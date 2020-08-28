News
RSG Recommits To Ensuring Well Being Of Rivers People
The Rivers State Government says it would continue to ensure that Rivers people enjoy good health, security, safety, live a good life, and also have a good source of livelihood.
The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this during the presentation of two ambulances to the state government by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), and Oando Joint Ventures at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said that his administration was not relenting in its commitment to reduce, to the barest minimum, cases of Covid-19.
The governor, who confirmed that 18 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded, yesterday, said the gesture by the NNPC, NAOC and Oando Joint Ventures would help in the fight against the pandemic.
He called on other corporate organizations and people of goodwill to support, noting that nothing is too big or too small.
Wike commended the frontline workers across the length and breadth of the state as well as those who have been contributing to stem the spread of the disease.
In his remarks, the JV Team Lead, Mr. Macwen Jitoboh, said the ambulances were donated to support the state government’s dogged fight against Covid-19.
News
PDP Slams APC For Justifying Suffering Of Nigerians Under Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rationalize the excruciating hardship being suffered by Nigerians under the Buhari administration has further given the party out as an insensitive group of people.
The PDP also chided the ruling party for supporting the increase in the price of fuel from N87 to the current N148 per litre as well as “the endemic corruption in the Buhari administration,” saying that “only a corrupt party that relishes in inflicting suffering, pain and anguish can defend the actions of Buhari administration.”
In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that by kicking against its solidarity with Nigerians in “our caution to President Muhammadu Buhari against making empty promises to the people, the APC has pitched itself against the Nigerians and further confirmed that it is a propaganda machine that only thrives in lies, deception, fake promises and incurable corruption.”
The statement read: “It is despicable that the APC, in its propaganda, would prefer to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of Nigerians, most of whom can no longer afford their staple foods, basic accommodation and other necessities of life and have been left to wallow in abject poverty due to the incompetence of the Buhari Presidency.
“We found it tragic that the APC would attempt to paint our economy as sustainable when in the actual fact it has been wrecked by President Buhari, with a terrifying N28.6 trillion debt burden, a weakened currency at N480 to a dollar, a frightening 23.1 per cent unemployment rate and a productive sector that has been crippled by poor policies, to the extent that our nation is rated as world poverty capital.
“Furthermore, it is heartbreaking that the APC is ignoring the cries of Nigerians and chose not to speak out on the escalation of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and incessant killings of Nigerians under President Buhari’s watch.
“It is appalling that the APC finds nothing wrong with the fact that the situation in our country has become so devastating that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.
”Indeed, it is on record that the APC, as a party, had never raised a strong voice against the resurged insecurity in our country and had also never joined in urging President Buhari to take a decisive action to end the insecurity by leading from the front in line with his promise.
News
New CAMA Threatens Fragile Peace, Stability, Archbishop Warns
The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has said the newly amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) poses a threat to the stability and peace of the country.
Kaigama spoke during a ceremony for his Pallium Investiture by the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Most Rev. Antonio Guido Filipazi, yesterday, in Abuja.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari signed CAMA into law on August 7, to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country.
However, some religious organizations have rejected a part of the law, particularly Section 839.
Although it was not compulsory to register religious bodies in Nigeria, the Catholic Archbishop warned that CAMA could generate unprecedented problems for the country, if not reworked to eliminate controversial sections.
“Already, our experts are dealing with the new CAMA, because it needs careful analysis.
“But on the surface, it doesn’t look there’s a good intention behind it. The law doesn’t look like the motive is right. It doesn’t look like the government did enough study about the implications of the new law (CAMA).
“Now that the Federal Government knows, I hope prudence and wise judgement would lead our authorities to humbly start all over again.
“Let them see how this law does not generate an unprecedented problem for our country and destabilise the fragile peace that we have,” Kaigama said.
The cleric also noted that much of the problems facing the nation have their roots in self-centred leadership.
He maintained that political leaders in Nigeria were more concerned with discussing the region to produce the next president than talking about the common good of the masses.
He said, “Our authorities need to realize that our citizens and the country at large remain their top priorities.
“Political campaigns are based on selfish interests even when thousands of Nigerians are dying every day. That’s why the crises and conflicts and killings will continue to happen like a vicious cycle.”
Above all, the Archbishop said addressing the issues of poverty and injustice would end the insecurity in the country.
“It’s not enough to demand prayers for the nation. The government must address fundamental, historical, and justice issues across the country.
“They (politicians) know what the problems are but a lack of will power to deal decisively with them is responsible for the vicious cycle of violence in the country,” Kaigama stressed.
Earlier, the Papal Nuncio noted that the investiture of the Pallium on Kaigama was to have taken place in the Vatican City but for the Coronavirus pandemic.
He said, it was providential and historic that Kaigama was among the first Archbishops in the world to be conferred with the honour outside of Rome.
Filipazi urged him to see his investiture as a symbol of service to communion, friendship, peace, and unity.
The event was graced by many Catholic bishops, some Federal Executive Council (FEC) members, senior government officials, and other dignitaries.
The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, speaking on behalf of other government functionaries, prayed for God to strengthen Kaigama’s faith to continue to serve him faithfully.
News
RSG Begins Rehab Of Chokocho-Umuayagu Road
The Rivers State Ministry of Works has begun rehabilitation works on the bad portions of the Chokocho-Umuayuagu Road in Etche Local Government Area.
The 21-kilometer road is a federal road but has been taken up by the state government to reduce the plight of citizens, according to the state Commissioner for Works, Hon. Austin Ben-Chioma.
Ben- Chioma, who said this during a routine inspection of the road, disclosed that the state government cannot wait for the Federal Government to revamp the route, as Etche was a crucial agro-producing area of the state.
He stated that the condition of the road was deplorable, adding that the state government cannot wait on the Federal Government while the citizens suffer, since lots of food products were transported to the city through the route.
The commissioner said that aside the economy, the road when finally fixed, would reduce the plight of motorists who have in the past protested over the poor condition of the road.
Already, engineers and other workers have been mobilised to site to begin work.
According to specifications, the rehabilitation work would commence from Okomoko outskirts to the main town from where it would link Umuayagu.
It would be recalled that the road had been abandoned with huge gullies caused by heavy vehicular movement, especially from those diverting from the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway now under construction.
By: Kevin Nengia
