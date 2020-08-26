News
1.9m People Living With HIV/AIDS In Nigeria -Counsellor
A Paediatric Nurse and HIV Counsellor, Mrs Roseline Solarin, has disclosed that no fewer than 1.9million Nigerians were living with HIV/AIDS.
Citing UNAIDS and National Agency for the Control of AIDS statistics, Solarin said the surge in HIV/AIDS was common among people within the ages of 15 and 49, adding that Nigeria remained the highest HIV/AIDS endemic country in the world.
The chief nursing officer, who doubles as chairperson of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwifery Association of Nigeria (NANNM), Ogun State chapter, spoke in Sagamu, yesterday, at the launch and public presentation of a book titled ‘Sex Education Made Easy,’ a manual to help parents teach sex education with confidence.
She urged the youths to abstain from sex until they were married, and where they could not help it, they should put safety first and wear protective gear – condoms, in order to protect their lives, health, and future.
Solarin, while blaming the high rate of moral decadence in the country on the advent of the Internet and social media, charged parents to be alive to their parental responsibilities, especially by giving their children sex education.
“We parents are the first teachers to our children. We should not shy away from our responsibility, especially when it comes to sex education. If we refuse to teach them, other people will teach them in the wrong way.”
The book was written by a young Medical Doctor, Opeyemi Adeyemi, who through her new book, urged Nigerian parents to leave behind, their unhelpful century – old thinking and adopt a new mentality as called forth by the present times.
Solarin identified stigmatization and homosexual practice as factors that have forced many people living HIV/AIDS to go underground thus, making it difficult for them to seek treatment, yet kept spreading the dreadful disease among the unsuspecting and adventurous youth population.
She said the book would equip parents with some needed skills to teach their wards sexual education a beneficial way.
The author, Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi, lamented that men rarely come forward for sex education, and called for a change of attitude.
She said her book provides the right sex education that would help people guard against the unsafe sexual relationship, reduce the number of sexual partners, reduce unplanned pregnancy, and guard against STDs, rape among others.
According to her, “both parents have to be involved in sex education. The father is as important as the mother, the mother is also as important as the father, so both parents have to come together and talk to their child about sex education by finding out what they know because you will be surprised about what these children already know and you need to take a step by teaching them what they don’t know, by correcting them some of the wrong information they have gotten.
“For children who already having sex, there’s really nothing to hide again, you just have to go and tell them about what they have to know about a contraceptive, unwanted pregnancy. Tell them about the bright future you have for them and why you want them to stay on the right path.
“Sex education goes beyond sex; it’s about different topics like body image, body positivity and all of that”.
UNICEF has come out with statistics, which indicated that “one in three girls and one in six boys are being molested before the age of 18, that is a big number.
“There is a mental side of child abuse and sexual assault if you do not speak about it that child might not find healing, so it’s very important we speak to the right authority by ensuring we get justice for that child because such a child shouldn’t be left without justice”.
She called on government at both the state and federal levels to re-examine its laws against rape and sexual assault to steam the ugly trend in the country.
“Government needs to re-examine its laws and policies on sexual assault because the policy that works ten years ago is different from the one that works right now”, she added.
News
Cleric Tasks NGOs On Family Planning
The Senior Pastor, Truevine Women International Outreach, Pastor Ene Secondus, has called on non-governmental organisations to join hands with government to address issues bordering on women’s reproductive health and family planning in the state.
Secondus gave the charge when a delegation of Rivers Religious Leaders under the auspices of Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rivers State, paid her a visit to have her decorated as a Family Planning Champion in the state.
The Truevine’s senior pastor noted that it was important to support women’s reproductive health, particularly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that women bear the brunt of the stay at home directive occasioned by the pandemic.
She lamented the living conditions of underprivileged women who are at a loss on what to do about childbirth spacing and how to access family planning services.
Secondus lauded Rivers religious leaders for sueing for a healthier society through family planning, saying, “it’s a laudable initiative that people should key in to”, adding that it would take a healthy woman to produce disciplined and healthy children and tell them the implications of early sex.
She regretted that many girls would not resume with their classmates as schools begin to reopen due to pregnancy and abuse, “there are many girls who would not be able to go back to school because of pregnancy, most likely from rape, girls who are abused in their own homes and the mothers are powerless to complain”.
She thanked God and the group for the honour done her and asked that each one must “sacrifice for the good of our children”, while promising to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of The Challenge Initiative (TCI)
Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Vice Chairman, Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, Rev Felix Ekiye, told the senior pastor that the group was working in collaboration with TCI, a John Hopkins sponsored NGO, which provides support to state governments to ensure women’s reproductive health and famil planning services.
Ekiye explained to Secondus that she was identified as a Family Planning Champion on the strength of her achievements in her work to ensure better living conditions for women and girls.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
News
WASSCE: Student Tests Positve For COVID-19 In A’ Ibom
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, last Monday said that a student writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.
Emmanuel, who made the disclosure in a media chat in Uyo, did not mention the name of the student and the school involved.
The governor said the student had asymptomatic situation, adding that he took normal precautions to avoid spread.
He however said the state government had begun random testing of students for the virus in secondary schools across the state.
“We have tested over 100 students and it is only one young man that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state,” the governor said.
“We did what we ought to do medically; I want to believe that by now, the young man should be okay,” he said.
The governor said that he had put in place, modalities to ensure that the student did not miss out anything from the class.
He added that a government team was moving round schools to make sure that the students were safe and writing the examination while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
“All of them are in excellent health condition because we have put everything in place to ensure that the students are quite safe,” he said.
The governor said that he had directed all his Special Assistants to go to schools across the state and monitor the level of compliance to COVID-19 safety measures.
“I have directed all my Special Assistants to go to all the schools and monitor the level of compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols and give us first hand reports in case of any emergency.
“Students observed all COVID-19 protocols before starting their examination. We want to make sure our students are safe even while writing examination,” the governor said.
Emmanuel said that he had provided over 100,000 face masks, sanitisers and all the COVID-19 support to the schools writing the examination across the state.
“Based on the report I have, I think the students are doing well; it is left for them to reciprocate by giving us excellent WAEC results,” he said.
News
Lawmaker Hails N’Delta Group’s Protest Over Collapsed Road
Member representing Bakassi Local Government Area in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has lauded a socio-political group, Niger Delta Activist Forum (NDAF), for staging a seven-day peaceful protest over the collapsed Calabar-Itu road, saying that doing so would draw the attention of the federal government to the sufferings of commuters.
It would be recalled that the group declared seven days of peaceful protest, from August 21 to 28, at Odukpani junction, along the bad Calabar-Itu Road. They blocked commercial, private vehicles and trucks from plying the road, saying that the protest was a way of expressing their displeasure on the state of the main road linking the two states.
Bassey, in a chat with our reporter at the weekend, said: “I sincerely commend the efforts of the Niger Delta Activist Forum for their activities aimed at prevailing on the federal government or its agencies to immediately fix or commence reconstruction work on Calabar-Itu highway. This action is truly in a positive direction, and is a push for an action. I believe that their efforts will not be in vain.
“Recently, all criminalities have been attributed to youths, from cultism, armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry, cannibalism, drug abuse, rape, serial killings, murders amongst others; but it gives me a little hope that among the youths, we have those who believe in building and not destroying; I mean those who believe in developing and improving infrastructure to enhance economic growth and development”.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
