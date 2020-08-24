News
Revoke CAMA Assent Now, SERAP Warns Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his assent to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020).
The body told him to send the legislation back to the National Assembly to address its fundamental flaws, including removal of “repressive provisions particularly Sections 839, 842, 843, 844 and 850 contained in Part F of the Act, and any other similar provisions.”
“Please, note that SERAP has instructed its Legal Counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, to take all appropriate legal actions on our behalf should your government fail and/or neglect to act as requested”, a letter dated August 22, 2020 warned.
Signed by the Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged Buhari to instruct the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Garba Abubakar, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, not to implement the CAMA 2020 until the legislation was repealed.
The rights group said the CAMA law gives the government discretionary powers to arbitrarily withdraw, cancel or revoke the certificate of any association, suspend and remove trustees, take control of finances of any association, and to merge two associations without their consent and approval of their members.
“Rather than taking concrete measures to improve the legal environment and civic space that would ensure respect for human rights and media freedom, your government has consistently pursued initiatives to restrict the enjoyment of citizens’ human rights. These rights are protected from impairment by government action.
“These restrictions, coupled with repressive broadcasting codes and Nigerian security agencies’ relentless crackdown on peaceful protesters and civil society, demonstrate the government’s intention to suppress and take over independent associations.
“By seeking to suspend and remove trustees, and appoint interim managers for associations, the government seems to want to place itself in a position to politicise the mandates of such association, and to undermine the ideas that the right to freedom of association and related rights are supposed to protect in a democratic society,” it said.
SERAP said the government granting itself the powers to suspend and remove trustees of legally registered associations and to take control of their bank accounts constitute an effective restraint on human rights.
News
We’ll Sustain Strike Until FG Addresses Our Demands -ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to sustain its ongoing strike action until the Federal Government addresses all its demands.
The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this at the University of Port Harcourt, last Saturday, during its interactive session with critical stakeholders, meant to provide public enlightenment on the struggles of the union.
Ogunyemi said ASUU was demanding the Federal Government to implement its 2012 universities needs assessment, adding that the union’s demands were genuine and in the interest of the nation.
“Students, who are our children and partners in progress should show understanding, what we are asking from the government is in their interest and the interest of the nation, good hostel accommodation, good classroom blocks that can engender effective learning, laboratories where cutting edge research can be carried out and offices that can drive the process of quality university education.
“So, what we are asking of the government are not baseless things, but those things that in 2012, the government conducted during a needs assessment survey and found out that there are widespread rot and decay in the university system, we asking that the government implement its own report of 2012.”
Ogunyemi added that it was saddening that Nigerian university lecturers were still receiving the same salary scale of 2009 in 2020, stressing that the sad reality must be addressed before ASUU would suspend its ongoing strike action.
“Salary issues are still there, we have not fully addressed that, it appears that some forces in government are bent on suffering our members by withholding their salaries. But we believe that once we sort out the issues of Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution, other issues will fall in place.
“The 2009 agreement we had with government stipulates that that agreement would be reviewed every three years, but since then, we have not been able to review the salary scale and that is why we are saying that the negotiation we started with the government in 2017 ought to have been completed and with the completion of that negotiation process.
“A new salary scale should be in place and we are insisting that the process is completed before this ongoing strike is suspended among other things.”
News
CAMA Bomb: FG Gyrating, Scared-Oyedepo …Don’t Comply With Buhari’s Anti-Christ Law, Churches Told
The Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, yesterday, said the Federal Government and others were gyrating and scared after he threw a bomb exposing the evil of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) on churches, last week.
Oyedepo had, penultimate Sunday, said he would not live to see a supervising minister sacking the trustees of his church and appointing another as well as shut the account of the church.
He warned the Federal Government not to try it and that the church was neither a company nor club for the government to control and regulate.
Since Oyedepo spoke, the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others, had also rejected the CAMA law, describing it as Satanic and a time bomb waiting to explode.
It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately send the law back to the National Assembly for repeal as the church would not watch unbelievers running the affairs of the church of God which is a spiritual matter.
However, speaking, yesterday, during church service at Canaanland, Ogun State, Oyedepo said the atmosphere was charged after he let out the bomb.
“The atmosphere was so charged with all kinds of information. Just try to browse and then your entire body system chemistry begins to change by information that is not relevant to you; you are the one that went for it. It’s not relevant to you.
“My story may look primitive, but I won’t stop sharing it: I bought the last Newspaper in 1993. I am not a Media Specialist. During this COVID-19 propaganda by a lot of international media, I tried to follow through, I told my son, ‘never again will I watch this stupid thing’.
“I said: my spirit man was choking by the volume of their lies. I shut it down. I am hearing purely from God at all time. If I say something sir, I am saying it by the Spirit of God.
“You know the bomb I threw last Sunday: He (God) gave it to me.
News
PDP Senators Decry Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians In Ghana
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senators have described as ‘criminal and very disturbing’, the closure of shops of Nigerians in Ghana by authorities.
The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who spoke on behalf of PDP senators in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, yesterday, said Ghana’s action against nationals of other countries particularly targeting Nigerians, points to State endorsement of xenophobic attacks.
“The authorities in that country need to prove us wrong by putting a halt to further closure of the shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance to the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) protocol”, he said.
The minority leader further described the action as a willful denigration of sub-regional brotherhood and one that is in clear conflict with ECOWAS protocol.
He said Ghana’s recent regulations, which stipulate that retail trade is the exclusive preserve of Ghanaians, must be condemned.
‘So, what’s the point having an economic community if at the end of the day each country resolves to make laws and regulations that are in contradiction with the binding protocols. This is quite absurd as it negates the spirit that propelled the formation of ECOWAS in the first place”, Abaribe added.
He, accordingly, urged ECOWAS to brace up and come clear in the prevailing circumstances to address the member-country behaviour and its far-reaching implications in her protocol, particularly the issue of free trade and movement among the peoples of the West African sub-region.
He said: “It is very unfortunate that Ghana, which hitherto has been enjoying a robust relationship with Nigeria, has in recent times been treating our people with so much contempt and underserved reprehension.”
The latest actions, Abaribe added, calls to question their real intentions towards Nigeria and Nigerians. He said this has continued despite the fact that Nigeria had through her Foreign Affairs Minister, reached an agreement with Ghana Investment Promotion Council on this matter.
“And now, they are reopening the matter. So, what has changed? Nigeria I believe has done her best in the promotion of good neighbourliness, it is now Ghana’s to reciprocate and allow our people in that country to carry out their legitimate businesses unhindered”, Abaribe added.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Traders in Ghana (NUTAG) has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to end the ordeal of Nigerian traders doing business in Ghana.
The President of NUTAG, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, made the appeal in a telephone interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja.
Nnaji said that the call became imperative because over 160 businesses belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana were still locked by the Ghanaian authorities.
“They have continued to lock up our businesses, including our warehouses, and also harass our business partners.
“This implies that they really want us to run out of basic supplies like food or other amenities of life.
“We are appealing to our government to help so that Nigerian traders here will not die of hunger,” Nnaji said.
He reiterated that an Inter-ministerial Task Force on August 10 moved round the country to identify shops owned by Nigerians and requested that such businesses be registered for the purpose of raising tax.
Also, they requested for resident permit, standard control and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration.
He noted that most Nigerian traders do not have the GIPC registration, which cost as much as $1million or in equity, adding that they were given 14 days ultimatum to regularise the demands.
The NUTAG president said the closure of the businesses had destroyed the owners’ means of livelihood hence the need for the Federal Government to help.
“We are ready to return to Nigeria if that is the only option; we are not violating any law in Ghana, but Ghanaian authorities are treating us like outcasts in their dealings with us.
“They are denying us our rights by delaying the renewal of our resident permit and increasing and introducing new fees every now and then,” he said.
