IGP’ll Determine Amotekun’s Structure, Presidency Insists
The Presidency says the Western Nigerian Security Network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’, will now be run in accordance with the structure defined by the Inspector-General of Police.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, yesterday.
Shehu was speaking on the approval of N13billion by the Federal Government for community policing across the 36 states of the federation.
He said, “Whatever name they go by, Amotekun or whatever, will be streamlined and they will be run in accordance with the structure as defined by the Inspector-General of Police. They will be localised, they will be owned by local communities, they will be managed by them.”
The President’s spokesman further stated that the community policing structure would be the same across the 36 states and whatever does not conform with the national structure would not be “in the scheme of things”.
Shehu added, “You know the constitution of the committees will be defined as including council chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups and all of that. So, you are going to have a single type structure of community policing permitted all across the country and whatever is not in line with this does not have a place in the scheme of things. That is my understanding.”
When asked whether the new community policing being introduced by the Federal Government would not be in conflict with Amotekun which was created by Houses of Assembly in the six South-West states, the President’s spokesman said the conflict would only be due to perception.
He said, “They can choose their nomenclature, it doesn’t make a difference.
Cleric Tasks NGOs On Family Planning
The Senior Pastor, Truevine Women International Outreach, Pastor Ene Secondus, has called on non-governmental organisations to join hands with government to address issues bordering on women’s reproductive health and family planning in the state.
Secondus gave the charge when a delegation of Rivers Religious Leaders under the auspices of Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rivers State, paid her a visit to have her decorated as a Family Planning Champion in the state.
The Truevine’s senior pastor noted that it was important to support women’s reproductive health, particularly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that women bear the brunt of the stay at home directive occasioned by the pandemic.
She lamented the living conditions of underprivileged women who are at a loss on what to do about childbirth spacing and how to access family planning services.
Secondus lauded Rivers religious leaders for sueing for a healthier society through family planning, saying, “it’s a laudable initiative that people should key in to”, adding that it would take a healthy woman to produce disciplined and healthy children and tell them the implications of early sex.
She regretted that many girls would not resume with their classmates as schools begin to reopen due to pregnancy and abuse, “there are many girls who would not be able to go back to school because of pregnancy, most likely from rape, girls who are abused in their own homes and the mothers are powerless to complain”.
She thanked God and the group for the honour done her and asked that each one must “sacrifice for the good of our children”, while promising to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of The Challenge Initiative (TCI)
Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Vice Chairman, Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rev Felix Ekiye, told the senior pastor that the group was working in collaboration with TCI, a John Hopkins sponsored NGO, which provides support to state governments to ensure women’s reproductive health and famil planning services.
Ekiye explained to Secondus that she was identified as a Family Planning Champion on the strength of her achievements in her work to ensure better living conditions for women and girls.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
WASSCE: Student Tests Positve For COVID-19 In A’ Ibom
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday said that a student writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.
Emmanuel, who made the disclosure in a media chat in Uyo, did not mention the name of the student and the school involved.
The governor said the student had asymptomatic situation, adding that he took normal precautions to avoid spread.
He however said the state government had begun random testing of students for the virus in secondary schools across the state.
“We have tested over 100 students and it is only one young man that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state,” the governor said.
“We did what we ought to do medically; I want to believe that by now, the young man should be okay,” he said.
The governor said that he had put in place, modalities to ensure that the student did not miss out anything from the class.
He added that a government team was moving round schools to make sure that the students were safe and writing the examination while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
“All of them are in excellent health condition because we have put everything in place to ensure that the students are quite safe,” he said.
The governor said that he had directed all his Special Assistants to go to schools across the state and monitor the level of compliance to COVID-19 safety measures.
“I have directed all my Special Assistants to go to all the schools and monitor the level of compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols and give us first hand reports in case of any emergency.
“Students observed all COVID-19 protocols before starting their examination. We want to make sure our students are safe even while writing examination,” the governor said.
Emmanuel said that he had provided over 100,000 face masks, sanitisers and all the COVID-19 support to the schools writing the examination across the state.
“Based on the report I have, I think the students are doing well; it is left for them to reciprocate by giving us excellent WAEC results,” he said.
Lawmaker Hails N’Delta Group’s Protest Over Collapsed Road
Member representing Bakassi Local Government Area in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has lauded a socio-political group, Niger Delta Activist Forum (NDAF), for staging a seven-day peaceful protest over the collapsed Calabar-Itu road, saying that doing so would draw the attention of the federal government to the sufferings of commuters.
It would be recalled that the group declared seven days of peaceful protest, from August 21 to 28, at Odukpani junction, along the bad Calabar-Itu Road. They blocked commercial, private vehicles and trucks from plying the road, saying that the protest was a way of expressing their displeasure on the state of the main road linking the two states.
Bassey, in a chat with our reporter at the weekend, said: “I sincerely commend the efforts of the Niger Delta Activist Forum for their activities aimed at prevailing on the federal government or its agencies to immediately fix or commence reconstruction work on Calabar-Itu highway. This action is truly in a positive direction, and is a push for an action. I believe that their efforts will not be in vain.
“Recently, all criminalities have been attributed to youths, from cultism, armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry, cannibalism, drug abuse, rape, serial killings, murders amongst others; but it gives me a little hope that among the youths, we have those who believe in building and not destroying; I mean those who believe in developing and improving infrastructure to enhance economic growth and development”.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
