News
Buhari Under Fire Over Aisha’s Medical Trip Abroad
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his failure to stop the members of his inner caucus from embarking on medical trips abroad.
HURIWA also lamented Buhari’s lack of political will to set up a panel to investigate the allegations of corruption at the State House Clinic.
According to the rights group, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has shown no interest into investing massively in reviving the moribund health sector despite the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group pointed out that annual budgetary allocation of the State House Clinic was a lot more than what was allocated to each of the 16 major teaching hospitals across the country with over a total of N13.59billion having reportedly been budgeted for it since the administration came into being.
“A breakdown of the total budgetary provisions within this period showed that N3.94billion, N3.87billion and N3.20billion were budgeted in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. While in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the budgetary provisions dropped to N1.03billion, N823.44million and N723million, respectively,” HURIWA said in a statement, yesterday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko.
“Despite these huge allocations it receives, the clinic has left more to be desired as those the facility is meant to serve are still spending millions of taxpayers’ money to seek treatment in other private facilities within and outside the country on health matters that could be well managed here in the country, yet no panel of investigation has been set up to investigate the scandals and allegations of corruptions oozing out from there even as a bulk of the allegation had come from members of the first family.
“In 2017, the wife of the President; Aisha Buhari had attacked the management of the State House Clinic over poor equipment and non-availability of drugs. This attack by the wife of the President had followed the earlier criticism by her daughter; Zara Buhari, who took to one of her social media accounts to criticise the Permanent Secretary of the State House; Jalal Arabi, for his inability to provide even Paracetamol tablets to the clinic despite a budget of N3billion for the provision of drugs to the hospital.
“Although in October, 2017, the House of Representatives said it would investigate the “deplorable condition” of the State House Clinic but till date the outcome of that inquiry remains unknown.
“Again, President Buhari in the build up to his election in 2015, had on his campaign trail, itemized the abolition of medical tourism as one of his key objectives in government.
“Although his administration officials vowed to put an end to the practice, Buhari has been Nigeria’s most prominent medical tourist. He has visited the United Kingdom for at least five medical trips since becoming president, including an extended stay of more than five months in 2017.
“According to the calculations made in one of the editions of ‘Saturday Punch’ Newspaper, in the first three years of his first tenure from May, 2015 to May, 2019, President Buhari was outside the country for a combined 404 days (one year and 39 days) in 33 countries.
“In 2016, President Buhari spent a total of 17 days in a London hospital treating an undisclosed ailment. Shortly after that, in 2017, he reportedly spent a total of 152 days in London on medical vacation when he became inaccessible, except for a few politicians. He equally made frequent trips to the UK on ‘private visits’ believed to be for medical reasons. On May 8, 2018, he again embarked on a six-day medical vacation to London.
“More worrisome is that the medical treatments of the President are still an official secret as Nigerians are not told how much of their cash has been deployed for the medical treatments of the President for months.
“Apart from the Nigerian President, his son; Yusuf, in December, 2017, was flown to Germany after suffering injuries from a bike accident in Abuja. These trips were embarked upon despite a huge sum of above N10billion allocation to the State House Clinic from 2015 to 2018.
“In a recent development, the wife of the President; Aisha Buhari, and a nephew and close confidant of the President defied the lockdown and the shutdown of airports to gallivant all over UK and Dubai for the so called medical tourism.
“In addition, if he is spending his money how is it that the Presidency is being quoted by newspapers to be saying Mamman Daura is not ill and the phone conversations are being shown to Nigerians through the instrumentality of the publicly funded media office of the President?
“That of the first lady is more shocking because she was said to have neck pains and that was the reason for deploying a presidential jet to jet off to Dubai for weeks at public costs.
“HURIWA is pleased and indeed happy that God was on our side to have stopped an unforeseeable air disaster from ever happening following the reported incidents with the homebound Presidential jet in connection with the weather, but to convey the idea that the First Lady had to fly out to treat neck pain is to tell the world that the Nigerian health sector has totally collapsed. This is sad and unfortunate,” he said.
The human rights group demanded that “This penchant of government officials and those close to the corridor of power jetting abroad to receive medical care for undisclosed ailments even as the rest of the population relies on an underfunded and overworked public healthcare system has been the bane of our health sector and the economy has been worse hit for it.
“The problems associated with the poor healthcare system also indict the governors of the 36 states because in those states, there are virtually no functional health centres to care for the residents. However, the pathetic situation afflicting the State House Clinic is even more disturbing.
“The expenditures of the released budgetary funds for the State House Clinic over the years must be investigated in addition to a comprehensive audit of the spending on the State House Clinic and the health sector in the country.
“It is unjustifiable that the State House Clinic would be guzzling billions of taxpayers’ money and those the facility is meant to serve would still be spending millions to seek treatment in other private facilities within and outside the country.
News
Cleric Tasks NGOs On Family Planning
The Senior Pastor, Truevine Women International Outreach, Pastor Ene Secondus, has called on non-governmental organisations to join hands with government to address issues bordering on women’s reproductive health and family planning in the state.
Secondus gave the charge when a delegation of Rivers Religious Leaders under the auspices of Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rivers State, paid her a visit to have her decorated as a Family Planning Champion in the state.
The Truevine’s senior pastor noted that it was important to support women’s reproductive health, particularly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that women bear the brunt of the stay at home directive occasioned by the pandemic.
She lamented the living conditions of underprivileged women who are at a loss on what to do about childbirth spacing and how to access family planning services.
Secondus lauded Rivers religious leaders for sueing for a healthier society through family planning, saying, “it’s a laudable initiative that people should key in to”, adding that it would take a healthy woman to produce disciplined and healthy children and tell them the implications of early sex.
She regretted that many girls would not resume with their classmates as schools begin to reopen due to pregnancy and abuse, “there are many girls who would not be able to go back to school because of pregnancy, most likely from rape, girls who are abused in their own homes and the mothers are powerless to complain”.
She thanked God and the group for the honour done her and asked that each one must “sacrifice for the good of our children”, while promising to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of The Challenge Initiative (TCI)
Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Vice Chairman, Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rev Felix Ekiye, told the senior pastor that the group was working in collaboration with TCI, a John Hopkins sponsored NGO, which provides support to state governments to ensure women’s reproductive health and famil planning services.
Ekiye explained to Secondus that she was identified as a Family Planning Champion on the strength of her achievements in her work to ensure better living conditions for women and girls.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
News
WASSCE: Student Tests Positve For COVID-19 In A’ Ibom
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday said that a student writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.
Emmanuel, who made the disclosure in a media chat in Uyo, did not mention the name of the student and the school involved.
The governor said the student had asymptomatic situation, adding that he took normal precautions to avoid spread.
He however said the state government had begun random testing of students for the virus in secondary schools across the state.
“We have tested over 100 students and it is only one young man that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state,” the governor said.
“We did what we ought to do medically; I want to believe that by now, the young man should be okay,” he said.
The governor said that he had put in place, modalities to ensure that the student did not miss out anything from the class.
He added that a government team was moving round schools to make sure that the students were safe and writing the examination while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
“All of them are in excellent health condition because we have put everything in place to ensure that the students are quite safe,” he said.
The governor said that he had directed all his Special Assistants to go to schools across the state and monitor the level of compliance to COVID-19 safety measures.
“I have directed all my Special Assistants to go to all the schools and monitor the level of compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols and give us first hand reports in case of any emergency.
“Students observed all COVID-19 protocols before starting their examination. We want to make sure our students are safe even while writing examination,” the governor said.
Emmanuel said that he had provided over 100,000 face masks, sanitisers and all the COVID-19 support to the schools writing the examination across the state.
“Based on the report I have, I think the students are doing well; it is left for them to reciprocate by giving us excellent WAEC results,” he said.
News
Lawmaker Hails N’Delta Group’s Protest Over Collapsed Road
Member representing Bakassi Local Government Area in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has lauded a socio-political group, Niger Delta Activist Forum (NDAF), for staging a seven-day peaceful protest over the collapsed Calabar-Itu road, saying that doing so would draw the attention of the federal government to the sufferings of commuters.
It would be recalled that the group declared seven days of peaceful protest, from August 21 to 28, at Odukpani junction, along the bad Calabar-Itu Road. They blocked commercial, private vehicles and trucks from plying the road, saying that the protest was a way of expressing their displeasure on the state of the main road linking the two states.
Bassey, in a chat with our reporter at the weekend, said: “I sincerely commend the efforts of the Niger Delta Activist Forum for their activities aimed at prevailing on the federal government or its agencies to immediately fix or commence reconstruction work on Calabar-Itu highway. This action is truly in a positive direction, and is a push for an action. I believe that their efforts will not be in vain.
“Recently, all criminalities have been attributed to youths, from cultism, armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry, cannibalism, drug abuse, rape, serial killings, murders amongst others; but it gives me a little hope that among the youths, we have those who believe in building and not destroying; I mean those who believe in developing and improving infrastructure to enhance economic growth and development”.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
