Niger Delta
Insecurity: Lawmaker Decries Killings In Rivers LGA
Sequel to the recently rise in cult clashes and related killings in some communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, has called on chiefs, elders and youths of the affected communities to make available names of cult gang members who are directly involved in the killings, including their sponsors to the security agencies to immediately come after them.
He made the call last Saturday in an interview after a visit to Bangha, Baa-Lorre, and Luebe communities in where cult clashes have claimed lives of gang rivals, and other innocent persons in the communities.
In a statement signed by Hon. Dumnamene Dekor and made available to The Tide by his Media Aide, Nwazim, Barikui Clever, Dekor said, “I understand that in Bangha communities, six (6) persons were killed within the spate of two weeks and I’m informed that those ones were cultists who fought and killed themselves, but of course they live in the midst of people and whatever they do has some negative multiplier effects on the society.
“We have also visited Baa-Lorre where the paramount ruler, by name Chief Cletus Mene was killed and his house burnt down by assailants who pointed guns at him in the name of cultism. Also in Lua Luebe, a community in Khana LGA, one Chief Neeka Alumaa, chief of the community was also murdered in cold blood and we have visited the scenes of the crimes and have condoled with their family members. I appeal that it is high time those who are into these nefarious activities turned a new leaf to be prepared to face the full wrath of the law from the government”.
The federal lawmaker condemned the inhuman acts describing them as dastardly.
He however applauded the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bori Police Division, SP Bako Angbasim, for his swift response and determination to fighting crimes and criminality in Khana LGA despite the distance between some communities where these crimes took place and the Bori Divisional Police headquarters.
He explained that ugly events like cult killings were some of the reasons he has consistently advocated for community policing.
He disclosed that he had written an application to the Inspector General of Police to approve another police division in Khana LGA, stating that the Rivers State Government has supported the gesture and would soon have approval.
He urged the security Agencies to go after the cult gangs as efforts are on ground to prevail on the chiefs, elders and youths of the affected communities to name those directly involved including their sponsors, declaring Government readiness to provide all necessary support and logistics to provide solution to the ugly events.
Also speaking, the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties Rivers State, Dr. Bariere Thomas Ariar, said, “the visit is a sign that Rivers State Government is concerned about the safety and security of the people of Khana, hence, an assurance that all hope is not lost”. He called on them to go about their lawful businesses and assured that all those who have committed these crimes will face the full wrath of the law.
The visit had onboard; Special Adviser to the Rivers Government on project monitoring and implementation, Hon Austin Sor,
Hon. Barr Dinebari Loolo, former Deputy Majority Leader, RSHA, Rivers State PDP Publicity Sec Hon. Tambari Sydney Gbara, PDP Assistant Organising Secretary 1, Hon. Sunny Daniels, Hon. Gbara Erelo, past CTC chairman Khana LGA, Dr. Peter Kaananwiidum, PDP Stakeholder, Hon. Lenebari Saro, PDP Chairman, Khana LGA, the Councillor representing ward 19 in Khana Legislative Assembly, Hon. Lesor Emmanuel, and many PDP Stakeholders across Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency.
Niger Delta
FG Approves NNPC Oil, Gas Logistics Centre In A’Ibom — Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says the Federal Government has approved the establishment of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Oil and Gas Logistic Centre in Akwa Ibom.
Sylva gave the hints at a Gala night organised by the Akwa Ibom Government in honour of a delegation of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry retreat in Uyo last Saturday.
He said the FG would partner the State Government to build a base and the base would be the first in Akwa Ibom.
He urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.
“I have the full support of NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested to partner you to build a base here. It will be the first here.
“It has also approved immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistics facility in the state,” Sylva said.
He noted that the visit was a response to Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.
“Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration.
“As we go back, work will start in ernest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area.
“We went all the way to Ibaka, a very interesting and painstaking journey. Some people in my team were excited because it was a rare experience using the boats,” the Minister said.
He said that the Federal Government again commended the governor for his efforts at maintaining peace and security in Akwa Ibom.
Sylva also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.
On the 21 Storey Smart Building being executed by the Governor, he said the NNPC was already considering taking some aspects of the corporation for accommodation in the building.
He explained that President Buhari did not play politics with development, hence his initiatives in Akwa Ibom, despite being a PDP state, and urged for more support to him.
He added that his administration had built a lot including building a 21 storey intelligence building named “Dakkada Towers” and housing estates which could effectively serve the company and its workers.
“I want the Honourable Minister to make just a statement and ExxonMobil will be here. They are not safer where they are than in Akwa Ibom. Akwa Ibom is peaceful.
“We are ready to support the relocation. ExxonMobil is a very difficult corporate citizen but the Minister can give them directive to come here.
“They process over 15 billion barrel from our shores and that alone should propel them.
“They don’t have such excellent production anywhere else in the world,” Emmanuel said.
He also expressed his readiness to provide support ranging from land and electricity for an NNPC depot in the state.
Emmanuel faulted the NBS statistics of unemployment for the state and announced that a car assembly and manufacturing plant and other projects gearing up in the state would generate massive employment opportunities for the state. (NAN)
Niger Delta
Fight Against Gay Marriage: Okowa Hails Retired Primate
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has lauded the retired Primate of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh for his fight against same-sex marriage.
Okowa gave the commendation last Saturday at the retirement thanksgiving service for the Primate at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.
The governor said Okoh stood for truth and deserved all the accolades for not succumbing to global pressure on the subject.
“We have come here to thank God for giving us a brother and father such as our retired Primate, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh.
“Since 2010 when he became primate, life has returned to Owa Kingdom and Ika nation because he is always praying for us.
“He is true to his faith of Anglicanism, and I have always seen him as a role model. He lived true to that and I am glad he carried on that position and the Lord blessed him.
“At a time when a lot of things are going on in the Anglican Communion worldwide, he stood like the soldier of truth that he is.
“He was one of the few African primates who declined to attend a meeting over gay marriage. We thank God that he was not carried away by the global sentiments,” he said.
Okowa thanked God for preserving Okoh’s life who he described as truly a shining star and a humble man.
“We are proud of him. Sometimes people say Okowa is humble, but when you look at the people he looks up to, you see humility is their lifestyle.
“As a builder in the body of Christ, Okoh has done a lot in building for Christ and we will continue to be proud of him at all times.
“Being the first ever primate from Delta, you made us proud and we give God the glory,” the governor said.
Niger Delta
Delta Begins Land, Property Registration, Aug 28
Delta State Government at the weekend announced that it would begin land and property registration in the state on August 28.
The information which is contained in a statement signed by the State Director of Information, Mr Dona Obuseh, in Asaba, said the state Ministry of Lands and Surveys had been mandated to execute the assignment as scheduled.
The statement said that the approval for the registration was granted by the state government following repeated issues of land grabbing, property disputes and to put the state on the global satellite map.
It said that the first phase of the exercise would start on August 28, in Asaba, Ibusa, Okpanam, Akwukwu-Igbo, Warri, Effurun, Aladja, Ekpan, Otor-Udu, Ogwashi-Uku, Issele-Uku, Ubulu-Uku, Agbor, Owa-Oyibu and Umunede.
“Other towns and cities where the exercise would cover include Kwale, Aboh, Ozoro, Obiaruku, Oleh, Ughelli, Orogun, Isiokolo, Otu-Jeremi, Agbarho, Owhelogbo, Sapele, Oghara, Amukpe, Abraka, Koko, Bomadi and Burutu,” it said.
It said that other phases would be communicated with dates in due course, while urging the general public, particularly land and property owners, to give full cooperation to the enumerators.
“They must provide the correct information to avoid mix up in the registration of land and property to appropriate owners.
“Members of the public, land and property owners, who, if for any reason their property is left out during the enumeration should reach the appropriate authority,” it said.
