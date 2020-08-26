News
Wike Tasks Lawmakers To Defend Rivers Interest At NASS
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has urged lawmakers representing the State at the National Assembly to defend the interest of the State fearlessly.
He has therefore advised them to resist distraction, remain united and consult the party regularly.
Governor Wike gave the charge at a brief ceremony for the presentation of 15 Land Cruiser Prado VX and TXL cars to members of the National Assembly at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Governor was represented by the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor.
Governor Wike said the gesture would ease their movement and enable them to discharge their legislative duties effectively.
He urged them to keep faith with the Party so they can collectively recover what was lost at the national during the forthcoming 2023 general election.
Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo expressed gratitude to the Governor for the gift.
He noted that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the state finances, the Governor still saved funds to provide them vehicles.
The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon. Dumnamene Deekor commended the Governor’s benevolence.
He said the governor has been consistent in encouraging the federal legislators to protect the interest of Rivers people.
Also speaking, the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda assured the governor of their continued support.
On her part, Hon. Boma Goodhead who represents Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency prayed for greater triumph for the Governor because he has always integrated the National Assembly members in the scheme of things.
In his reaction, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency said they would reciprocate the gesture by representing Rivers people well in Abuja.
News
Cleric Tasks NGOs On Family Planning
The Senior Pastor, Truevine Women International Outreach, Pastor Ene Secondus, has called on non-governmental organisations to join hands with government to address issues bordering on women’s reproductive health and family planning in the state.
Secondus gave the charge when a delegation of Rivers Religious Leaders under the auspices of Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rivers State, paid her a visit to have her decorated as a Family Planning Champion in the state.
The Truevine’s senior pastor noted that it was important to support women’s reproductive health, particularly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that women bear the brunt of the stay at home directive occasioned by the pandemic.
She lamented the living conditions of underprivileged women who are at a loss on what to do about childbirth spacing and how to access family planning services.
Secondus lauded Rivers religious leaders for sueing for a healthier society through family planning, saying, “it’s a laudable initiative that people should key in to”, adding that it would take a healthy woman to produce disciplined and healthy children and tell them the implications of early sex.
She regretted that many girls would not resume with their classmates as schools begin to reopen due to pregnancy and abuse, “there are many girls who would not be able to go back to school because of pregnancy, most likely from rape, girls who are abused in their own homes and the mothers are powerless to complain”.
She thanked God and the group for the honour done her and asked that each one must “sacrifice for the good of our children”, while promising to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of The Challenge Initiative (TCI)
Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Vice Chairman, Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rev Felix Ekiye, told the senior pastor that the group was working in collaboration with TCI, a John Hopkins sponsored NGO, which provides support to state governments to ensure women’s reproductive health and famil planning services.
Ekiye explained to Secondus that she was identified as a Family Planning Champion on the strength of her achievements in her work to ensure better living conditions for women and girls.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
News
WASSCE: Student Tests Positve For COVID-19 In A’ Ibom
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday said that a student writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.
Emmanuel, who made the disclosure in a media chat in Uyo, did not mention the name of the student and the school involved.
The governor said the student had asymptomatic situation, adding that he took normal precautions to avoid spread.
He however said the state government had begun random testing of students for the virus in secondary schools across the state.
“We have tested over 100 students and it is only one young man that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state,” the governor said.
“We did what we ought to do medically; I want to believe that by now, the young man should be okay,” he said.
The governor said that he had put in place, modalities to ensure that the student did not miss out anything from the class.
He added that a government team was moving round schools to make sure that the students were safe and writing the examination while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
“All of them are in excellent health condition because we have put everything in place to ensure that the students are quite safe,” he said.
The governor said that he had directed all his Special Assistants to go to schools across the state and monitor the level of compliance to COVID-19 safety measures.
“I have directed all my Special Assistants to go to all the schools and monitor the level of compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols and give us first hand reports in case of any emergency.
“Students observed all COVID-19 protocols before starting their examination. We want to make sure our students are safe even while writing examination,” the governor said.
Emmanuel said that he had provided over 100,000 face masks, sanitisers and all the COVID-19 support to the schools writing the examination across the state.
“Based on the report I have, I think the students are doing well; it is left for them to reciprocate by giving us excellent WAEC results,” he said.
News
Lawmaker Hails N’Delta Group’s Protest Over Collapsed Road
Member representing Bakassi Local Government Area in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has lauded a socio-political group, Niger Delta Activist Forum (NDAF), for staging a seven-day peaceful protest over the collapsed Calabar-Itu road, saying that doing so would draw the attention of the federal government to the sufferings of commuters.
It would be recalled that the group declared seven days of peaceful protest, from August 21 to 28, at Odukpani junction, along the bad Calabar-Itu Road. They blocked commercial, private vehicles and trucks from plying the road, saying that the protest was a way of expressing their displeasure on the state of the main road linking the two states.
Bassey, in a chat with our reporter at the weekend, said: “I sincerely commend the efforts of the Niger Delta Activist Forum for their activities aimed at prevailing on the federal government or its agencies to immediately fix or commence reconstruction work on Calabar-Itu highway. This action is truly in a positive direction, and is a push for an action. I believe that their efforts will not be in vain.
“Recently, all criminalities have been attributed to youths, from cultism, armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry, cannibalism, drug abuse, rape, serial killings, murders amongst others; but it gives me a little hope that among the youths, we have those who believe in building and not destroying; I mean those who believe in developing and improving infrastructure to enhance economic growth and development”.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
