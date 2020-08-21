Opinion
Endless Human Trafficking
Another batch of fifty trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon, were last Sunday returned home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, under the leadership of Julie Okah-Donli, must be commended for the success of this and similar exercises.
However, it is worrisome that despite the effort of government and other bodies in fighting human trafficking, the number of trafficked citizens never ends in spite of the dehumanizing treatment often meted out to them.
Just last month, a Nigerian woman working as a maid in Lebanon was rescued after being put up for sale on Facebook for $1,000. We also know the story of Temitope Ariwole, a 31-year-old female Nigerian, who was abused by her employers in Lebanon. Fortunately, she was freed and brought back to the country after a save-my -soul video clip of hers went viral on social media.
According to the United Nations, thousands of women and girls from Nigeria and other African countries are trafficked every year. They are often lured away with promises of jobs in Europe or Asia but usually end up being exploited as domestic maids or compelled into prostitution.
Even on the African soil, the modern-day slavery thrives. Recall the CNN footage which showed African illegal migrants and refugees en route Europe being sold at slave markets in Libya. It is horrifying to see the pictures of these young men being treated like animals and to hear the auctioneers auctioning them at prices as low as $300 was very heartrending. And from the accent of a few of these migrants interviewed by the reporter, it was obvious they were Nigerians. Some of them narrated their dreadful ordeals in the hands of Libyan authorities.
Record numbers of migrants are dying in the Mediterranean and in the desert every year. In 2015, for instance, over a thousand asylum seekers were drowned. The death toll increases exponentially every year. Recently, 26 bodies of young Nigerians were discovered in the Mediterranean. The all-female migrants were said to have drowned while crossing the sea to Libya.
Incidentally, the deaths and the inhuman treatments have failed to deter others from risking the same fate. Some of the people in the footage earlier mentioned said they knew the enormity of the danger involved in migrating to Europe illegally through Libya, but they were prepared to take the risks instead of remaining in their countries. Like many other migrants, their explanations were simple. The risk of death at sea or desert is no worse than the dire circumstances they find themselves either in their home countries or in Libya.
The big question then is how did Nigeria get to this level where the citizens, especially the youths, would prefer to embark on suicidal missions instead of staying in the country? Yes, the government has done well in seeing that some trafficked citizens and illegal migrants are rescued from murky waters but what sincere efforts are made to stop them from leaving the country in the first place? What plans do governments at all levels have for the future of the country? With the huge and ever-rising debt profile of many states and the federal government, what hope does the country hold for future generation?
Therefore, to stem the flow of human trafficking and migration, our leaders must begin to make the country conducive for the citizens to dwell. They should give the people a responsible, quality leadership which will cater to the needs of the citizens. A situation where those in authority constantly siphon the treasury thereby impoverishing the people, will only make the people see migration to Europe irrespective of the risks therein as their only hope of survival and making it in life.
Young Nigerians depart the country in droves through all kinds of legal and illegal means every day in search of greener pastures. Had there been job opportunities for them, many of them probably would have preferred to remain in the country and contribute to its development.
However, our youths need to be re-orientated on the realities of life. They need to be reminded that there are no beds of roses anywhere in the world, not even Europe or America. Many migrants who could make it to Europe alive have been disappointed with the realities on the ground in these foreign countries.
Some have told tales about how the young Africans arriving in Italy fall into the clutches of prostitution networks and are used for all manners of despicable things. Many of them engage in all kinds of demeaning jobs to eke out a living. Those who visit or live in these oversea countries will usually tell you that to succeed in these countries one needs to work very hard.
The same hard work is the key to success in Africa, Nigeria in particular. Stories abound about how people rose from grass to grace in the country because they utilized the abundant opportunities in Nigeria and through hard work.
Recently, an impressive story was told of a second class upper female Nigerian graduate who after many years of unsuccessful search for a job, decided to learn painting and wall screeding. Today, she is a force to reckon with in that field with an exotic car, a well-furnished apartment and other possessions to show for her hard work.
So, instead of risking their lives in the desert and the Mediterranean, instead of being treated and sold as slaves, Nigerian youths should think of how to maximize the opportunities they have in the country and use their talents to develop their nation.
It is also imperative that parents should stop pushing their children to travel abroad to make money. Some parents even go to the extent of selling their properties for their children to embark on the nightmarish journey. Many people who yielded to such pressure are not alive today.
Most importantly, one would like to see the travel agents in Nigeria and other individuals involved in recruiting unsuspecting boys and girls for sex and labour trafficking punished. As long as those enriching themselves from these illicit trades go unpunished, as long as we all – government, parents, law enforcement agencies, youths and others – don’t take the right steps expected of us, the crime against humanity will not end. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. – Edmund Burke.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Any Option For Power Privatisation?
There are several indices currently calling on the Federal Government to quickly revoke the said Privatization Policy of the Power Sector.
First, is the persistent power outage. The steady increase in demand for electric power without its equivalent supply has resulted in a consistent power failure. Currently, more communities and cities are lamenting such persistent power outage
With a population approximated at 180 million people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, obsolete KVA lines traversing several kilometers, as well as old and ill-maintained equipment are still used. It is, therefore, not out of place that the constant breakdown of such overused equipment; poor maintenance culture and a huge managerial inefficiency are already waging war against some top beneficiaries of the said privatization policy.
While they remained adamant at depriving the public of electric power and losing investors on a daily basis, couple with their failure to offer adequate electricity supply for both local businesses as well as domestic consumption, the cry of most small and medium-scale business owners could play out in the current debate against the so-called privatization agreement.
Secondly, investors who have benefitted from the said privatization policy appeared to have failed woefully in keeping to the agreement that gave rise to their services. Since the formation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the independent regulatory agency, as provided in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (2005) were assigned with the task of issuing licences to individuals who were ready to operate within clearly stipulated terms, as well as operating guidelines.
Owners of the distribution companies who keyed into the terms and conditions that gave rise to such public services were to be guided by their integrity, honesty and responsibility. Not only were they expected to meet the growing demand of Nigerians in the area of power distributions, but also to ensure that all conditions necessary for a smooth flow of their relationship with the public were satisfied.
But today, the reverse appears to be the case. One would wonder if the shortcomings in their service should be attributed to the Federal Government failing to keep its own side of the agreement or, if the blame should now be shared between them and the public.
But sad enough, the key private players in the power sector appear not to be responsive to the outcry of the public; but seem to have remained rather incurably addicted to persistent power outage; constant disagreement between their workers and the end consumers while they continue to offer dissatisfied services to individuals, corporate organizations and public ventures.
Again, several years have witnessed their inability to address, not only the high monthly electricity bills, but also the decree of fluctuations involved in the bills. Industrial and domestic consumers have continued to lament the persistent hike witnessed in their monthly electricity bills.
In this regard, their actions appear to have eaten up the primary aim of privatization, and the aim of providing for more efficiency and alleviate the electricity burden on the poor consumers appears to have been woefully defeated. Even in some quarters where individuals from some electricity distribution offices would still present some monthly electric bills to innocent consumers who have witnessed total blackout all through the said month, the agony and plight of such end-consumers appear to have received less publicity in the media.
Another area of concern is the high cost of meters as well as the process and several barriers one must suffer in order to get a meter. The chances of procuring a meter and having them installed should be re-examined since the electricity meters are responsible for reading and establishing the billing circle and it’s used to quantify the precise amount of energy consumed within a specific period of time.
Yet, key players in the sectors appear inactive in their responsibility of allocating and installing these meters on request. Since 2013 when the private sector took over part of the task of supplying meters to the final consumers, the huge metering gap seems not to have been narrowed.
This has resulted in the inability of the sector to regulate between the consumption rate and the exact amount the suppliers of electricity would need in order to remain in business.
Persistent public views have proved that the so-called giants of power distribution have remained reluctant in measuring the actual electricity consumption per kilowatt hour. Consequently, in some quarters, individuals have continued to witness huge electricity bills on monthly basis.
Despite several legislation aimed at averting this hurtful trends, end-users have continued to suffer wrongly since they have not truly been liberated from this huge plight.
Today, it appears that the problems facing the power sector has worsen than it was before the privatization policy was initiated, and individuals who have been so quiet and patient are now calling for a total overhauling of the said privatization policy.
Now that their failure is greater than what they themselves could imagine, and the innocent eyes of meaningful individuals, organizations, corporate bodies and public functions can now see through, one would want to ask whether the present administration should be more proactive and forceful at reviewing and revoking the Privatization Agreement on Power Distribution, or remain indifferent?
James wrote from Port Harcourt.
John James
Opinion
Hands Up For COVID-19 Pandemic
Let us admit that in times of wide-spread emergencies and perplexities, a few people are usually endowed by the light to perceive what lies behind sad occurrences. The purpose is not that such few persons are better than others, but to serve as knowing interpreters of such events, so that further errors would be minimized. It would be obvious to many people that what we call COVID-19 Pandemic is not an accident, rather, it is a distant early warning signal (dews). Even if the scourge ends now, the message lingers on.
In the words of one Herbert Vollman, “Wherever there are weak or dark places the fruits of evil volition manifest on earth”. It cannot be wrong to say that “fruits of evil volition” of collective humanity consist more in dark and deleterious thoughts than noble ones. The consequence also includes harvest of the fruits of what collective humanity had sown, in thoughts and deeds in the past.
While some people may be more guilty than others in the collective wrong-doings of humanity, the harvest would consist in shared experiences in which those with heavier guilts would also bear a greater part of the penalties. Individuals striving towards nobility, purity and better awareness, would enjoy some degree of protection, even as the rainfalls upon all.
The issue of human guilt goes beyond sanctimony, hypocrisy or self righteousness, but involves how everyone stands inwardly which rarely shows on the face. One of the messages of COVID-19 is the fact that there is a global cleansing which, like an examination process, involves a separation of the “wheat from the chaff”; so that those who are aspiring seriously towards nobility can do so joyfully. There is a fast acceleration of the speed of events and the pace of individual experiencing, so that those with excess luggage would have opportunities to discard junks. But recalcitrant, weak and dark ones would not continue to distract and corrupt aspiring ones as before.
As a global emergency, COVID-19 Pandemic conveys another message, namely: that trying times prove and depict the inner standing of individuals and nations, in terms of development and maturity. This also translates into thinking, utterances and actions. What we see in the handling of the current emergency include the exploitation of the situation by some people, to make quick gains, cheat and increase rather than reduce the agonies of others. Members of the security and task forces show crude propensities and shameless excesses in the discharge of duties in emergency situations.
What has COVID-19 Pandemic got to do with weary and hungry individuals in the streets being asked to raise up their hands, with guns pointing at them? Those who fail to do so are forced to “frog jump”, which depicts gross crudeness and insensitivity of the officials.
Does the message of COVID-19 Pandemic not include the obvious truth that sowing the seed of torture and shooting down of people in the streets would bring a similar harvest for perpetrators of such acts? Does the office or position which an individual holds provide any immunity for wrong-doings of anyone before the eternal laws of creation? Truly such eternal laws are no respecters of persons.
Neither are priests, preachers and teachers who distort and misrepresent the laws which express the will of the creator, free from what the laws demand and prescribe. Guilt from this angle includes telling a large congregation of worshippers that “there is nothing like reincarnation”, whereas this issue is a grace for individual redemption. Therefore, another vital message of COVID-19 Pandemic includes the need for everyone to examine himself before teaching others.
Much of the evil on earth have arisen, or are being encouraged, as a result of teachings from various quarters which have no spiritual validity. Let the current COVID-19 Pandemic be an opportunity for those who seek to spread the truth and message of salvation to examine themselves and their doctrines thoroughly, so that the masses are not misled or confused. Or should we doubt the fact that religion is now a business affair? Are there no false teachers?
A global cleansing and purifying process would spare no one or any organization that seeks to promote or protect darkness in any form it may be packaged. Many strong-holds, structures, doctrines, etc, would definitely be shaken in years to come. This means that the distant early warning signal which COVID-19 Pandemic portends, will leave a long-lasting message to individuals, nations, organizations, etc. Immunity and corruption have no place!
Let it be said that humanity is being prepared for a new global order, different from much that holds sway currently. It also means that needful precautions and adjustments are called for, on the parts of individuals and nations. Naturally, at a time like this, opportunities arise for false prophets, teachers, pretenders, etc, to create confusions and lead people astray; e.g. death is a misnomer!
Institutions, organisations and sectors where the greatest scrutiny is needful include the homes, governments, including their various organs, churches and units of other religions, intellectual-oriented institutions, etc. Within every individual the instruments of perception or awareness deserve serious attention and right adjustments, so that we can perceive more clearly and accurately.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Season Of Escapes From Police Custody
A person escapes from lawful custody if he breaks free of the control of police or other officials after he had already been effectively placed under arrest. The law is quite clear in its position regarding perpetrators as well as those who aid perpetration in one way or the other. While it declares any perpetrator guilty of misdemeanour and liable to imprisonment for two years, Section 135-138 of the Criminal Code Act makes it an offence to aid an inmate in escaping or attempting to escape from lawful custody or to convey something to a correctional centre or to an inmate to facilitate the escape of an inmate.
This offence carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for seven years. Very seriously, “ any person who, being an officer of a prison, or a member of a police force, wilfully permits any other person within his lawful custody to escape (a) charged with an offence punishable by death, or penal servitude or imprisonment for life, guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years; and (b) is, in any other case, guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years.
Be that as it may, while many Nigerians consider police custody as the safest place to keep suspects in Nigeria, unfolding events tend to prove them wrong as suspected criminals escape almost daily from the police net, without any cogent punitive action taken on those culpable among men and officers of the affected commands.
The arrest of a suspect all over the globe, as well as being kept in police custody is the principal gateway to the criminal justice system. Detention by the police is generally authorised for two main criminal justice purposes: to allow the prompt and effective investigation of an offence, or of the conduct of the person in question; and or to prevent any prosecution for an offence being hindered by the disappearance of the person in question.Custody also serves a safety purpose, in that detention may be authorised to prevent someone from causing physical injury to themselves or another person, or to protect a child or other vulnerable person.
However, A guiding principle in all cases is that a person should be held for the minimum time necessary while every process for justice is duly fast tracked. The whole essence becomes lost when police begin to lose grip of suspects they ought to account for, on frivolous grounds. Across the states of the federation, days hardly pass without the news of one escape attempt by detained suspected criminals.The regularity of the trend, as well as its uniformity across states tend to arouse insinuations that top politicians in the states must be behind the trend even though it is unfounded. Few days ago, Nigerians were disturbed with the news of the escape of Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old, who was arrested in Oyo State for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of some female residents.
This development which has attracted several condemnations from many citizens of the state, was made known by the state’s police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Sunday. Mr Fadeyi said the suspect, who allegedly committed his dastardly acts in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on July 17. He escaped from police custody on August 11.
However, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has disclosed that two policemen, an inspector and one other officer – have been arrested over the escape of Sunday Shodipe, the prime suspect in the killings of innocent persons in Akinyele area of Ibadan. But like a sore on the palm that is always refreshed with every contact with the palm, the news of Shodipe’s escape from police custody, has only caused a reminiscence of a panorama of all such issues in the country over time.
Eight years ago, 2012, to be precise, the man thought to have masterminded an attack on a Nigerian church that killed 37 people on Christmas Day in 2011, escaped from police custody, still wearing handcuffs, less than a day after his arrest. Kabir Sokoto, as he was called, was an influential businessman and an alleged gun-runner. His detention was a huge catch for authorities investigating the church bombing just outside the capital, Abuja. Unfortunately, just a day after the news of his arrest and detention, Sokoto reportedly fled while being escorted by five armed policemen to search his nearby flat. The regional police commissioner was, however, suspended for “serious negligence” over the escape.
August 21st, 2017, witnessed confusion in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when members of the public learnt that Ifeanyi Dike, the man who allegedly raped, killed and removed vital organs of an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, had escaped from the police custody. The father of the victim, Dr. Ernest Nmezuwuba, who was at the State Criminal Investigation Department when the suspected murderer and ritual killer escaped from police custody, expressed disappointment in the police, accusing them of playing game with a heinous crime against humanity, even as he vowed that he would never allow it to be swept under the carpet.
In January 18, 2018, the local media recorded yet another escape of a suspected criminal allegedly involved in a murder case in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State from police custody in Bakassi Police Divisional headquarters. The suspect, Essien Ita, was alleged to have been involved in the murder of Chief Eyo Eyo Bassey who was assassinated sometime in 2017. The victim, 52 year old Chief, Eyo Eyo Bassey, was until his assassination, Village Head of Ikot Obot and a staff of Audit Department, Cross River State Ministry of Finance.
Ebonyi State took its share of the trend on the night of October 22, 2019, as four kidnap suspects reportedly escaped from the custody of the Ebonyi State police command.
On March 23rd, this year, a rape suspect by name Kelechi Ezeanni, who was said to have been arrested by policemen attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah Lagos State police command was reported to have escaped from custody. The suspect, arrested for allegedly raping an eleven-year-old girl, escaped two days after his arrest.
The height of this trend was recorded on July 20, 2020, as twenty-nine suspected criminals escaped from the custody of the Central Police Station (CPS) in Umuahia North Local Government Area, the Abia State capital. Sources said the suspects pretended to have been pressed, asking to use the restrooms.They were said to have briefed the cell guard to assist them, not knowing they had sinister motive. According to information, as the guard opened the cell door, the suspects overpowered him and fled.
While it is quite difficult for anyone to imagine how soon this trend would quit the Nigerian stage, the writer suggests that officers and men of the Nigeria Police should be made to perform their duties in line with the laid down rules and regulations. They should be orientated on the implication of complicity in escaping from custody while the full weight of the law should descend on the personnel who are instrumental to this trending phenomenon. We can go a little beyond the orderly room trial.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
