News
Back Off, IPOB Warns Miyetti Allah Vigilantes
Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that any attempt by the Miyetti Allah Hore Kautal to formally launch its national vigilante group in Biafraland would be resisted.
Kanu, in a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that Miyetti Allah had perfected plans to deploy its vigilantes across the country immediately after the launch.
“We know their mission; contrary to the lies they are feeding the gullible public with. But we assure them that they will meet their waterloo in the entire Biafra land.
“We want to declare in unmistakable terms, that no Miyetti Allah vigilante is needed or will be allowed to operate in any part of Biafra land. They may operate in other parts of Nigeria but not on any Biafra soil.
Kanu added, “IPOB is ready for them irrespective of the sophistry of those backing them.
“We are very formidable and fully ready to defend our land against these vampires.
“We don’t need them, and will never give them any inch of our land. We shall repel them and chase them back to the Sahel.
“How can we allow globally recognised terrorists and those who rape and maim after butchering others to police our communities? This can never happen.
“The Nigerian Army invaded the home of our leader after IPOB had launched its Biafra Security Services (BSS).
“But now that the world’s fourth most dangerous terrorist organisation is about being formerly launched in Nigeria, everybody has suddenly gone mute.
“However, it will be in their interest to restrict their operations to the core North where they came from, and don’t venture to step into Biafra territory, otherwise, they will regret it.
“This has exposed the hypocrisy of the Presidency. They rejected regional security outfits and cajoled states into community policing, yet they have maintained criminal silence over the plot by the Fulani to float their killer agents.”
He assured all Biafrans not to panic but to remain calm as “we get ready to usher in our sovereign state coming very soon. We have all it takes to secure all Biafra borders.”
News
NDDC: PSC Seeks Elongation Of IMC’s Tenure
The Presidential Support Committee, South-South zone, has called for the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to be extended.
The South-South Zonal Coordinator of the committee, Alice Okpokpor, who said this in Abuja, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of an urgent extraordinary meeting of the directors of PSC in the zone, observed that the extension of the IMC’s tenure would enable it to achieve set mandate.
Okpokpor expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving so much attention to the development of the Niger Delta region.
She praised the President for the directive he gave to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to inaugurate the interim management committee.
According to her, the presidential support committee is confident that the interim management committee of the NDDC would work closely with the forensic auditors to achieve the desired goal.
It would be recalled that in February, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the lead consultant would coordinate the appointment of other forensic auditors that would take part in the exercise.
“The amount is about N318million and Messrs Olumuyiwa Bashiru and co were appointed the lead consultant that will handle forensic audit of NDDC as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari after a request by the nine governors of the Niger Delta region.
News
Monarch Inaugurates Palace Aides
News
Buratai Lauds Troops For Crushing Terrorists In Nasarawa, Kogi
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has commended the commander, officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, for smashing the Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ camps in Kogi and Nasarawa states.
In a statement by the Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.
He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.
Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.
He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.
Earlier, a recent joint military operation by Nigerian forces had smashed Boko Haram cells in the central states of Kogi and Nasarawa.
According to the military, the operation led to the capture of 778 relations of the Boko Haram terrorists.
Speaking, Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Maj.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the operation, codenamed “Operation Nut Cracker”, was carried out by the Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Department of State Services.
He explained that the operation was conducted to clear out terrorists and bandits’ camps in Ugya, Panda and Uttu forests and contiguous hills in Nasarawa State, as well as Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Large LGA, Kogi State.
According to the commander, the operation, as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, followed several complaints of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for sex slavery, and cattle rustling, among others, in the affected areas.
He revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists, operating as Darul Salam, in the North Central Zone had established camps in Nasarawa and Kogi communities over the years, from where they unleashed mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja, Lokoja-Abaji, and Toto-Umaisha roads.
He said their crimes made social and economic activities in the areas almost non-existent.
Ali said that the feat was a product of seamless cooperation and professional execution based on detailed preparations.
Ali said 778 of the terrorists’ family members were captured from Uttu community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.
Last Monday, he handed over the captives to governors of 16 northern states for rehabilitation.
The handing over was done on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the command headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Wike Welcomes More PDP Returnees
-
Politics4 days ago
Ondo Poll: Jegede, APC Trade Words Over Akeredolu’s Achievements
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC, REC Bicker Over Alleged Rigging Plan
-
Politics4 days ago
Jigawa Assembly To Probe LGAs’ Spending, Contracts
-
Politics4 days ago
Stop Threatening Council Chairmen With Impeachment, PDP Warns Rivers Councillors
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo, Ondo Polls: IGP Warns Politicians Against Disruptive Tendencies
-
Politics4 days ago
Group Mobilises Support For PDP In Rivers
-
Politics4 days ago
Don’t Use Federal Power For Akeredolu, Unemployed Youths Beg Buhari