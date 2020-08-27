Entertainment
Bill Board 200 Charts: Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall Makes History
On August 14, 2020, Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy released his new album, ‘Twice As Tall’ in its first week, the album became the first Nigerian album to have one million pure you Tube streams from Nigerians.
August 24, 2020, the album debated at No 54 on the American Bill Board 200 charts for the week ending August 21, 2020.
With it, Burna Boy created a new peak for Nigerian artistes on same charts. The other Nigerian albums to have charted on the bill board 200 are King Sunny Ade’s Juju music (1983) and synoro system (1983) as well as Wizkide’s sound from the other side (2017) and Burna Boys “African Giant” (2019).
Meanwhile, Burna Boy has preview the album, with Big Brother Naija “lockdown” Housemates on Wednesday August 27, 2020 where he advised the housemates to keep their heads, while in the show as they danced in the Arena. He urged them to stay twice as tall’ while they are in the house with them.
Now that they know what it means Burna Boy revealed this in a video on social media. The Odogwu’s 15 track album ‘Twice As Tall’ was released on Friday August 14 and it featured artistes like Naughty By Nature, Diddy, Stormz, Sautisol, Chris Martin and Youesson N’Dour.
Twice As Tall garnered a lot of accolades from the singer’s fans and followers as they noted that Burna Boy did a good job. Recently it was announced that the album made a debut at No 54 on Bill Board 200 chart.
Recall that the controversial singer took to social media to say that he is the best thing after Fela Kuti and that he is responsible for the respect Nigerians eventually enjoy. The Anybody crooner also said nobody paved way for him. He further stated that he learnt long ago from another singer that the world can live without the best.
Nigerians on social media reacted to Burna Boy’s tweets and many of them were not impressed by it many people described the singer as being arrogant and they rejoiced that he did not even win the Grammy nomination. Others however, said he is right to feel he is the next best thing after Fela.
Entertainment
BBNaija 2020: Ranking DJs Who Played At Saturday’s Parties So Far
This year’s season has seen some of Nigeria’s most celebrated Disc Jockeys turn up at the Saturday night live parties. The traditional Saturday nights are always an avenue for the house mates to unwind, merry and have fun.
These guys get to show us their dancing skills and sometimes various dance moves, whats a party without an outstanding DJ? Well this year’s season has seen some of Nigeria’s most celebrated DJs turn up at the Saturday night party.
As expected, some of them have blown our minds and improved on their craft while for some, it is our prayer that they don’t face any technical difficulties in future appearances.
Here, we have ranked them according to how they had performed at the Saturday night live party in the lockdown house.
SARZ: Sarz was the first DJ to entertain the rooky house mates at their premier Saturday night party from the moment he took over the turn tables, the errors kept occurring. It was a struggle for the house mates who wanted to experience their first party in the famous Big Brother house. That Saturday will remain one of those days Sarz won’t be sharing with fans in future or in his biography or autobiography.
DJ Obi: DJ Obi took charge of the fifth Saturday night live party with a lot of expectations from fans and even the house mates. From the first hour of the night, DJ Obi kept everyone in the house including viewers at home dancing.
Things took a sodden turn after singer Chike gave an outstanding performance. It felt like the DJ lost his Mojo. This was evident as the course mates stopped dancing and started chatting like it was a cocktail dinner party.
DJ Obi received a lot of backlash on social media over his awful performance this did not go down well with viewers who stayed up late to watch one of the major highlights of the reality TV show.
He however, took to his social media account the following day where he pointed accusing fingers at the organisers for his poor performance.
DJ Crowd Kontroller: DJ Crowd Kontroller was the fourth Disc Jockey to entertain the house mates. When it was announced that he was to be the fourth D2, it was expected that the house mates were going to have a swell time.
The Beat 99.9FM DJ rend the body language of the house mates and created an atmosphere for them to have fun. He also got a lot of kudos on social media that evening for his performance.
Even those who didn’t join in the party at the initial stage like Lucy couldn’t hold back as she danced to the melodious tunes of the DJ.
Just like his name implies, he was able to control the house mates all night with the array of his play list. He also got a lot of kudos on social media that evening for his performance.
DJ Consequences: DJ Consequence is one of Nigeria’s most prominent and arguably one of the best DJs from this part of the world. He always comes to any party prepared. From his antecedents in the previous seasons of BBNaija, it was obvious the house mates were going to have great evening.
We have seen DJs wow the housemates with their exceptional performances, but the Lanky DJ came with a playlist to match the energy of the house. He only made it to the second position this time around because some one was to be in the second position.
DJ Big N: DJ Big N is the biggest DJ so far. It was simple, he had a point to prove which was that he now became not a label DJ, but a force to reckon with. From the moment the housemates go to the party arena for the second Saturday night party the chubby DJ did not even give house mates a breathing space as he hit the party with his play list.
It got to a point people were wondering if there were any songs that the mavin records DJ didn’t sample. So good was his list performance that the host Ebuka Obi Uchendu had to twit about it. The Benevolent DJ of the birthday celebrant of the night, Prince, a cake.
Entertainment
Eedris Abdulkareem Set To Release First Album In 10 Years
Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem recently, held a listening party for his sixth album at Santos Hotel, Lagos. The event was organized to give his fans and colleagues a first listen to the album, a 24 tracker trifled “Nothing but the truth”. This is the first album the outspoken singer would be releasing in 10 years.
His previous albums include P.A.S.S (2002), Mr Lecturer (2002), Jaga-Jaga (2004), Mr President (2005), King is back (2007) and unfinished business (2010).
The singer said the album comprises thought provoking songs covering different topical issues and commentaries on the problems bedeviling our nation.
The likes of sound sultan, rugged man, Olamide Myke Pam, African China and Zlatan were featured in the album.
Entertainment
Phyno, Flavour Collabo On New Song
Phyno and Flavour have once again collaborated on a new song. After months of teasing, both music stars have now released their brand new track titled ‘chop life’.
Both stars are frequent collaborators with songs like ‘Vibe’, Authe’ and ‘Culture’ which also starred the obiligbo brothers.
Over the years, Phyno and Flavour have risen to prominence, thanks to their impressive blend of highlife and contemporary music and this new song is a perfect exhibition of talents possessed by both music stars.
Renowned for rapping in Igbo language, Phyno is a native of Anambra State though raised in Enugu State. He initially rose to prominence with a couple of sleeper hits before releasing the smash hit track, ghost mode featuring Olamide.
For this theme song, he teams up with Flavour, another indigene of Anambra State who incidentally also grew up in Enugu where he learned his music skills Flavour’s high life hits include Nwa Baby, Adamma and Ada-Ada among others.
The track which is the new theme song for life larger beer has been released to commemorate the beautiful lighting of the Niger bridge. The song emphasizes the message of hope and progress that has long been associated with the life brand while delivering a melodious tune that is sure to get you off your feet.
The video of the song was unvideo during chop life concert which streamed live on television and instagram as both stars performed the song for the first time together.
