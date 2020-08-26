Business
FG Begins Work On New National Development Plans
The Federal Government yesterday said it has commenced preparatory work for the formulation of new National Development Plans for the country.
The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba, disclosed this at the opening of a three-day capacity building workshop toward formulation of the new plans in Abuja.
Agba said that the plan began with the constitution of 26 Technical Working Groups (TWGs) to work on the strategic themes for the development of credible plans for the country.
He said workshop was organised for TWG Anchors and Heads of Secretariat towards the development of the Medium Term National Development Plans (MTNDP) (2021 to 2025 and 2026 to 2030) and Long Term (2021 to 2050) National Development Plans Agenda.
Agba said that the TWGs were expected to be supported by active, knowledgeable anchors and secretariat officials.
“The new plans being articulated are expected to address developmental challenges in all aspects of the country’s national life within the agreed time frame.
“The planning process is also inclusive and participatory with the full involvement of the Sub-National governments (States and Local Governments).
“The Organised Private Sector, the major political parties, the National Assembly, youth and women organisations, the physically challenged and other relevant stakeholders”, he said, adding that the country would have a “Nigerian National Development Plan and not a federal government plan”.
The Minister appreciated Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and its Nigerian Country Representative, Dr Vladimir Kreck, for their continuous support to the ministry and for organising and funding the capacity building programme.
Kreck, in his remarks, said that the workshop was to support the government on the MTNDP, adding that KAS official mandate was to promote democracy, good governance and to foster good relationships.
Business
Experts Task Govt, Private Organisations On ICT Education
Some experts in computer engineering say the information communication and technology (ICT) sector is key to the industrialisation of Nigeria.
Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on ICT, Mr Ibifuro Asawo, who said this in a chat with newsmen said the ICT sector can solve problems in the educational sector, health, environment as well as security.
Asawo, who is the managing Director of Cinfores, an indigenous information communications and technology (ICT) company, said, his experience over the years has shown that massive deployment of ICT by the government and the private sector will help the country to overcome its numerous challenges.
He said his company has developed numerous products and services that have been useful in education, health, security, Agriculture and environment sectors.
The special adviser also said that the Rivers State Government was collaborating with Cinfores through the training of thousands of Rivers Youths in computer applications and programming.
According to him, the efforts of the Rivers State Government is yielding results as most of the trainees are contributing positively to the society.
Also speaking, another, computer Engineer, Mr Ikechi Nwogu, said computer was needed in every facets of human endeavour.
Nwogu said the story of Cinfores which developed from the Rivers State University had shown that with better opportunity, Niger Deltans can excel.
By: John Bibor
Business
Bizman Laments Ceramic Sector Neglect
A Port Harcourt-based dealer in ceramics, Chief Oscar Obianga, has expressed dissatisfaction over lack of attention given to the sector in Nigeria.
Obianga, who noted that ceramic industry was a critical sector of the economy with huge potentials for growing national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as boosting job creation, was sadly ignored by the government.
He stated that the federal government could take advantage of the abundance of the natural resources used in making ceramics in the country to boost the economy by sharing in the ceramic global market.
According to him, “Inspite of the huge potentials of the sector to the nation’s economy in terms of job creation, production capacity of the sector has remained very low. Nigeria is second to Egypt in Africa in terms of ceramic production, and eight in the world”.
He regretted that while there is the abundance of raw materials in the country such as quartz, feldspar and clay, Nigeria still has about 11 million shortfall for ceramics demand.
He observed that ceramic products which are used in buildings have the capacity to last as long as 150 years, pointing out that apart from using the products as tiles, ceramic products are used as sanitary wares, table wares, electric porcelain and insulator, auto-mobiles, among several other uses
Furthermore, he said lack of awareness due to non-inclusion of ceramics education, technology and engineering in the country’s educational system was one of the challenges confronting ceramic industry.
Obianga added that “low domestic participation in ceramic activities, lack of modern production technology and facilities, and absence of basic infrastructure such as motorable roads, water supply and regular power supply were challenges confronting the sub-sector of the nation’s economy”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Group Urges Review Of NDDC Act
As the probe of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) continues, a group known as Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND), has called for the review of the act that established the commission.
The group said the review would enable the commission deliver on its mandate of developing the Niger Delta.
PAFOND in a press statement made available to The Tide, disclosed that the money accruing from oil revenue to the commission is yet to yield any commensurate result as the oil rich region still lived in abject poverty.
The statement which was signed by the National Chairman of the forum, Comrade Owo Udoh, and the National Secretary, Comrade Daniel Wilson, stated that the Niger Delta had continued to suffer development neglect despite its huge contributions towards the development of the Nigerian economy through proceeds from oil and gas.
The body commended the federal government for the inauguration of an advisory committee for the NDDC, comprising of governors of the Niger Delta States, noting that the move was a welcomed development.
The body urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the development of the Niger Delta to address the age-long development neglect in the area, and declared that the people of the Niger Delta should be fully mobilised through the right development incentives to participate in functional economic activities that will enhance the economic livelihood.
The group also called on the federal government and other stakeholders to put a check on the activities of multinationals operating in the Niger Delta and make them to operate according to international standards.
The statement however commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his plans to reposition the commission to live up to its statutory mandate of developing the Niger Delta region.
The forum urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to commence the construction of roads in the Niger Delta and embark on other projects that will create meaningful impact on the lives of the people.
The group also called on other Niger Delta indigenes serving in the present federal government, particularly the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to attract development projects to the Niger Delta.
The group, which expressed regrets over what they called, “infrastructural decay in the Niger Delta”, said development potentials in the oil rich region can be properly harnessed if the budgetary allocations for the development of the region are not diverted into personal coffers.
By: Taneh Beemene
