News
Amotekun Won’t Be Under IG, Makinde Replies Presidency
Governor Seyi Makinde of Rivers State has disagreed with the Presidency over its plan to bring Oyo State Security Network popularly known as Operation Amotekun under the control of the Inspector General of Police.
The governor said the security agency which has a legislation backing its creation would be controlled by the state and not any federal establishment.
According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, yesterday, Makinde said this while holding a meeting with chairpersons of the 68 local government and local council development Areas in Ibadan.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, had said on Tuesday that Amotekun’s structure would come under the control of the IGP but Makinde has expressed disagreement with that.
Makinde said, “We want our people to sleep with their two eyes closed. Of course, security is one of the pillars of this administration and we must do everything possible to invest in the security of lives and property.
“In Okeho the other day, armed robbers went to rob and the community rose against them and apprehended them. They combed the forests and they got them.
“This is why I will continue to say it and I am saying it for the whole world to hear; Amotekun is here to stay with us.
News
I Killed After My Escape, Says Re-Arrested Suspect
Two days after his escape from police custody, prime suspect in Ibadan serial killings, Sunday Shodipe said he killed again.
Shodipe was speaking on Wednesday at Oyo State police command headquarters at Eleyele after his re-arrest on Sunday.
The suspect said he killed one Mrs. Funmilayo Oladeji at her home, two days after disappearing from custody on August 11.
The 19-year-old said he attacked the woman with a machete, cutting her several times on the head, adding that a juju priest with whom he was arrested warned that there would be spiritual consequences if he did not commit more murders.
He said the fetish priest put him under pressure to escape in order to continue killing.
Shodipe was paraded with other suspects, including those linked to the Okeho bank robbery on July 29.
Commissioner of Police Nwachukwu Enwonwu said the suspects would be handed over to the correctional centre, adding that the policeman involved in Shodipe’s escape is “paying dearly for it” in custody.
News
463m Children Can’t Access Virtual Schooling Globally -UN
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread school closures, at least one-third of students affected around the world lack access to virtual education, according to a UN study released Wednesday.
In all, an estimated 463 million children lack the equipment or electronic access to pursue distance learning, said the report from UNICEF.
“The sheer number of children whose education was completely disrupted for months on end is a global education emergency,” Henrietta Fore, executive director of the UN Children’s Fund, said in a statement.
“The repercussions could be felt in economies and societies for decades to come,” she said.
The UN estimates that 1.5 billion children worldwide have been affected by lockdowns or school closings occasioned by the pandemic.
The report underlined gaping geographical differences in children’s access to distance education, with far fewer affected in Europe, for example, than in Africa or parts of Asia.
The UN report is based on data gathered from roughly 100 countries, measuring public access to the internet, to television and to radio.
Even children with adequate access may face other obstacles to distance education — whether the lack of a good workspace at home, pressure to do other work for the family, or a lack of technical support when computer problems arise, the UNICEF report said.
Among students around the world unable to access virtual education, 67 million are in eastern and southern Africa, 54 million in western and central Africa, 80 million in the Pacific and East Asia, 37 million in the Middle East and North Africa, 147 million in South Asia, and 13 million in Latin America and the Caribbean.
No figures were given for the US or Canada.
With the new school year soon getting underway in many countries — including in-person classes in many places – UNICEF urged governments to “prioritize the safe reopening of schools when they begin easing lockdown restrictions.”
News
PDP Slams APC For Justifying Suffering Of Nigerians Under Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rationalize the excruciating hardship being suffered by Nigerians under the Buhari administration has further given the party out as an insensitive group of people.
The PDP also chided the ruling party for supporting the increase in the price of fuel from N87 to the current N148 per litre as well as “the endemic corruption in the Buhari administration,” saying that “only a corrupt party that relishes in inflicting suffering, pain and anguish can defend the actions of Buhari administration.”
In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that by kicking against its solidarity with Nigerians in “our caution to President Muhammadu Buhari against making empty promises to the people, the APC has pitched itself against the Nigerians and further confirmed that it is a propaganda machine that only thrives in lies, deception, fake promises and incurable corruption.”
The statement read: “It is despicable that the APC, in its propaganda, would prefer to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of Nigerians, most of whom can no longer afford their staple foods, basic accommodation and other necessities of life and have been left to wallow in abject poverty due to the incompetence of the Buhari Presidency.
“We found it tragic that the APC would attempt to paint our economy as sustainable when in the actual fact it has been wrecked by President Buhari, with a terrifying N28.6 trillion debt burden, a weakened currency at N480 to a dollar, a frightening 23.1 per cent unemployment rate and a productive sector that has been crippled by poor policies, to the extent that our nation is rated as world poverty capital.
“Furthermore, it is heartbreaking that the APC is ignoring the cries of Nigerians and chose not to speak out on the escalation of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and incessant killings of Nigerians under President Buhari’s watch.
“It is appalling that the APC finds nothing wrong with the fact that the situation in our country has become so devastating that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.
”Indeed, it is on record that the APC, as a party, had never raised a strong voice against the resurged insecurity in our country and had also never joined in urging President Buhari to take a decisive action to end the insecurity by leading from the front in line with his promise.
