify in order to know those who really did one or more of the contracts.”
Abdullahi also stated that the ministry assured the protesters that it would pay them once the verification exercise was completed, adding that the government would not hesitate to settle duly verified claims.
Obolo Youths Receive Post Covid-19 Training On Oil
Youths, of the Obolo speaking extraction of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, under the auspices of Obolo Youth Coalition has unveiled its post Covid-19 Youth Development Training Programme, intended to improve the lives of Obolo youths.
The programme which was in partnership with Young Engineers Entrepreneurial Club (YEEC), Africa is expected to train over 1,000 youths in oil and gas certification programmes and other skills, including Artificial Intelligence at no cost to the participants.
The President-General, Obolo Youths Coalition, Mr Nkpon amon Ijongama, while speaking during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the commencement of the programme called on Obolo youths to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire professional and entrepreneurial skills to better their lot.
According to him, ’’this initiative will bring a whole economic development in our continent Africa and Obolo in particular. Do not forget that any nation that intentionally focuses on the development of her youths through professional skills and creativity always has a chance of development and has less issues of violence.
“This is why the post Covid-19 Development Training Programme became necessary and very important to Obolo youths as this will guarantee every participant a chance of employment into oil and gas industry, become self employed and to further reduce the high rate of unemployment and criminality in the Obolo ethnic nationality’’.
President and Founder of YEEC, Africa, Mr Kingston Sylvanus, on his part stated his organisation’s preparedness to partner with other youth groups to offer quality training and certification in oil and gas industry.
He said, ’’we want to provide that level playing field, to provide training for youths at no costs as our support to ensure that we grow the GDP of Africa. I really want to appreciate Obolo youths and I use this opportunity to call other youths of the nation to come. We’re going to give them the support, any support they need. You know that some of these trainings cost from N200,000 to N500,000. I can tell you for sure, coming to us, we will provide that training for free, and the certification can be accepted anywhere in the world.”
Also speaking, the Chairman, Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria, Dr Alex Umahi commended the Obolo Youths Coalition and its partner for the programme, which he noted would add value to Obolo youths.
“This is a laudable programme that should be encouraged, because a lot of youths are unemployable but with this kind of programme, they would acquire skills that will make them gain employment, especially in the oil and gas sector,’’ he said.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
