ZLP Recieves Defectors From Other Parties In Ondo
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) last Wednesday, received more defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The new defectors were received by Dr. Ayewamide Olaiya, a leader of ZLP in the town, who declared that the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is the standard bearer of the party would emerge victorious at the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.
He enjoined all members to go home and enlighten the people of the local government to vote for ZLP candidate in the election.
Olaiya said: “We have been working with them(defectors), we will deliver Idanre to ZLP . I still received over 50 from PDP today and over 100 from APC yesterday”.
Engr. Jimi Akintade, who led other members of PDP to ZLP in Idanre, said they decided to dump PDP because those they met in PDP were hostile to them.
The former Senior Special Assistant (Direct Labour Agency) in Governor Olusegun Mimiko-led administration said: “We were treated like unwanted guests in PDP, that’s why we defected to ZLP. ZLP is very accommodating.”
Speaking on the chances of Agboola Ajayi and his running-mate, Engr. Gboyr Adegbenro, at the poll, Akintade declared that whoever would win the election in the state would be determined by Idanre Local Government Area.
He noted that whichever party emerged victorious in Idanre Local Government Area would win the election.
Akintade said: “Only two people are contesting. Aketi, who is running a government for his family by his family, is contesting with Agboola Ajayi.
It’s not yet time for the central, so Jegede is not contesting.
“The way PDP is treating people from Idanre, PDP can’t win any election here. We chose Agboola because whenever he held the fort as acting governor, he paid staff salaries on 24th, 25th day of the month.
“He knows how to help the downtrodden. He can do better than Akeredolu.”
Dr. Kola Ademujimi, Chief of Staff to Governor Mimiko in his eight years in office, who’s currently the Director General, Agboola/Gboye Campaign Organization, said the gathering was just meeting of representatives of ZLP in Idanre.
He said: “People are defecting from APC, PDP and others ever since the deputy governor picked the governorship ticket of ZLP”.
‘INEC, Fully Prepared For Edo Guber Election’
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that it is fully prepared for the Edo State governorship election, saying it must hold on the scheduled date.
INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in Benin, during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).
He said: “INEC is ready for this election and I also trust that the security agencies are fully prepared to deal with potential trouble makers, we will make the system transparent.
“Out of the 14 activities itemized for the election, 10 have been successfully carried out on schedule, remaining four. So, in terms of preparation, we are ready for Edo election”.
Prof. Yakubu said the commission has come out with the policy on how to conduct elections under COVID-19.
“We have test-run the policy in a small election on August 8, in Nasarawa state’s by-election and now we are ready for the Edo and Ondo states election,” he affirmed.
He said that this was the first time the commission would be conducting a major election in the context of COVID-19, adding that there is additional pressure to ensure that INEC did not only conduct free, fair credible, and peaceful but also safe elections for everyone.
Prof. Yakubu said, he was in the state to meet with ICCES on the peaceful election and also meet with INEC staff as well as electoral officers across the 18 local government areas of the state to supervise and see the level of preparation so far for the of pre election.
PDP Chides Akeredolu Over APC Endless Rule Comment
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has continued to receive criticism over his claim that All Progressives Congress(APC) would rule the state forever.
The fresh criticism came from Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation (EJCO) which described the governor’s statement as arrogant and oppressive.
Akeredolu was quoted to have stated last Monday in Akure that “We need to work for the party(APC). The APC will continue to rule this state forever.”
The governor was said to have taunted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer, Eyitayo Jegede that it was not yet the turn of the Central Senatorial District to produce a governor, saying the district should wait for the next 12 years.
A statement by Samuel Fasua, Head, Media Research, of EJCO, reads in parts “Wonders, they say, shall never end. What on earth would move a governor to be playing God and talking down on the people, that a particular political party will rule them forever?”
The group noted that while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) had been highlighting his programmes of action as campaign issues, the reverse was the case for the APC flagbearer.
“While Jegede has been seeking the votes of the people, telling them the programmes he intends to carry out in four years, our friend at the other party has been going around with rotational governorship, as his sole campaign issue.
“As they say, the hood does not necessarily make the monk. That a particular governorship candidate comes from a particular part of the state does not translate to competence, especially given the onerous task of proper management of the human and material resources of our dear state.
“The people can no longer be fooled with irrelevant tales, in the face of mass poverty and apparant display of opulence by some pseudo-aristocrats, who are currently presiding over the fiefdom that Ondo State has been reduced to.
“That ugly scenario, among others, is exactly what our people seek to erase, come October 10, this year,” the EJCO replied.”
Bayelsa By-Election: Protest Rocks Yenagoa Over Aspirants’ Disqualification
Massive protests’, yesterday rocked Yenagoa, capital city of Bayelsa State as scores of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members took to the roads to kick against the disqualification of some aspirants vying for the party’s ticket for Bayelsa Central Senatorial district by -election.
The PDP Senatorial Screening Committee had on Wednesday disqualified former speaker and incumbent Majority leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Monday Obolo Bobuo, former zonal youth leader of PDP, former Director- General of the Bayelsa State Geographical Integrated Services (BGIS), Hon Igo Assembly Goin and former Secretary to the State Government, Hon Gideon Ekuewei.
The protesters armed with placards with inscriptions such “We will not accept another 8 years of incompetence been imposed on us”, “We will resist unlawful disqualification”, “Sole candidate of PDP will fail”, “Disqualifying others to favour one will destroy our party”, “ Warning: Dickson and Diri should not kill PDP” alleged that former governor Henry Seriake Dickson was arm-twisting the screening committee to disqualify other aspirants to pave the way for the emergence of former PDP state Chairman, Hon Cleopas Moses as the sole candidate.
Supporters of the party criticised Diri for not standing up as the leader of the party in the state and protect the interests of all party members.
Investigations revealed that, while Bubuo was disqualified for non-proper membership of the PDP, Ekuewei who was believed to have been promised the ticket by Diri was disqualified for not possessing a valid passport photograph on his expression of interest form and Goin disqualified for alleged low performance in the activities of the party in the state.
