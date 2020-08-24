News
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme At Isolation Centres
Employees of Shell companies in Nigeria (SCiN) have launched free feeding programme in Covid-19 isolation centres in seven states under the Shell Employee Care Programme, the General Manager, External Relations of Shell Nigeria, Igo Weli, said in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
“The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers, and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria, particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic,” Weli explained.
The feeding programme, according to Weli, was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, the total amount of which was matched by the companies to make up the N82.6million for the programme.
The programme delivery strategy involves collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres, the statement added.
The Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said, “I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you, it’s tasty and the meals have been coming in daily.”
News
$300m Internet Fraud: US Govt Indicts Five Nigerians, Three Americans
No fewer than five Nigerians, one of them extradited from Canada, and three Americans, have been indicted by the United States Justice Department for their role in a fraudulent “sweepstakes” or lotto scam with an intended loss in excess of $300million.
The Nigerian extradited from Canada, last Thursday, is known as Harry Cole and has several aliases, according to a statement issued by the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.
The 50 year-old Nigerian, normally resident in Canada, is known as Akintomide Ayoola Bolu, John King, Big Bro and Egbon.
He would now face federal charges for his alleged role in the fraudulent scam.
A federal grand jury indictment, returned in September, 2018, charges Cole with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud (sweepstakes) and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Each count, upon conviction, calls for up to 20 years in federal prison.
Cole, who remains in federal custody, is one of eight defendants charged in connection with the scheme.
The others include: Nigerian Akintola Akinmadeyemi; Americans Joel Calvin and Clarence Barefield (aka CJ), both resident in Austin and Mesquite, TX, resident Donna Lundy.
Others are Nigerian citizens and Canadian residents Emmanuel Olawale Ajayi (aka Wale, aka Walata), Tony Dada Akinbobola (aka Lawrence D Awoniyi, aka Boss Tony, aka Toyin) and Bolaji Akinwunmi Oyewole (aka BJ, aka Beejay).
According to the indictment, the defendants carried out their sweepstakes scheme from 2012 to 2016.
Cole allegedly purchased lists from Lundy of elderly potential victims and their addresses.
He and other conspirators based in the Toronto, Ontario Canada metropolitan area sent packages containing fraudulent sweepstakes information to conspirators residing in the U.S.
The packages contained thousands of mailers, which U.S.-based conspirators sent to victims notifying them that they had won a sweepstakes.
Each mailer included a fraudulent check issued in the name of the victim, usually in the amount of $8,000, and a pre-addressed envelope.
Victims were instructed to deposit the check into their bank account, immediately withdraw between $5,000 and $7,000 in cash or money orders and send the money to a “sweepstakes representative” to facilitate the victim collecting his or her prize.
By the time the victim was notified by the bank that the deposited check was fraudulent, the cash or money order had been sent by the victim and received by the defendants or conspirators.
The intended loss from this scheme was over $300million, with an actual loss of more than $900,000.
The indictment also alleges that from June, 2015 through June, 2016, Emmanuel Ajayi led a Stolen Identity Refund Fraud (SIRF) scheme in which over 1,200 fraudulent Income Tax Returns were filed using stolen Personal Identifying Information (PII) requesting $25million in tax refunds.
Ajayi used bank accounts involved in the sweepstakes scheme to receive refunds and funnel the money to conspirators in the U.S.
An IRS analysis determined that this scheme resulted in the actual loss of approximately $3.4million paid from the U.S. Treasury.
In order to acquire the money generated by the Sweepstakes and SIRF schemes, the conspirators operated a money laundering conspiracy in the U.S.
It was discovered that that conspiracy employed knowing and unknowing participants to conduct financial transactions with the goals of moving the proceeds from both fraudulent schemes outside of the U.S. without detection by law enforcement.
The defendants, including Akinbobola, Ajayi and Oyewole, are considered fugitives.
On March 9, 2020, Akinmadeyemi was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
On May 27, 2020, Barefield was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.
Both were ordered to pay, jointly and severally, $111,870.25 in restitution.
Defendants Calvin and Lundy, who pleaded guilty to the money laundering conspiracy charge, are scheduled for sentencing in Austin on March 9, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel.
U.S. Attorney John F. Bash; Acting Special Agent in Charge, Roderick Benson; Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Houston Field Office; Special Agent in Charge, Shane Folden; Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), San Antonio; and, Inspector in Charge, Adrian Gonzalez; U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Houston Division, announced Harry Cole’s extradition on Friday.
“If you defraud Americans, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world. The United States government will work tirelessly to find you, extradite you, and hold you accountable for your crimes,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.
“Today’s extradition of Harry Cole demonstrates the power of the American judicial system,” IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge Benton.
“Despite the fact that Cole was living in Canada, special agents were able to track him because of our strong relationships with our international law enforcement agencies and bring him to justice.
“HSI is committed to using our broad authority and global presence to bring international fugitives to justice,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Folden.
News
Insecurity: Zulum Exposes Boko Haram’s New Recruit Target
The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has revealed that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are being recruited by Boko Haram insurgents.
Speaking in an interview with the Hausa Service of BBC, the governor noted that his government has been able to return displaced persons to Mafa and Kukawa, adding that plans were being made to return some of them to Kawuri.
He also stated that the Boko Haram sect is working on people to join them and it’s frightening because the IDPs are tired and bored of staying in the camps and would be forced to join them.
“Truly, the Boko Haram sect is working on people to join them. This is frightening. If the IDPs living in camps could not get what they are looking for, especially the opportunity to go back to their various towns and return to farm, they may be forced to join the Boko Haram sect.
“It is important that they go back to their various towns because no government can continue to be feeding them continuously.
“The sect members are hiding at the Lake Chad area and the Sambisa forest.
“There will still be problems unless they are traced to their hiding places.
“Chasing them away from their headquarters is one of the solutions towards ending insurgency,” he said.
News
NSCDC Parades Alleged Child Trafficker, Suspected Cultists In C’River
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded an alleged child trafficker and some suspected cultists in Calabar, capital of Cross River State.
Parading the suspects, the State Commandant, Danjuma D. Elisha said that the Command had made several arrests bothering on alleged child trafficking and secret cultism.
Consequently, on the case of child trafficking, the Commandant said: “Upon tip-off by a good Nigerian on 18th August, our men arrested one Ms. Patience Effiong Udo who went to Bogobri in Calabar South Local Government Area allegedly looking for a buyer for one of her daughters Mary Phillips (9 years old).
“Upon investigation, she confessed to the crime and alleged that the Prophetess in her Church told her that Mary Philips was a witch and that she should not stay in her Church.
“It was also revealed that she has another child by name Blessing (3 years) old who is currently in the Church with the said Prophetess Anna”
The Commandant further pointed out that in line with inter-agency synergy, the Command will hand over Ms. Patience Effiong Udo to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).
On the suspected cultists, Elisha said: “Our attention was called upon in the early hours of Tuesday, 18th August 2020 at about 0300hrs of a suspected secret cult confrontation at No. 50 Mission Road, Igoli, Ogoja. Upon arriving at the scene, our men found a human skull, and other bones believed to be human bones.
“The team on the ground decided to swiftly pick the items and the persons found within the vicinity for scrutiny. 10 persons were picked up and after interrogations; five (5) persons have been identified to have questions to answer in relation to the found items”.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
