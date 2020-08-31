Buhari Sacks SON Boss, Appoints Farouk Salim …As NAIC Gets New Executive Directors

Youths, of the Obolo speaking extraction of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, under the auspices of Obolo Youth Coalition has unveiled its post Covid-19 Youth Development Training Programme, intended to improve the lives of Obolo youths.

The programme which was in partnership with Young Engineers Entrepreneurial Club (YEEC), Africa is expected to train over 1,000 youths in oil and gas certification programmes and other skills, including Artificial Intelligence at no cost to the participants.

The President-General, Obolo Youths Coalition, Mr Nkpon amon Ijongama, while speaking during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the commencement of the programme called on Obolo youths to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire professional and entrepreneurial skills to better their lot.

According to him, ’’this initiative will bring a whole economic development in our continent Africa and Obolo in particular. Do not forget that any nation that intentionally focuses on the development of her youths through professional skills and creativity always has a chance of development and has less issues of violence.

“This is why the post Covid-19 Development Training Programme became necessary and very important to Obolo youths as this will guarantee every participant a chance of employment into oil and gas industry, become self employed and to further reduce the high rate of unemployment and criminality in the Obolo ethnic nationality’’.

President and Founder of YEEC, Africa, Mr Kingston Sylvanus, on his part stated his organisation’s preparedness to partner with other youth groups to offer quality training and certification in oil and gas industry.

He said, ’’we want to provide that level playing field, to provide training for youths at no costs as our support to ensure that we grow the GDP of Africa. I really want to appreciate Obolo youths and I use this opportunity to call other youths of the nation to come. We’re going to give them the support, any support they need. You know that some of these trainings cost from N200,000 to N500,000. I can tell you for sure, coming to us, we will provide that training for free, and the certification can be accepted anywhere in the world.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria, Dr Alex Umahi commended the Obolo Youths Coalition and its partner for the programme, which he noted would add value to Obolo youths.

“This is a laudable programme that should be encouraged, because a lot of youths are unemployable but with this kind of programme, they would acquire skills that will make them gain employment, especially in the oil and gas sector,’’ he said.

Tonye Nria-Dappa