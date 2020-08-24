News
N’Delta, Safe For Business, Wike Affirms …Demands IOCs To Relocate Hqtrs To Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the Niger Delta region is safe for companies to conduct their businesses.
He has, therefore, dismissed multinational companies who use insecurity to justify their refusal to relocate their operational headquarters to the region as unserious and playing to the gallery.
Wike made the assertion during a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipri Sylva, and the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The governor wondered why insecurity does not prevent the drilling of oil but could be used to deprive the state what was due to it.
“They use insecurity issues to place us in a disadvantaged position and deny us our right.
“There is insecurity in Lagos, Kaduna and Katsina states. Yet, companies do not run away from those states. The railway projects are not stalled too.
“The multinationals are sometimes to blame because they instigate insecurity by paying militants and turning around to blame it on the people.
“There is no excuse to operate outside our state. The Federal Government should compel them to relocate their headquarters to the state as the hub of the hydrocarbon industry,” Wike stressed.
The governor noted that the NNPC has not done anything substantial for the state after many years of operation.
“The Port Harcourt Refinery has continued to operate below installed capacity. Even the access road has been in a poor state for years.
“I urge you as minister and members of the board of directors to dualise the three kilometres road and change the narrative,” he demanded.
Wike noted the patriotism Sylva has demonstrated by attracting federal projects to his state, and urged other ministers to emulate him.
He said even if the minister was of the opposition party in Bayelsa State, his sense of patriotism has made him to place the interest of the state above partisan interests.
Earlier, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipri Sylva, had told the governor that plans have reached an advanced stage to rehabilitate the existing refineries in the country.
He said the Federal Government decided to start the rehabilitation programme from the two refineries in Port Harcourt because Rivers State was the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry.
The minister announced that a third refinery would be built to bring the number of refineries in the state to three.
Sylva commended Wike for being persistent in his quest to get the Refinery Road dualized, and promised that the ministry would support the move.
NNPC Rakes In $4.6bn From Products Export …Suspends Pumping Operations As Petrol Leaks From Pipeline
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, disclosed that it recorded $4.6billion from crude oil and gas export receipts between June, 2019 and June, 2020.
This was contained in the June, 2020 Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) of NNPC, the 59th edition in the series.
In June specifically, it posted a crude oil and gas export receipt of $378.42million, as against $133.16million realized in May.
This signals a marked improvement in revenue earnings, apparently following the ease of the COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown and the subsequent increased demand and firmer prices for the black gold in the international market.
The national oil company, in a release, further stated that petroleum receipts for June reflected crude oil earnings of $230.65million, with gas and miscellaneous proceeds standing at $75.97million and $71.80million, respectively.
In the downstream sector, the NNPC monthly report said in order to ensure continuous supply and effective distribution of petroleum products across the country in June, 2020, 1.34billion litres of white products were distributed and sold by NNPC’s Downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), saying the figure was significantly higher than the 950.67million litres of white products sold and distributed in May, again an apparent reflection of the gradual ease of the lockdown in the country and the picking up of business activities.
A breakdown of the June figures indicated that over 1.3billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.10million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 1.65million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were sold and distributed during the period.
White products sale for the period June, 2019 to June, the report disclosed, stood at over 19.104billion litres, with PMS accounting for over 18.9billion litres or 99.36 per cent
In monetary value terms, the above volumes translated to a total sale of ¦ 134.22billion of white products by PPMC in June 2020, compared to ¦ 92.58billion sales in May.
Total revenues recorded from the sales of white products for the period June, 2019 to June, 2020 stood at over ¦ 2.267trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.12 per cent of the total sales with a value of over ¦ 2.247trillion.
During the month under review, 33 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 11 per cent decrease from the 37 points recorded in May, 2020.
Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 33 per cent, while Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Warri-River Niger recorded 27 per cent of the breaks each; other locations made up for the remaining 13 per cent.
The NNPC monthly Financial and Operations Report for June, 2020, explained that in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, the corporation would continuously strive to rein in on the incidences of pipeline breaches across the country.
In the gas Sector, out of the 232.03billion Cubic Feet of gas (BCF) supplied in June, 148.66 BCF of gas was commercialized; consisting of 34.64 BCF and 114.01 BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.
This, the report explains, translates to a total supply of 1,154.78million Standard Cubic Feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to the domestic market and 3,800.45mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying 64.07 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized, while the balance of 35.93 per cent was re-injected, used as Upstream fuel gas or flared.
The NNPC report stated that gas flare rate for June 2020 stood at 6.11 per cent that is: 472.94mmscfd, compared with average Gas flare rate of 7.84 per cent, equivalent of 611.73mmscfd for the period June, 2019 to June, 2020.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, yesterday, said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has suspended pumping operations as petrol leaks from its Atlas Cove-Mosimi System 2B Pipeline at Isheri, Alimosho Local Government Area.
The Acting Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margret Adeseye, confirmed the development in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the fire service, Mr. Jamiu Dosunmu, after visiting the scene.
NUPENG Insists On Strike Over 175 Chevron Workers’ Sack
National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), in a statement, yesterday, said the nationwide strike would go ahead as planned unless its 175 members sacked through WhatsApp messages were recalled unconditionally before this Wednesday.
It urged members across the country to remain on red alert and wait for further directives.
In a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, the union said: “The leadership of NUPENG has disassociated itself from a purported report that it held a meeting with Chevron Nigeria Limited management over the seven-day strike ultimatum issued over sacking of some of its members.
“There was no such meeting and, therefore, the strike ultimatum remained intact. The union urges its members nationwide to ignore the report, be on red alert and mobilise for the impending strike action at the expiration of the ultimatum.”
Recall that NUPENG had, last Thursday, issued a seven-day nationwide strike notice over alleged sack of members by Chevron Nigeria Limited and its service contractors on Wednesday through WhatsApp messages.
The union lamented that no fewer than 175 members working in YKISH Integrated Services for the offsite/onsite maintenance services with Chevron Nigeria Limited, Delog Nigeria Ltd and EUROFLOW Services (all Service Contractors to Chevron Nigeria Ltd), were sacked through WhatsApp messages to their respective mobile telephones.
The Thursday’s statement read in part: “We wish to emphasise that this lack of respect and sensitivity to Nigerian extant labour law, international conventions and global best practices is gradually becoming the stock in trade for Chevron Nigeria Limited and its various contractors.
“There are still several other lingering infractions and issues against workers yet to be addressed by Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractor.
“This is even after several regulatory institutions like Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Department of Petroleum Resources and NAPIMS had ruled on these matters.
“These include, among others, illegal deduction of workers’ benefits in BIG SIX contract since the year 2012 and flagrant refusal to refund to the terminated workers the excess deductions made in their meagre terminal benefits.”
It would be recalled that the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) says it has engaged the leaders of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over the 175 workers laid off by one of its contract companies.
The company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, made this known in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos.
Brikinn said the laid-off workers were not employees of Chevron but workers of an independent contractor providing services to Chevron.
He said the contract company laid off its workers following the suspension of the service contract agreement between it and Chevron.
“CNL is a responsible and law-abiding company.
“In keeping with our commitment to resolving issues through meaningful dialogue and respect for the rule of law, we are engaging the leaders of NUPENG and the contractor company to fully understand and seek an amicable resolution of the issues.
“The company’s highest priority remains the welfare and safety of its employees, contractors and the security of its assets; we will, therefore, do our best to safeguard these interests”, Brikinn said.
But in a swift reaction, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), yesterday, denied holding a meeting with Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), over last Wednesday’s sack of members, insisting that the seven-day strike notice subsists.
We’ll Sustain Strike Until FG Addresses Our Demands -ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to sustain its ongoing strike action until the Federal Government addresses all its demands.
The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this at the University of Port Harcourt, last Saturday, during its interactive session with critical stakeholders, meant to provide public enlightenment on the struggles of the union.
Ogunyemi said ASUU was demanding the Federal Government to implement its 2012 universities needs assessment, adding that the union’s demands were genuine and in the interest of the nation.
“Students, who are our children and partners in progress should show understanding, what we are asking from the government is in their interest and the interest of the nation, good hostel accommodation, good classroom blocks that can engender effective learning, laboratories where cutting edge research can be carried out and offices that can drive the process of quality university education.
“So, what we are asking of the government are not baseless things, but those things that in 2012, the government conducted during a needs assessment survey and found out that there are widespread rot and decay in the university system, we asking that the government implement its own report of 2012.”
Ogunyemi added that it was saddening that Nigerian university lecturers were still receiving the same salary scale of 2009 in 2020, stressing that the sad reality must be addressed before ASUU would suspend its ongoing strike action.
“Salary issues are still there, we have not fully addressed that, it appears that some forces in government are bent on suffering our members by withholding their salaries. But we believe that once we sort out the issues of Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution, other issues will fall in place.
“The 2009 agreement we had with government stipulates that that agreement would be reviewed every three years, but since then, we have not been able to review the salary scale and that is why we are saying that the negotiation we started with the government in 2017 ought to have been completed and with the completion of that negotiation process.
“A new salary scale should be in place and we are insisting that the process is completed before this ongoing strike is suspended among other things.”
