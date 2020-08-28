Business
FG Postpones Resumption Of International Flights To Sept 5
The Federal Government yesterday shifted the resumption date for the commencement of international flights into and out of Nigeria from August 29 , 2020 to September 5, 2020.
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had announced on August 17, 2020, that international flights would resume on August 29, following pressures from the public for the resumption of the flights.
But at yesterday’s briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 in Abuja, the Director – General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, declared that international flights would not resume as earlier announced .
He said September 5, 2020, was picked as the new date for international flights resumption, stressing that there were still issues to be sorted out before allowing international carriers to operate into and out of Nigeria.
“Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September, 2020”, the Federal Ministry of Aviation also tweeted.
When Sirika last week Monday, announced that international flights into and out of Nigeria would resume on August 29 , the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 said that the date was not sacrosanct.
‘Business Operators In PH Airport Yet To Make Profits’
More than one month that flight and business operations resumed at the Port Harcourt International Airport following the Covid-19 lockdown, business owners at the airport are yet to be making profit.
The Head, Corporate Affairs Department of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Port Harcourt Airport, Mr Kunle Akinbode, who disclosed this in an interview with The Tide, Monday, explained that those doing business at the airport have not been making usual profit since the resumption on July 11, due to the covid-19 standard protocol order given to them for operations.
He said that the car rental and hire services, travel agencies as well as FAAN, among others, have not been making normal profits because of the standard protocol order for operations which was not the usual method that people were used to.
“Everybody is running a loss, including us, the airport authority. You can see the overnight car park how empty it is because we were asked to create enough distance between car parking, which is not to our advantage.
“The overnight car park makes money for the airport, and when you are supposed to have a space for about 100 cars, and now you have less than 40 because of the covid-19 standard protocol order given to us to operate.
“The travel agents and protocol personnel from various institutions are not permitted to go into the terminal building to obtain boarding pass for their clients or principal like before,”he said.
While conducting The Tide round for sight seeing of newly installed facilities like the sensor doors, sensor taps and conveyor belt, among others, the corporate affairs boss explained that some airports that did not meet the standard protocol of Covid-19 were not allowed to reopen.
On why the VIP/Protocol lounge built by the Rivers State Government at the airport was not reopened, Akinbode said that certain Covid-19 standard protocol for the lounge was not met, which according to him, include the installation of sensor doors, taps and sensor sanitizer dispensers.
He said the VIP/Protocol lounge where top government officials and captains of industries stay before take-off or on arrival was built and handed over to FAAN to operate, adding that the lounge would be reopened as soon as those things are put in place.
By: Collins Walter
COVID-19 Countdown: Women Devise Bulk Buying Means
In a bid to overcome the harsh economic situation in the country, some women in Obio/Akpor axis have deviced means of buying from the wholesalers and producers with their little money.
This was disclosed by the leader of “Buy and Share” women platform, Mrs. Nneka Obiakor in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Obiakor who is a business woman, said the platform was created after the first lockdown to help women get foodstuff at a cheaper and affordable rate.
She reiterated: “buying in bulk reduces the cost per unit and also reduce how much we pay at the long run.
“We buy from the source (wholesalers) and share at cheaper rate. I believe the platform have benefited a lot of women and also add value for our money”.
The Buy and Share leader noted that the inspiration came after the first lockdown, adding that she was moved by untold hardship suffered by women, who must provide food for their children and households.
She added that the platform was also created to reduce the rate of going to the market places where the risk of contacting the virus was very high.
Obiakor called on women to join the platform to enjoy the economic benefit of bulk buying which she said has benefited many families.
In her contribution, the Proprietress of Brave Brain Academy, Mrs. Princess Temple Nwaichi, said the platform has provided women the opportunity of using small money to buy at the wholesale price, which would be impossible to achieve as individual buyers.
Mrs Nwaichi noted the usefulness of contributing to buy in bulk, saying: “the experience has been good and l urge others to come on board”.
Another woman, Mrs Ine Abalaba, said the group has been of immense benefit, “especially in helping me get big quantity with small money which makes my husband and children happy”.
One of the group members who identified herself simply as Gift said buying from the source also prevents from buying fake products.
FAAN Laments 95% Revenue Fall, Begins New Service Charge
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), yesterday, said its revenue has dropped by over 95 per cent in the wake of the lockdown declared to curtail further spread of COVID – 19.
Its Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu , said this at a Press conference in Abuja, while responding to a question on why FAAN decided to effect a 100 per cent increase in Passenger Service Charge at this time.
The increase of PSC from N 1, 000 to N 2, 000 per passenger for domestic flights , Yadudu said , would take effect from September 1 and had been communicated to all airlines.
“The increase is a matter of necessity . Our revenue is down by over 95 per cent . In that case , we will do whatever we can legitimately to ensure we carry out our duties.
“We need to survive. There is no better time than now for FAAN to do this ,” he said.
Describing airport management as capital intensive , Yadudu noted that FAAN has not increased PSC since 2011 despite all the huge capital investments at the nation ’s airports.
He said the current N 1 ,000 charge was no longer realistic and that it did not correlate with realities of cost -related inflation rate which the Central Bank of Nigeria put at 12 .82 per cent.
The managing director said FAAN , until late 2019, was collecting naira equivalent of PSC at an official rate of between N305 . 50 and N 344 .38 to a dollar while airlines were collecting at subsisting market rate of about N362 to a dollar.
He added that the Federal Government is increasing its direct deduction from FAAN to 40 per cent from 2021.
He said with such deduction, FAAN would have a shortfall of over N 16 bn on overhead cost, hence, the authority decided to engage the government in order to be exempted from the deduction. Yadudu said: “It has, therefore become imperative to review the Passenger Service Charge from N1,000 to N 2,000 per passenger.
“This review which takes effect from September 1 , 2020, has already been communicated to the airlines .
“We therefore implore stakeholders , airport users and the general public to bear with us as FAAN is laden with so much overhead cost of operation”.
The Managing Director said as the nation prepares for the resumption of scheduled international flights , new advisories for airlines and air travellers would be rolled out.
He said the advisories would be made public as soon as they are ready.
While answering a question on the latest on the latest on the alleged violation of COVID -19 protocols by VIPs at the nation ’s airports , Yadudu said the task was being handled by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the they nation would hear from the authority as soon as it is ready.
He also said the NCAA was working with the Ministry of Aviation and airlines on the planned resumption of scheduled international flights .
“Don ’t let us assume all airlines will be ready by that time . We are opening our door , it is left for the airlines to come through the door ,” he said about the resumption in international flights.
