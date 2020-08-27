Bill Board 200 Charts: Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall Makes History

This year’s season has seen some of Nigeria’s most celebrated Disc Jockeys turn up at the Saturday night live parties. The traditional Saturday nights are always an avenue for the house mates to unwind, merry and have fun.

These guys get to show us their dancing skills and sometimes various dance moves, whats a party without an outstanding DJ? Well this year’s season has seen some of Nigeria’s most celebrated DJs turn up at the Saturday night party.

As expected, some of them have blown our minds and improved on their craft while for some, it is our prayer that they don’t face any technical difficulties in future appearances.

Here, we have ranked them according to how they had performed at the Saturday night live party in the lockdown house.

SARZ: Sarz was the first DJ to entertain the rooky house mates at their premier Saturday night party from the moment he took over the turn tables, the errors kept occurring. It was a struggle for the house mates who wanted to experience their first party in the famous Big Brother house. That Saturday will remain one of those days Sarz won’t be sharing with fans in future or in his biography or autobiography.

DJ Obi: DJ Obi took charge of the fifth Saturday night live party with a lot of expectations from fans and even the house mates. From the first hour of the night, DJ Obi kept everyone in the house including viewers at home dancing.

Things took a sodden turn after singer Chike gave an outstanding performance. It felt like the DJ lost his Mojo. This was evident as the course mates stopped dancing and started chatting like it was a cocktail dinner party.

DJ Obi received a lot of backlash on social media over his awful performance this did not go down well with viewers who stayed up late to watch one of the major highlights of the reality TV show.

He however, took to his social media account the following day where he pointed accusing fingers at the organisers for his poor performance.

DJ Crowd Kontroller: DJ Crowd Kontroller was the fourth Disc Jockey to entertain the house mates. When it was announced that he was to be the fourth D2, it was expected that the house mates were going to have a swell time.

The Beat 99.9FM DJ rend the body language of the house mates and created an atmosphere for them to have fun. He also got a lot of kudos on social media that evening for his performance.

Even those who didn’t join in the party at the initial stage like Lucy couldn’t hold back as she danced to the melodious tunes of the DJ.

Just like his name implies, he was able to control the house mates all night with the array of his play list.

DJ Consequences: DJ Consequence is one of Nigeria’s most prominent and arguably one of the best DJs from this part of the world. He always comes to any party prepared. From his antecedents in the previous seasons of BBNaija, it was obvious the house mates were going to have great evening.

We have seen DJs wow the housemates with their exceptional performances, but the Lanky DJ came with a playlist to match the energy of the house. He only made it to the second position this time around because some one was to be in the second position.

DJ Big N: DJ Big N is the biggest DJ so far. It was simple, he had a point to prove which was that he now became not a label DJ, but a force to reckon with. From the moment the housemates go to the party arena for the second Saturday night party the chubby DJ did not even give house mates a breathing space as he hit the party with his play list.

It got to a point people were wondering if there were any songs that the mavin records DJ didn't sample. So good was his list performance that the host Ebuka Obi Uchendu had to twit about it.