NSCDC Parades Alleged Child Trafficker, Suspected Cultists In C’River
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded an alleged child trafficker and some suspected cultists in Calabar, capital of Cross River State.
Parading the suspects, the State Commandant, Danjuma D. Elisha said that the Command had made several arrests bothering on alleged child trafficking and secret cultism.
Consequently, on the case of child trafficking, the Commandant said: “Upon tip-off by a good Nigerian on 18th August, our men arrested one Ms. Patience Effiong Udo who went to Bogobri in Calabar South Local Government Area allegedly looking for a buyer for one of her daughters Mary Phillips (9 years old).
“Upon investigation, she confessed to the crime and alleged that the Prophetess in her Church told her that Mary Philips was a witch and that she should not stay in her Church.
“It was also revealed that she has another child by name Blessing (3 years) old who is currently in the Church with the said Prophetess Anna”
The Commandant further pointed out that in line with inter-agency synergy, the Command will hand over Ms. Patience Effiong Udo to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).
On the suspected cultists, Elisha said: “Our attention was called upon in the early hours of Tuesday, 18th August 2020 at about 0300hrs of a suspected secret cult confrontation at No. 50 Mission Road, Igoli, Ogoja. Upon arriving at the scene, our men found a human skull, and other bones believed to be human bones.
“The team on the ground decided to swiftly pick the items and the persons found within the vicinity for scrutiny. 10 persons were picked up and after interrogations; five (5) persons have been identified to have questions to answer in relation to the found items”.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Alleged Fraud In NDDC: EFCC Begins Probe Of Akpabio, Pondei
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation into various corruption allegations against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC’s Interim Management Committee, IMC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.
A letter addressed to a civil society group, Foundation for True Freedom and Good Governance, led by an activist, Deji Adeyanju gave an indication of the probe.
The Deji Adeyanju-led group had demanded that the anti-corruption agency investigate Akpabio and Pondei over allegations of corruption at the NDDC.
And the EFCC’s letter to the group signed by its Head of Economic Governance Section, Adebayo Adeniyi, said, “We write to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated August 3, 2020 in respect of the above subject and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced.
“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the O/C team six on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EFCC headquarters third floor.”
However, the letter was leaked to the media by Adeyanju to the dismay of the EFCC.
The media quoted a source at the anti-graft agency as saying that “What he has done is a big problem for us.”
“We don’t usually disclose anything when we are carrying out any investigation. Adeyanju was only invited to give more information. What he has done will likely sabotage our investigation,” he said.
Among numerous calls by individuals and corporate organizations, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the grave allegations of corruption against Akapbio, by former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh.
But SERAP believes it would serve the public interest if Buhari investigates the allegations.
Recall that Nunieh had accused Akpabio of removing her from office because she refused to do his alleged fraudulent bidding.
Reacting, Akpabio claimed that the former NDDC boss had a character problem.
Ever since then, Nigerians have been extremely treated to more accusations, counter-accusations and revelations about the financial highhandedness in the commission.
COVID-19: Govs Seek UBE’s Counterpart Funds Suspension
The Governors of the 36 States have asked the Federal Government to suspend the State counterpart funds required for accessing the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Fund and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.
This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) virtual meeting on Wednesday night.
The Universal Basic Education (UBE) was introduced by the Federal Government in 1999. The scheme was introduced with the aim of providing free, universal and basic education for every Nigerian child between the ages of 6 and 15.
The communiqué signed by the NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, explained that discussions are ongoing with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education to facilitate access to unrealized funds from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Fund.
According to him, the Forum is also awaiting an advisory from the Attorney General of the Federation on the call for a waiver on counterpart funds from States in the light of the impact of the COVID-19 on State finances.
‘The Forum will continue to engage with the federal government on the suspension of State counterpart funds required for accessing the UBE Fund and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund based on the recommendations of the National Economic Council Ad-Hoc Committee on COVID-19 chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
‘State Governments will continue to provide appropriate support to the independent verification teams from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) who are currently in States to conduct the 2019 Annual Performance Assessment for the SFTAS programme,’ he said.
He also said States are to engage the officials of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors NARD in order to forestall their intention to embark on an industrial action.
Fayemi further said the NGF in collaboration with the Word Bank has negotiated a flexible payment term for the acquisition of a Software as a Service (SaaS) e-procurement solution for all States in the country.
He added that states can now make 30 percent advance payment for the solution after signing the framework contract.
‘The software which is aimed at improving public procurement in the country has many advantages over traditional models of business software installation including lower upfront cost, quick set up and deployment, easy upgrade, accessibility and scalability.
Mali Coup: Military Involvement In Governance, Aberration -Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the involvement of military in whatever guise is an aberration that has no place in managing the business of government.
President Buhari also said that the action of the military in Mali runs counter to the letter and spirit of ECOWAS Protocol on good governance and democracy in which unconstitutional change of governments is prohibited.
Consequently, the Nigeria President has called for the closure of borders as canvassed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, as the first line of action and that everything should be done to create and sustain sufficient pressures on the military to force a return to constitutional governance.
He also called for the immediate release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and a return to constitutional order in the country, even as he noted that removal of the Malian leader could spiral into more crises with devastating consequences for the West African sub-region.
President Buhari stated this in what he entitled “Intervention Statement” at the virtual meeting of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Session on the situation in Mali which he participated from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He expressed dismay over the political turmoil that resulted to the mutiny in Mali as the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government meet to discuss the turn of events which commenced on Tuesday, where President Keita, his Prime Minister and senior members of his government were arrested, resulting in the forceful resignation of the President as well as the dissolution of the Parliament. Both acts are illegal and stand condemned.
According to him, “Indeed, it saddens me greatly as we meet today to discuss the turn of events in Mali, which commenced on Tuesday this week, where President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, his Prime Minister and senior members of his government were arrested, resulting in the forceful resignation of the President as well as the dissolution of the Parliament. Both acts are illegal and stand condemned.
“The action of the Military runs counter to the letter and spirit of ECOWAS Protocol on good governance and democracy in which unconstitutional change of governments is prohibited.
“The authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government should not allow this dastardly act to stand. Nigeria stands by the provisions of the Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy.
“Mali has been in political turmoil since the results of the Parliamentary elections were announced in March this year. ECOWAS interventions, through a series of efforts by Ministers, the Special Envoy and Chief Mediator and a group of Heads of State of our Organization as well as an Extraordinary Summit did not yield positive results.
“Today, Mali has not only descended into political chaos but also socio-economic and security disaster with potential tragic consequences to Mali and the sub-region.
“I am pleased that ECOWAS, EU, UN and France issued strongly-worded statements against the action of the Malian military. The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy which have grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa.
“I am pleased, therefore, that this Extraordinary Summit, holding to discuss pathways to the debacle we face today in Mali, is timeliest and appropriate.
“The closure of borders already called for by ECOWAS should be our first line of action. We need to isolate series of sanctions-regimes that can create and sustain sufficient pressures on the military to force a return to constitutional governance.
“The critical issues for resolution in the Malian crisis had been aptly captured as the four-point pathways to peace. Within that context, and if all parties to the crisis were to abide by those recommendations, the developments now on ground would have been avoided.” The President said Nigeria will continue to support the decisions of the ECOWAS.
He said, “The action of the military in Mali has regrettably hoisted on us as a sub-region, the need to decide the options that will be consistent with the provisions of the Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy, which ECOWAS, AU and the UN subscribe to.
In this context, therefore, Nigeria subscribes to the under-listed recommendations for action by our Organisation: “President Keita and other detainees should be released unconditionally and with immediate effect.
“Furthermore, we strongly support the efforts of our Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider, regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, AU and UN in adopting strong measures to promoting early restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability in Mali.
“Military involvement in governance, in whatever guise, is an aberration that has no place in managing the business of government that suspends the Constitution and with it, democratic institutions. It is time for the unconstitutional “authority” in Mali to act responsibly and do the needful by heeding to the above recommendations.
“A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. ECOWAS, the AU and the UN should not stand by, while the situation deteriorates.
“Thus far, their strong statements of condemnation are sincerely appreciated and I urge them to continue to walk this route together with us until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration.”
President Buhari expressed condolences to President Mahamadou Issoufou on the tragic Jihadist attack in his country earlier this month and also commended him, as chair of the organisation for the efforts he has made to Mali’s political situation since the results of the parliamentary elections were announced in March.
He also lauded him for convening the Extraordinary Session of the Organization to discuss and find solutions to the disturbing political situation in that country. Vanguard News Nigeria.
