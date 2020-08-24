Opinion
A Tribute To Lord Bacon
Francis Bacon (1561-1626) was a great British lawyer, philosopher, politician and writer; became Lord Chancellor in 1621, but was disgraced for taking bribes. Life and politics in England of his time were similar to our current experiences in Nigeria. The allegation of bribe-taking, spear-headed by his political enemies, as Lord Chancellor, was such a wound on his soul that he died a few years after his disgrace.
It is strongly suspected in some articulate quarters that the works (plays and poems) generally attributed to William Shakespeare, actually originated from Francis Bacon. Shakespeare himself (1564-1616), as a stage manager, served as a medium of informing, educating and entertaining the public with Bacon’s scripts which portrayed historical facts about the British elite and ruling class. Soon, the messages which the Shakespearean plays, from The Tempest to Pericles, Prince of Tyre, conveyed, were suspected to be given away by “an insider, a 5th columnist”.
The allegation of bribe-taking and subsequent disgrace of Lord Bacon were the price he had to pay for giving out the exclusive secrets of a closed and classified society. In the play titled The Winter’s Tale, there is an example of how “we are mock’d with art”, whereby plays and drama serve as means of exposing human hypocrisies and follies. A few people knew that Shakespeare did not write the scripts of his plays and sought to know who crafted them.
Only a few people knew that there was some understanding between Francis Bacon and William Shakespeare to keep the source of the scripts of the plays and poems secret. In The Golden Treasury of the best songs and Lyrical Poems in the English language, selected and arranged by Francis Turner Palgrave, any reader can find the lamentation of Lord Bacon titled Life (item 57, page 38).
In what looks likes a lamentation, Lord Bacon says: “The world’s a bubble, and the life of man less than a span: Who then to frail mortality shall trust, but limns on water or but writes in dust … Courts are but only superficial schools to dandle fools: The rural parts are turrid into a den of savage men: And where’s a city from foul vice so free. But may be term’d the worst of all of the three?”
Similarly, in Poem No. 49, Book 1, page 30, titled The Triumph of Death, attributed to W. Shakespeare, the following excerpts reveal that Bacon wanted to remain anonymous: “No longer mourn for me when I am dead… Nay, if you read this line, remember not the hand that wrote it; Do not as much as my poor name rehearse.. Lest the wise world should look into your moan. And mock you with me after I am gone”.
The travails and sad end of Lord Bacon brought about by envy and political shenanigans were portrayed by William Wordsworth (1770-1850) in his Poem: London MDcCCII. Wordsworth painted a sad picture of life in England of those bye-gone days, saying: “O Friend, I know not which way I must look for comfort, being as I am, opprest to think that now our life is only drest for show… The wealthiest man among us is the best: No grandeur now in Nature or in book delight us. Rapine, avarice, expense, this is idolatry; and these we adore; plain living and high thinking are no more…”
Anybody well acquainted with the social history of England during the period of Francis Bacon and William Shakespeare would know that life then was different from what it is now. For example, there were slum dwellers housed in “dreadful warrens of old rotten buildings, or newly erected hovels which clustered about the outskirts of new towns”. Common sports and amusements were horse-racing, cock-fighting, wrestling and other rough and dangerous games.
Streets of London were abominable and ill-maintained, while justice delivery was not different from what we have in Nigeria currently. The Justices of the Peace, on whom the working of the law depended, were hardly better than the rogues they took bribes from. Child labour was common, with pathetic cases of the “chimney-sweep”, where under-aged children were exposed to hazardous labours and under-paid. Sanitary conditions were deplorable, with overcrowding, resulting in 3-4 persons sleeping in the same bed; water was usually drawn from surface wells.
With the Church of England and the Whig party dominant, there were Dissenters and numerous bodies who repudiated the Anglican Church. The result was that occupation of public offices was based on patronage and preferment. Doctrines preached by the churches were not taken very seriously and the level of corruption was such that examination malpractices were common, including getting a degree without writing and examination.
A Tribute to the memory of Francis Bacon is based on his elevation of anonymity as a means of hiding away greatness. His unassuming greatness lay in his writings and philosophy which, because of the myopic mindset and perception of his contemporaries, demanded that he chose anonymity. For the information of those who are unaware of the truth, the works attributed to William Shakespeare are work representing Lord Bacon’s philosophy, which, for some anonymous group, is a secular religion.
Because of the attitude of religious leaders of his time, Francis Bacon passed his philosophy and teachings in the form of plays and poems, hard for obtuse minds to grasp or understand. In a situation where great religious leaders could declare to their adherents that “there is nothing like reincarnation”, those who know the truth may express it in a play or anonymity. Styles of expression of controversial ideas include the use of satire, idiom and other technics which obtuse minds would throw aside as meaningless.
May serious-minded Nigerians take keener interest in studying the works attributed to Shakespeare and appreciate how obtuse humanity is mocked with art.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Africa And Western Media
Information, according to Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, (6th edition) is defined as facts or details about somebody or something. Indeed, in Africa, the Western Media is seen to be carriers of deformative and negative information when it comes to Africa’s issues to some people. To some extent, that is not true. It is appalling to hear that in this dispensation of global advancement in information technology.
African leaders and their citizens must tell themselves the simple truth to avoid blaming the Western media when some urgent and life-threatening information is aired by Western media about Africa and its leaders.
The media houses in Africa have not been given greater autonomy to report issues the way they see. The media houses are made incapable of carrying out their operations based on lack of funds. Because of poor funding, they are not able to meet their obligations to the uninformed in African society.
It is laughable to see some African leaders attacking Western media for revealing some dirty secrets that their citizens ought to know about without outside interference. Almost every African leader has houses, foreign bank accounts and investments in Europe, America and China, etc.
And when the Western media houses beam their searchlight on their activities abroad, they run home confused, and instigate their citizens against Western media, while they have weakened the indigenous media houses not to be alive to their duties in information dissemination.
It is a known fact that the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC), Voice of America, (VOA), Cable Network News (CNN) and Ajazeera, for example, spend billions of dollars to get information around the world.
Indeed, the Western media have their correspondents around the world who are reporting up-to-date information or happenings to humanity. One stunning revelation about Western media is that they don’t hide some secret dealings of their leaders. For example, the Western media beamed their searchlight on a World Bank President about paying his girl friend more than other staff which led to his resignation.
An International Monetary Fund president was reported to have raped a girl some years ago. And the revelation made him to resign. But in Africa, the reverse will be the case. There will be unnecessary attacks and intimidation on the media. It is believed that these blames on Western media show how insensitive and unpatriotic African leaders are to their media houses.
The crisis in Libya was given prompt attention by Western media in reporting the activities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Former President Bill Clinton’s sexual saga with Monica Lewinsky was broadcast by Western media and not African media. So, why are African leaders accusing Western media of reporting negative things about Africa?
Former President Barrack Obama once announced how American troops would be gradually withdrawn from Afghanistan. American press and global media embarked on intensive reporting of the gradual withdrawal statement made by Obama.
Without functional and vibrant media, some parts of the world would remain in a state of incommunicado and mental slavery. No good democratic nation can do without the press.
Sometime ago, an artist who was arrested in China was released based on media attacks on Chinese authority. When secrets that the public should know about are kept secret, it gives room to maladministration and corruption.
Through a vibrant press, the United States of America (USA) and Chinese economic strategies are revealed to the world of who becomes the next economic giant.
The African continent should not be seen as a continent of mediocrities because of nefarious activities of some of our leaders.
A situation where a government would sanction or order the media not to report the suffering of her citizens to the outside is sheer wickedness and a sign of unpariotism. Apartheid in South Africa was defeated with the effort of the media. For instance, when Nelson Mandela was arrested, the press would cry out for the outside world to know.
Indeed, 90 per cent of our radio programmes aired in the country is music. It is high time our electronic media emulated the Western media, despite the negative criticism. The radio houses that run 24 hours service play music throughout the night especially from twelve o’clock down. We don’t listen to up to date news while listening to radio after mid-night.
African press should not wait for Western media to report events happening on the continent. The bomb blast of the police headquarters in Abuja was a thing of pity. Instead of the Nigerian press to be the authority in reporting the incident, Nigerians were getting detailed reports from the BBC, CNN and VOA. And to worsen everything, there were contradicting reports of the ugly incident. Some said suicide bombing and others said it was not. What is it that was so sacred that Nigerian masses should not know?
Mental slavery in terms of hoarding of information from the masses is causing political and economic hazard. If a lion killed a goat in America, the whole world would hear it. In Africa it is a taboo to report that there are pot holes on our roads. There was a time a two-legged water bird called penguin missed its way to New Zealand, and the Western media aired it to the whole world.
In some parts of Africa, people are dying of hunger and the government is suppressing and intimidating the press not to disclose such to the world. These actions of some African leaders are threats to political and economic development of the continent. If the media report that there is no pipe borne water in the cities of Africa, the report is seen as a negative one against the continent. If there is a report that there is no twenty-four hours (24hrs) power supply in Nigeria, the government would pitch tent to refute the information. Who is deceiving who?
As a matter of fact, there should be empowerment of the media houses to disseminate useful information by the government that would help develop the political and economic policies of Nigeria and Africa. Nigeria can achieve real economic and political development, if there are people- oriented policies.
The time for African leaders to change for the better has come. The lesson that African leaders should learn from Western media negative reporting of events in Africa is to sit up and change their leadership styles.
Ogwuonuonu, a public affairs analyst, resides in Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Any Option For Power Privatisation?
There are several indices currently calling on the Federal Government to quickly revoke the said Privatization Policy of the Power Sector.
First, is the persistent power outage. The steady increase in demand for electric power without its equivalent supply has resulted in a consistent power failure. Currently, more communities and cities are lamenting such persistent power outage
With a population approximated at 180 million people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, obsolete KVA lines traversing several kilometers, as well as old and ill-maintained equipment are still used. It is, therefore, not out of place that the constant breakdown of such overused equipment; poor maintenance culture and a huge managerial inefficiency are already waging war against some top beneficiaries of the said privatization policy.
While they remained adamant at depriving the public of electric power and losing investors on a daily basis, couple with their failure to offer adequate electricity supply for both local businesses as well as domestic consumption, the cry of most small and medium-scale business owners could play out in the current debate against the so-called privatization agreement.
Secondly, investors who have benefitted from the said privatization policy appeared to have failed woefully in keeping to the agreement that gave rise to their services. Since the formation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the independent regulatory agency, as provided in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (2005) were assigned with the task of issuing licences to individuals who were ready to operate within clearly stipulated terms, as well as operating guidelines.
Owners of the distribution companies who keyed into the terms and conditions that gave rise to such public services were to be guided by their integrity, honesty and responsibility. Not only were they expected to meet the growing demand of Nigerians in the area of power distributions, but also to ensure that all conditions necessary for a smooth flow of their relationship with the public were satisfied.
But today, the reverse appears to be the case. One would wonder if the shortcomings in their service should be attributed to the Federal Government failing to keep its own side of the agreement or, if the blame should now be shared between them and the public.
But sad enough, the key private players in the power sector appear not to be responsive to the outcry of the public; but seem to have remained rather incurably addicted to persistent power outage; constant disagreement between their workers and the end consumers while they continue to offer dissatisfied services to individuals, corporate organizations and public ventures.
Again, several years have witnessed their inability to address, not only the high monthly electricity bills, but also the decree of fluctuations involved in the bills. Industrial and domestic consumers have continued to lament the persistent hike witnessed in their monthly electricity bills.
In this regard, their actions appear to have eaten up the primary aim of privatization, and the aim of providing for more efficiency and alleviate the electricity burden on the poor consumers appears to have been woefully defeated. Even in some quarters where individuals from some electricity distribution offices would still present some monthly electric bills to innocent consumers who have witnessed total blackout all through the said month, the agony and plight of such end-consumers appear to have received less publicity in the media.
Another area of concern is the high cost of meters as well as the process and several barriers one must suffer in order to get a meter. The chances of procuring a meter and having them installed should be re-examined since the electricity meters are responsible for reading and establishing the billing circle and it’s used to quantify the precise amount of energy consumed within a specific period of time.
Yet, key players in the sectors appear inactive in their responsibility of allocating and installing these meters on request. Since 2013 when the private sector took over part of the task of supplying meters to the final consumers, the huge metering gap seems not to have been narrowed.
This has resulted in the inability of the sector to regulate between the consumption rate and the exact amount the suppliers of electricity would need in order to remain in business.
Persistent public views have proved that the so-called giants of power distribution have remained reluctant in measuring the actual electricity consumption per kilowatt hour. Consequently, in some quarters, individuals have continued to witness huge electricity bills on monthly basis.
Despite several legislation aimed at averting this hurtful trends, end-users have continued to suffer wrongly since they have not truly been liberated from this huge plight.
Today, it appears that the problems facing the power sector has worsen than it was before the privatization policy was initiated, and individuals who have been so quiet and patient are now calling for a total overhauling of the said privatization policy.
Now that their failure is greater than what they themselves could imagine, and the innocent eyes of meaningful individuals, organizations, corporate bodies and public functions can now see through, one would want to ask whether the present administration should be more proactive and forceful at reviewing and revoking the Privatization Agreement on Power Distribution, or remain indifferent?
James wrote from Port Harcourt.
John James
Opinion
Endless Human Trafficking
Another batch of fifty trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon, were last Sunday returned home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, under the leadership of Julie Okah-Donli, must be commended for the success of this and similar exercises.
However, it is worrisome that despite the effort of government and other bodies in fighting human trafficking, the number of trafficked citizens never ends in spite of the dehumanizing treatment often meted out to them.
Just last month, a Nigerian woman working as a maid in Lebanon was rescued after being put up for sale on Facebook for $1,000. We also know the story of Temitope Ariwole, a 31-year-old female Nigerian, who was abused by her employers in Lebanon. Fortunately, she was freed and brought back to the country after a save-my -soul video clip of hers went viral on social media.
According to the United Nations, thousands of women and girls from Nigeria and other African countries are trafficked every year. They are often lured away with promises of jobs in Europe or Asia but usually end up being exploited as domestic maids or compelled into prostitution.
Even on the African soil, the modern-day slavery thrives. Recall the CNN footage which showed African illegal migrants and refugees en route Europe being sold at slave markets in Libya. It is horrifying to see the pictures of these young men being treated like animals and to hear the auctioneers auctioning them at prices as low as $300 was very heartrending. And from the accent of a few of these migrants interviewed by the reporter, it was obvious they were Nigerians. Some of them narrated their dreadful ordeals in the hands of Libyan authorities.
Record numbers of migrants are dying in the Mediterranean and in the desert every year. In 2015, for instance, over a thousand asylum seekers were drowned. The death toll increases exponentially every year. Recently, 26 bodies of young Nigerians were discovered in the Mediterranean. The all-female migrants were said to have drowned while crossing the sea to Libya.
Incidentally, the deaths and the inhuman treatments have failed to deter others from risking the same fate. Some of the people in the footage earlier mentioned said they knew the enormity of the danger involved in migrating to Europe illegally through Libya, but they were prepared to take the risks instead of remaining in their countries. Like many other migrants, their explanations were simple. The risk of death at sea or desert is no worse than the dire circumstances they find themselves either in their home countries or in Libya.
The big question then is how did Nigeria get to this level where the citizens, especially the youths, would prefer to embark on suicidal missions instead of staying in the country? Yes, the government has done well in seeing that some trafficked citizens and illegal migrants are rescued from murky waters but what sincere efforts are made to stop them from leaving the country in the first place? What plans do governments at all levels have for the future of the country? With the huge and ever-rising debt profile of many states and the federal government, what hope does the country hold for future generation?
Therefore, to stem the flow of human trafficking and migration, our leaders must begin to make the country conducive for the citizens to dwell. They should give the people a responsible, quality leadership which will cater to the needs of the citizens. A situation where those in authority constantly siphon the treasury thereby impoverishing the people, will only make the people see migration to Europe irrespective of the risks therein as their only hope of survival and making it in life.
Young Nigerians depart the country in droves through all kinds of legal and illegal means every day in search of greener pastures. Had there been job opportunities for them, many of them probably would have preferred to remain in the country and contribute to its development.
However, our youths need to be re-orientated on the realities of life. They need to be reminded that there are no beds of roses anywhere in the world, not even Europe or America. Many migrants who could make it to Europe alive have been disappointed with the realities on the ground in these foreign countries.
Some have told tales about how the young Africans arriving in Italy fall into the clutches of prostitution networks and are used for all manners of despicable things. Many of them engage in all kinds of demeaning jobs to eke out a living. Those who visit or live in these oversea countries will usually tell you that to succeed in these countries one needs to work very hard.
The same hard work is the key to success in Africa, Nigeria in particular. Stories abound about how people rose from grass to grace in the country because they utilized the abundant opportunities in Nigeria and through hard work.
Recently, an impressive story was told of a second class upper female Nigerian graduate who after many years of unsuccessful search for a job, decided to learn painting and wall screeding. Today, she is a force to reckon with in that field with an exotic car, a well-furnished apartment and other possessions to show for her hard work.
So, instead of risking their lives in the desert and the Mediterranean, instead of being treated and sold as slaves, Nigerian youths should think of how to maximize the opportunities they have in the country and use their talents to develop their nation.
It is also imperative that parents should stop pushing their children to travel abroad to make money. Some parents even go to the extent of selling their properties for their children to embark on the nightmarish journey. Many people who yielded to such pressure are not alive today.
Most importantly, one would like to see the travel agents in Nigeria and other individuals involved in recruiting unsuspecting boys and girls for sex and labour trafficking punished. As long as those enriching themselves from these illicit trades go unpunished, as long as we all – government, parents, law enforcement agencies, youths and others – don’t take the right steps expected of us, the crime against humanity will not end. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. – Edmund Burke.
Calista Ezeaku
