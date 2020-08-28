Featured
Nigeria’ll Die If We All Keep Quiet, Mailafia Alerts …As‘ISWAP Attacks Lake Chad, Kills 14 Villagers’ …Troops Kill 25 Bandits, Arrest 155 Others, DHQ Claims …Increase Defence Budget, Sack Service Chiefs, Group Tells Buhari
The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has said if everyone keeps quiet about the current poor security situation in the country, especially the killings in Southern Kaduna, the country would die soon.
Mailafia, a development economist, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate in the 2019 election, said this in an interview with newsmen.
He noted that he was not a radical, but a seeker of peace, adding that peace was impossible without justice.
Mailafia had been the guest of the Department Of State Services (DSS), following his claim in another interview that a state governor was a commander of the marauding Boko Haram terrorists.
In the interview, Mailafia said: “The fact that I am outraged by all the killings and genocide doesn’t make me a radical. If we all keep quiet, Nigeria will die. Is that what we want?
“Radicals are people who carry guns and go into the forest and start killing people. I have never used violence in my life, never encouraged anyone to use violence in my life. Even my name, Mailafia, means a man of peace, and there can never be peace without justice.
“These killings going on constitute an existential threat. I don’t know why for the life of me, that people tolerate the killings and think it is okay.
“And that when we speak and tell people about the reality of what we are facing now, they are more concerned about the sources, more concerned about political correctness; they have absolutely no concern about the holy martyrs that are being slaughtered.
“Why can’t we face the reality of the people being killed — the children, elderly, women, the youth being killed on a daily basis? That is my focus. Any other thing, to me, is diversionary. People have questioned my sources. They have questioned my political correctness.
“Why can’t they face the truth that our country is dying, innocent people are being killed, children are being slaughtered like little lambs, and women are being raped and then killed? Is this a normal country?
“Where is the outrage? Why do people accept this profound evil, this curse on this land? I reject it with the very fibre of my soul. So, I will never tone down, I will only tone down when the killings stop.
“No religion, no culture and civilisation tolerate the killing of innocent people. To say that the killing is abhorrent, the genocide is abhorrent, is a very simple maxim of universal morality.
“All I am asking is: stop the killings please,” Mailafia pleaded.
He also, recently, resigned from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.
Meanwhile, Jihadists have killed 14 people on a Cameroonian island on Lake Chad near the border with Nigeria after their town decided to block food supplies to the insurgents, security sources said, yesterday.
Fighters from the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) landed on the island of Bulgaram aboard speedboats from an enclave on the Nigerian side late Tuesday, the sources said.
“They came around 6:30 pm (1830 GMT) while people were preparing for evening prayers and shot dead 14 community leaders,” a security source added.
Some of the victims were shot in their homes while others were killed in the mosque where they had gone to pray, said another source, who gave a similar toll.
The assault was launched after the town, a major logistical route for ISWAP jihadists on the Nigerian side of the lake, decided to cut off food supplies for the jihadists.
In recent days, local chiefs had invoked the Koran at a town hall meeting and placed a curse on any resident allowing supplies to the jihadists.
The insurgents viewed the decision as a betrayal and a show of support for the local authorities.
The past week has seen several Nigerian air raids on ISWAP strongholds that have inflicted heavy casualties, according to military and local sources.
“The terrorists believe the blockade is part of the ongoing military operation aimed at starving them while they are under bombardment,” a source added.
The Lake Chad area is a vast marshy area shared by Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.
Western parts of the lake have become havens for Nigerian jihadists, whose 10-year-old campaign has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
However, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have intercepted firearms heading for Zamfara State, and recovered 11 locally-made rifles and 150 cartridges hidden in different parts of a Toyota Corolla car with registration number, Dal 41 MT.
Five occupants of the vehicle were arrested by the security operatives, who found that the weapons were being taken to Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.
The operatives had also killed no fewer than 25 bandits and arrested over 150 others terrorising the North-West region.
Disclosing this in Abuja, yesterday at the weekly briefing on the ongoing security operations across the country, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, said the troops equally recovered two AK-47 rifles and magazines at Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.
Enenche, who said that the feat was recorded in August, added that the military also within the period recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition while over 1,000 livestock were recovered in the zone.
According to him, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to record significant successes against the armed bandits in the North-West Zone of the country.
“For the month of August, troops have continued to exhibit continued resilience in the fight against armed banditry, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes in the zone.
“In one of the feats recorded, troops of operation SAHEL SANITY deployed at Daki Takwas on August 20, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car with Registration Number: DAL 41 MT.
“After a diligent search of the vehicle, troops discovered 11 locally made rifles and 150 live cartridges concealed in different parts of the vehicle,” he said.
According to him, preliminary investigation reveals that the dangerous cargo was heading to Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, while five men were arrested in connection with the illegal firearms.
He said that a repentant bandit leader named Bornon Kejo willingly surrendered to troops and submitted two AK-47 Rifles and two AK 47 Rifle magazines at Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.
Enenche, who said that efforts were ongoing to recover more weapons, encouraged other criminals to surrender and embrace peace.
“Troops on August 23, conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation leading to the raid of an illegal mining site located along Gadan Zaima – Zuru road in Bukuyyum LGA which also serves as bandits’ hideout.
“During the operation, 150 suspects were arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered,” he said.
Enenche said investigations revealed that aside from sabotaging the nation’s economy, banditry was being financed through illegal mining activities.
“Similarly, the troops on fighting patrol reportedly encountered three bandits on motorcycles around Maigalma village in Anka LGA of Zamfara State while attempting to attack innocent residents.
“During the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralized while others escaped. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.
“This is in addition to the neutralization of not fewer than 20 armed bandits within the month of August in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States,” he said.
He said that the troop also intercepted seven trucks loaded with cattle suspected to have been rustled along Jibia – Katsina road and Gusau – Zaria road respectively between August 19 and August 20.
He said that the recovered cattle and suspects were handed over to the Katsina State Police Command and Zamfara State Association of Rustled Animals for further action.
“Within the period, a total of 155 bandits were arrested, no fewer than 25 armed bandits killed and over 1,000 livestock were recovered in this zone of the country.
“These successes recorded within the period are evidence of the troop’s resolve, doggedness and determination to end the security challenges in the North-West zone.
“Presently, farming and economic activities have picked up in the zone. The general public is hereby encouraged to provide timely and actionable intelligence that will assist the troops in the operation,” he said.
He said that the military high command commended all the gallant troops of the armed forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feat recorded in the various operations across the country.
“Troops are further encouraged to remain determined and to sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.
“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.
“Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action,” he said.
Similarly, a group of Yoruba professionals under the aegis of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP) has joined many others to drum support for the removal of service chiefs from their positions, saying that their continued stay was not adding value to the nation’s security management.
The group, which appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to listen to the voice of reason by relieving the security chiefs of their offices, said such action coupled with increment in defence budget, were the only ways to go for Nigeria’s security situation to regain its glorious place in history.
The position of Oduduwa League of Professionals came just few days after a group in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the APC Consolidation Group (ACG), asked the president to do away with the service chiefs following the worsening insecurity in the country.
The Oduduwa League of Professionals, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Prof Wale Odunsi, advised Buhari to try different hands in the security architecture, saying that such action could not only bring back the high morale but also zeal and vigour in addition to career development in the military.
But the group said sending the service chiefs packing from their offices without an increment in the nation’s defence budget could also not get the country out of the woods, as according to it, robust budget funding, which would lead to the military having necessary tools to stand taller than their adversaries, was imminent.
Odunsi, in the statement, urged the president not to look at the service chiefs as indispensable, saying that there were more efficient and tactically trained officers in the military with valour to confront the adversaries headlong and end the nation’s over a decade-long insecurity, especially the insurgency and terrorism in the North.
“We, the people of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP) wish to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgent national importance, sack the current crop of service chiefs over the state of insecurity in our country. Their sack will no doubt be in our national interest, given that they seem to be now bereft of ideas on how to contend the security problems bedevilling our dear country,” it said in the statement.
The group reminded the president that: “We are joining our voices this time with that of so many Nigerians who have been calling for the immediate sack of the service chiefs.
“This call became imperative due to the lingering insecurity in the country that has claimed more than 102 of our members across the country besides the carrier stagnation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria” which it noted, “is not healthy anywhere in the world.
“Mr President, we know you as a good and listening man, but we really don’t know why you have continued to keep these service chiefs who are obviously bereft of new ideas on how to contend the worsening insecurity in the country,” it lamented.
According to OLOP, “The position of majority of Nigerians was reflected in the recent resolution of the National Assembly where members unanimously resolved that you relieve the security chiefs of their positions to pave ways for not only fresh hands but also fresh ideas in our security management strategies.
Wike Reconciles Major Actors …Says Politics Of Bitterness Hampers Progress …As Chidi Lloyd Dumps APC
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reconciled major actors in the July 9, 2013 Rivers State House of Assembly crisis.
They have all agreed to work together as members of one big family under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
They include, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Hon Michael Chindah, Hon Evans Bipi and Hon Kelechi Nworgu.
The reconciliation, which was brokered by Governor Wike took place at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Wike said the event was a confirmation that the key actors in the crisis have formally reconciled.
“They are the people directly involved in the state House of Assembly crisis and this ceremony is to tell the world that they have reconciled.
“They are still members of the same family and they are happy with the reconciliation,” the governor noted.
In his speech, Dr. Chidi Lloyd said the reconciliation was ordained by God, and restated his earlier apology to Hon. Michael Chindah and his other colleagues over his role in the crisis at the state House of Assembly.
He described his action in 2013 as a mistake of the head and not of the heart, and thanked the governor for his benevolence which led to total reconciliation.
Responding, Hon. Michael Chindah thanked God for keeping them alive to witness the reconciliation, and also lauded Governor Wike for his role in ensuring that he remained alive after the incident.
Chindah, who observed that Lloyd misunderstood him on the day of the crisis, said he had already forgiven him since December, 2013.
He urged parliamentary leaders not to promote issues that would lead to crisis in their service to humanity.
Also speaking, Hon. Evans Bipi described Lloyd as a man with a large heart, and thanked him for coming back to his roots.
On his part, Hon. Kelechi Nworgu said the reconciliation was his greatest achievement in the present administration.
He stated that he never regretted his action on the day of the incident as he stood for the freedom of the state.
Nworgu lauded the governor for championing the reconciliation, which he noted, was for the good of the state.
The state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Desmond Akawor, described the reconciliation as a practical manifestation of forgiveness.
He lauded Wike for always treading the path of a righteous ruler, and thanked the various parties to the reconciliation for taking the bold step to forgive one another.
Also speaking, Chief Sergeant Awuse commended the governor for creating the enabling environment to end the crisis which would have consumed the entire state.
Earlier, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had said that politicians who bear bitterness in their minds against others hardly make progress.
He has, therefore, declared that his success in politics and governance was because he carries no grudges against anybody.
Wike was speaking when the people of Akpabu and Itu communities, led by their traditional and political leaders, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The governor said that during his second term inauguration, he asked for forgiveness from those he offended, and also promised to forgive those that hurt him.
Today, he said, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, has publicly expressed regret for his role in the 2013 crisis at the state House of Assembly, and apologised.
Wike stated that he has forgiven Lloyd because he was a Christian, and those who became victims of that act have also consented.
“Forgiveness is key for every Christian. God has forgiven me, why can’t I forgive? We have also met with Hon. Michael Chindah and others; we got their approval for reconciliation.
“I love to attract people to our party because I am not a greedy politician. I believe that the more, the merrier. I will do what is in the best interest of the people and the party.
“Politics of progress does not undermine the importance of friendship. I believe that we must forget yesterday, put ourselves together for a better tomorrow,” he said.
The governor also assured that he would complete the Akpabu-Itu Road and the electrification of the communities.
“When we went to Akpabu during electioneering campaigns, you cannot move from there to Omudioga community even though they are in the same ward due to bad road network. I have promised to reconstruct the road and restore electricity.
“We will complete those projects within the life span of this tenure. Politics is about dividends of democracy,” he stated.
Wike also upgraded the traditional stool of the traditional ruler of Akpabu, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu from third class to second class.
In his remarks, the former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Chidi Lloyd, expressed regret for his role in the crisis at the state House of Assembly on July 9, 2013, and apologised to the people of the state and Hon Michael Chindah.
Lloyd said he has learnt how to be benevolent in politics, among other things, from Governor Wike.
He declared that henceforth, he and members of his community would work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Also speaking, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, who received Dr. Chidi Lloyd into the party, noted that he was an asset.
He thanked Governor Wike for being an excellent statesman who has made it easy for the party to retain its foothold in Akpabu and Itu communities.
The paramount ruler of Akpabu and Itu communities, Eze Godwin Chukwuemeka Ordu, thanked Governor Wike for the projects, and pledged that with Lloyd, they would ensure the success of PDP in the communities.
Elder Paul Wonodi noted with pleasure the benevolence, and forgiving nature of the governor which has been demonstrated in reconciling with Lloyd.
He said the party would benefit from the versatility of Lloyd, and assured that they would work to secure more success for the party.
Chief Sergent Awuse noted that Governor Wike was making unimpeded progress in politics because he mends fences easily.
According to him, because the governor is a man who loves peace, he has continued to achieve greater heights.
FG Stops Subsidy On Digital Switchover
The Federal Government says “there will be no more subsidies, either for set-top boxes or Signal carriage” as it plans to resume the rollout of Digital Switchover, a transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this, yesterday, in Abuja at a “Digiteam” meeting to foster dialogue among the various stakeholders in the DSO architecture.
Mohammed stressed that while the government is looking for money to pay outstanding debts and restart the DSO roll out, the process will be fully private sector driven and self-sustaining.
“On our part, we have made tremendous progress in our efforts to get the much-needed funds for the DSO process, in particular, to pay outstanding debts that will ginger stakeholders to resume the rollout and bring the massive benefits of the DSO to Nigerians.
“As I speak, we are putting finishing touches to a memo we plan to send to the Federal Executive Council as part of our relentless efforts to secure the funds to restart the process, and we are very optimistic that our efforts will pay off soon.
“The Analogue to Digital Switch Over must not be delayed any longer than absolutely necessary,” he said.
Following the successful launch of the DSO in April, 2016, in Jos, Plateau State, the Federal Government announced the reduction of price of set-top boxes from the official N10,000 to N1,500 in order to get it across to all Nigerians.
About 200,000 boxes were also given out for the pilot phase free of charge.
Similarly, the Plateau State Government also announced subsidy plans for its citizens and promised to distribute 300,000 boxes to them.
Mohammed noted that moving ahead with the DSO was critical to the post-Covid-19 prosperity of the creative industry and that was why the government has taken it as a priority.
He recalled the enthusiasm that greeted the launch of the DSO in Jos, noting that the process was stalled due to many factors but mainly lack of funds.
APC Has Failed Nigeria -Wike ….Affirms PDP Is Only Hope For Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians on all fronts.
Governor Wike made the remark when the Rivers State executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Governor recalled how the APC promised Nigerians of solving most challenging national issues but has continued to give excuses for their failure.
“Nigeria is hoping for PDP, APC has failed Nigeria. This is no more time for promises. You have promised and you have failed. There is nothing to try you again.
“Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with the PDP that has the interest of Nigeria at heart than a Party that gives excuses everyday.
“You know there are problems in Nigeria and you made promises, asking Nigerians to vote for you and for five years, nothing has changed”, he stated.
Governor Wike told the delegation that his attention is focused on governance and delivering service to the people.
“Let me say clearly that this is no time for politics. My concern now is to make sure we deliver all the promises we have made to the people of the state. When politics comes, we will have our report card to show the people.
“It has never happened in the history of this country. Within one year, a State Government will construct five flyovers projects at the same time.
“In October last year, three flyover projects were flagged-off and they will be completed this December, 2020. In July, we started expansion of Rumuola flyover and tomorrow, we will sign contract papers with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the GRA junction flyover, that includes the dualisation of Ezimgbu Link Road and Tombia Road extension.
“So many people ask us where we get money for the projects during this COVID-19 pandemic. I tell them if God is with you, you will not have any problem. God has given us the opportunity at this point in time and he will not abandon us.
“We will be executing projects and also continue to fight to make sure our people are safe. We will provide basic infrastructure for our people and also improve the economy of our State. We cannot give excuses but we will continue to do our best,” he stated.
Governor Wike urged the Party executives to show more love to the party by being loyal and committed.
He endorsed the action plan of the Party executive and urged them to do their best in consolidating the gains of the Party in the State.
“As Officers you owe the Party a lot. You have to consolidate the gains we have already recorded.
“No State can say they are better off than Rivers State. We have successfully conducted our Congresses without problems. God has given us what it takes. With all the people working with us and showing commitment, we will move this State to the next level of positive development.
“I plead with you all to work cooperatively with the chairman and be united. We are going to work together to draw up a plan that will make us more effective.
“Let nobody deceive you to attend any meeting anybody will call because he wants to run for governorship. We have not come to that point. I have just stayed one year in office in my second tenure. We are working for our Party to be united to make sure that APC does not have a breathing space in our State.
“There is nothing the APC can say to Rivers people today as the reason they should be voted for. Whether it is the federal government, or their political appointees, they have nothing to tell us.
“The money they have approved for us as refund has not been given to us. But I am not worried. I will continue to work. We have something we can show to Rivers people,” he said.
The governor reminded them that local government primaries would be held this year and urged them to commence consultations on how to achieve success.
On COVID-19, the Governor enjoined them to adhere to the protocols of wearing of face mask in all public places, social distancing, washing of hands with running water and soap, and use of hand sanitizers.
Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor said the Party has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Wike for the various people- oriented projects executed in the 23 local government areas of the state.
He noted the swift response of the governor to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state including the restoration of the glory of the State.
Ambassador Akawor presented the action plan of the new executive that will guide their activities in consolidating on the gains made by the past executive.
He assured that they would embark on aggressive membership drive and reconciliation of aggrieved members.
