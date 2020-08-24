Niger Delta
Bayelsa NUT Tasks Communities On School Reopening
The Nigeria Union of Teachers,NUT, Bayelsa State wing, has commended the state government’s efforts in the reopening of schools across the state.
The state’s NUT Chairman, Comrade Kala-Ama Tonpre, gave the commendation recently in Yenagoa while relaying his findings as a member of the state school reopening committee shortly after their tour to monitor level of compliance by schools in the state.
Tonpre hinted that eleven public schools in different parts of the state had been fumigated in line with NCDC guidelines,restating the commitment of the NUT to partner the state government in ensuring qualitative education and conducive learning environment for students.
He noted that though the state government would have loved to carry out the fumigation exercise in all public primary and secondary schools before the reopening, the committee chose to commence the exercise with the eleven state owned boarding schools across the eight local government areas of the state, following their status as special schools.
The NUT boss, who charged communities to compliment government’s drive towards ensuring safe reopening of schools, mentioned that there are a total of 192 public secondary and 547 public primary schools in the state, saying host communities of some of the schools should also mobilize their members for self- help reopening preparations in terms of fumigation and provision of some of the kits needed in the schools for the prevention of the spread of the novel covid-19 virus.
“Apart from fumigation, the government has provided soap, buckets, face masks and other PPEs for our public schools. Some communities can also help in providing the ones they can to compliment government efforts”, he said.
He stated that while the local government school reopening committees were monitoring compliance in their respective areas, the state central committee at the weekend monitored compliance in six secondary schools within Yenagoa metropolis, the state capital,saying the NUT and other members of the committee were satisfied with the level of compliance by the monitored schools, comprising public and private.
“This weekend we monitored level of reopening compliance in six secondary schools in Yenagoa.We saw them complying with the state government’s Covid-19 prevention protocols”, he noted.
“The government’s rule is that no class should take more than 15 students. We’re at BDGS, Yenagoa, St Jude’s Girls Secondary School also in Yenagoa and CSS Biogbolo.These three are public secondary schools. But we’re also in Teto School, Ala Montessori and Tari Pet which are private schools.We’re impressed with the level of compliance”, he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells
Niger Delta
Eleme Council, Police Begin Profiling Of Vigilante Members
The leadership of Eleme Local Government Council and the police authorities have commenced the profiling of all members of the various community vigilante groups in the local government area, as a means of ensuring that only persons with credible and impeccable character take part in efforts to boost community policing in the area.
Speaking to The Tide, recently, in Eleme during a meeting convened by the Executive Chairman of Eleme the LGA, Barrister Philip Okparaji, noted that it was high time the LGA chairman proper profiling of members of the vigilante in each community was done so that everyone would know that it was no longer business as usual and take responsibility for the security and safety of the people.
Okparaji explained that a template for the effective operation of the Eleme Vigilante had been put in place to strengthen community policing, adding that the profiling of all members was necessary to ensure that persons of questionable character or criminal antecedents were weeded out as measures to effectively police the community and combat criminality at the grassroots.
He added that all wards without standing vigilantes must cooperate and develop a list of credible persons to provide support security services for their communities or be ready to mortgage the security of their communities to the men of Vigilantes Association of Nigeria (VAN).
The Eleme council boss called on the people to support the government and cooperate with the initiative, saying: “The security of Eleme is a collective duty, and all efforts must be put together in ensuring success. I have resolved not to compromise the safety of property and lives of all Eleme indigenes and residents, and by God’s grace, we all shall succeed in ensuring that peace continues to rein in the area.”
Also speaking, the Commander of Eleme Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Martins Nwogoh charged Eleme people to unite in ensuring that all efforts taken to tackle crime and insecurity succeeded in the LGA.
Nwogoh thanked the Eleme youths, leaders and stakeholders for their support and encouragement since his deployment to the area, saying, “The wards must work together in providing ample support to the police through the community policing initiative beginning with the provision of credible persons, who reflect the true spirit of the community devoid of political and traditional coloration.”
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Rivers Bishops Move To Tackle Societal Ills …Sensitise, Empower Young Pastors
Bishops in Rivers State under the aegis of the Transformational Bishops Fellowship (TBF), have taken a giant stride to ensure that ills of society are tackled head on through the word of God with the sensitisation and empowerment of young pastors drawn from across the state.
To this end, the Bishops recently organised a two-day conference at the Pacesetters Christian Assembly in Port Harcourt, where four speakers were carefully selected to educate the pastors on what was expected from them as they daily go about their pastoral calling.
Among the speakers were the President of TBF, Bishop Joseph Ebhohimen; Bishop Norman Jonah; Bishop Williams Daka; and Bishop Victor Uzosike.
Shedding light on the activities of the organisation in separate interviews with newsmen shortly after the conference, the President of TBF and General Overseer of Pacesetters Christian Assembly, Bishop Joseph Ebhohimen, expressed delight that the event attracted over 200 participants from various parts of the state, stressing that the body which has been in existence for about 10 years has been able to put corrective measures in place to correct some erroneous views peddled by some so called Bishops and men of God whose activities he said have ultimately made Christianity watery.
“TBF has come to stay to correct some of the ills through teachings, seminars and programmes. Our aim is to make sure Christians are not misled. We are actually out to use these corrective measures to help our generation because there are so many ills in the society; and since God has shown us the truth, we want to help others to know the truth”, he said.
Vice President of the group and General Overseer of Light Weight Christian Church, Bishop Williams Daka said the objective of the fellowship is to be able to positively impact the clergy, which he described as their immediate community, saying, “We believe that if the clergy is transformed, the church is transformed; if the church is transformed, society will be transformed”.
Bishop Daka indicated that his expectation and prayer for Nigeria were for the Lord to transform the country from the era of corruption to the era of prosperity.
On his part, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the conference and Presiding Bishop of Kingdom Life Gospel Outreach Ministries, Bishop Victor Uzosike attributed the success of the conference to focus and unity among the Bishops, pointing out that the fellowship is made up of Bishops who have set their hearts to create values in the lives of young ministers of the gospel and in the Body of Christ.
He advised the Federal Government to include leadership in the curriculum of tertiary education in the country, stressing that what the country needs now is creative leadership.
Bishop Uzosike further indicated that he anchored his presentation at the conference on maximising productivity because many people think that pastoral calling is basically to relax, without realising that it involves a lot of work.
According to him, “when a pastor is transformed, the church is transformed”.
The General Secretary of TBF, Bishop Chris Olisa, said the fellowship is living up to its billing by setting a standard for Bishops and correcting the errors of the society.
While describing the two-day conference as a huge success, Bishop Olisa said it was so because the pastors that participated in the event were taught, energised and set on fire for the next phase of their ministry.
According to him, “those who were weak, were strengthened and they equally felt a sense of fulfillment”.
The high point of the occasion was the distribution of palliatives to the participants to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.
Donatus Ebi
Niger Delta
CP Clarifies Police Deployment To Edo Community
The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Edo State, Mr Johnson Kokumo, says the deployment of mobile policemen to Okpella, Estako East Local Government Area of the state, is to contain political violence.
The CP made the clarification in a telephone interview with newsmen in Benin yesterday, saying “the deployment is generally for security.”
Since the deployment of the mobile policemen, both the All Progressives Party(APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) have been trading words on the development.
While the APC has raised alarm over the station of the policemen in a state government official’s residence, the PDP has dismissed it, saying that it was a normal routine police exercise.
The Chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, had described the deployment as a strange development that caused apprehension in the town.
According to him, the residents have expressed worries over planned violent intimidation of the people ahead of the September 19 governorship election.
On his part, the Special Adviser to Edo Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the deployment was not out of form.
“With just a month to the gubernatorial poll in Edo State, security agencies are stepping up their activities across the state. This should not be misconstrued by anyone.
The CP however said: “We have a detachment of Police Mobile Force (PMF) across the state.
“The deployment is to contain political violence and check inter-border movements of criminals wanting to make incursion into Edo State from Kogi axis.
“It is part of police strategy to deploy PMF as proactive measure to contain political violence and insecurity.
“The issue of where they were initially stationed has been addressed.
“On arrival at Okpella, they needed an immediate accommodation and stayed in a private residence. I took exception to that instead of a police station or police property.
“It was unacceptable because police operational base must be from a police property or premises.
