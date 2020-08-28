News
We Owe No Defunct Task Force Members Salaries-RSG
The Rivers State Government has re-emphasized that it does not owe any member of the defunct Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks any salaries.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt during an interactive session with journalists.
According to the Secretary to the State Government, following His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wikes’ dissolution of the Task Force, all members who complied with the Governor’s directive to return their ID Cards were cleared for payment.
“As I speak to you, I am certain that all compliant members of the dissolved task force have received their alert,” he said.
He regretted that the laudable intention of the Governor to restore Port Harcourt and its environs to its Garden City status and engender a rebirth of its aesthetic beauty was almost frustrated due to the rascality and greed of some taskforce members.
“Please be rest assured that His Excellency would soon introduce a more effective initiative that can help deliver this good intention for all lovers of Rivers State”, he added.
News
N-Power: FG Set To Clear Outstanding Stipends
The Federal Government has approved the payment of stipends to the exiting N-Power beneficiaries under one of its National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, announced the development in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday.
The minister said that the payment details is for the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries, adding that approval for up to the month of June, for the two batches has been forwarded to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGFs) for final checks and payments.
She also explained that the only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to Accountant-General’s Office was for payment of July stipends for Batch B beneficiaries.
The ministry, however, explained that about 14, 000 beneficiaries that were omitted by the AGF’s Office during the payment from March to June, 2020, could be among those rejected by the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIPMIS) payment platform due to discrepancies identified with their accounts as conveyed to the ministry by the AGF’s Office.
“Any beneficiary receiving payment from other government payment platforms will be rejected by the GIPMIS; hence their payment will be withheld. We requested for details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from AGF’s Office. We will communicate that to the affected beneficiaries. But if the rejection was done in error, those affected should be rest assured that they will be paid all that is due to them as soon as the error is rectified by the AGF’s Office”, the ministry said.
The ministry added that non disengagement of Batch A beneficiaries after 24 months was done out of exigencies of the time.
Therefore, exiting batches, A and B after 40 and 24 months, respectively, is in line with the conditions stipulated at the time of their enrolment.
News
MEND Pulls Out From IYC
The Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, Rivers State Chapter says the group has pulled out from the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC.
MEND said the decision to discontinue affiliation with the Ijaw Youth Council especially with the present crop of National Executive was predicated on the gross irregularities of vote buying, monetization and outright hijack of the struggle platform by politicians and Governments in power at the just concluded National Elections of the Ijaw Youth Council on the 18-19th July, 2020 at Oporoza in the Gbaranmatu Kingdom of Delta State.
The group in a statement signed by MEND Chairman Prince Amaibi Hornsby and the Vice Chairman, Edeye Granville and copy made available to The Tide said the pull out was with effect from 25 th August 2020.
MEND noted that the IYC is a product of the various organizations of the struggle platform for the socio economic and political emancipation of the Ijaw Nation as a sub national group within the so called Nigerian State, of which MEND had been one of the constituent unit.
“From the foregoing, following an extraordinary meeting of Congress and due consultations with stakeholders and leaders in the struggle, it is obvious that the Ijaw Youth Council has become too weak to represent the IJAW NATION to tackle and confront the problems that have been plaguing us as a people nor project the issues, challenges and the demands of the Ijaw People in any fora, hence the pull out,”, MEND said.
Prince Amaibi Hornsby insisted that the pull out remained the only option to save and strengthen the ideals of the struggle.
The statement added that MEND, as a very credible organisation would go to the drawing board to come up with the new way to go.
By: Chinedu Wosu
News
Rivers Police Arrest Four Over Kidnap, Murder Of Two Victims
The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap and killing of their victims.
The suspects, who include an 18-year-old-boy and a lady, had reportedly abducted their 65-year-old man victim, Sokari Braide.
The kidnappers had during the operation, shot and killed one of Sokari’s younger brothers, Believe Briggs, at the point of the kidnap operation at their home at Elechi Beach Waterfront, Diobu, Port Harcourt on August 4.
Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Superintendent Nnamdi Omoni, noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Eagle Crack Unit of the command in different parts of the state, last Wednesday.
Omoni noted that the kidnappers had shot Braide after whisking him away, and collecting N1million ransom from the family.
The police image maker disclosed that Braide died few hours after his release from a hospital where he was receiving treatment for the gunshot.
The police spokesman disclosed that one of the suspects was an extended member of the family of the victims, adding that Braide had before his death, identified him as one of his abductors.
He stated that investigations were still ongoing into the matter, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.
Meanwhile, a teenager, Ledisi Kote, is currently battling for his life at an undisclosed hospital after some personnel of the Rivers State Police Command allegedly shot his leg for impregnating a girl.
It was learnt that some cops attached to the Kpor Police Division in Gokana Local Government Area of the state, on August 21, 2020, stormed Ledisi father’s residence in K. Dere community at around 7am and demanded to see the 19-year-old boy.
It was gathered that the policemen went into Ledisi’s room, brought him out, and shot him in the leg.
One Tuka Loanyie, who made a post about Ledisi’s ordeal on Facebook, stated that the policemen, who took the victim away after shooting him, dumped him in a private hospital in the area.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: APC Plotting To Write Fake Election Results -PDP
-
Politics2 days ago
Imo Senatorial By-Election: APC Factions Set For Parallel Primaries
-
Sports4 days ago
Rivers Skipper Disagrees With Afelokhai Over Position
-
Editorial4 days ago
INEC’s Results Transmission Innovation
-
News4 days ago
Aspiring Judges Should Take Test -Osinbajo
-
News4 days ago
Revoke CAMA Assent Now, SERAP Warns Buhari
-
Sports4 days ago
Buhari Appoints Amokachi SA On Sports
-
Politics2 days ago
Lagos Assembly Probes Sanwo-Olu’s Govt On Procurements