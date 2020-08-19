Business
PENGASSAN, NUPENG Suspend Strike
Members of Nigeria’s major labour unions in the oil and gas sector have suspended the strike they embarked upon in protest against the non-payment of their salaries.
Officials of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers said the strike was called off after various agreements were reached with the Federal Government.
The National Public Relations Officer, PENGASSAN, who doubles as the Rivers State Secretary of the Trade Union Congress, Fortune Obi, confirmed the suspension yesterday to newsmen.
“Strike suspended as Federal Government agrees to pay the owed salaries while the IPPS (Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System) is sorted out in the future,” he said.
On August 13, 2020, newsmen reported that members of PENGASSAN in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and some of its agencies commenced a three-day warning strike.
The senior workers had downed tools in protest against the non-payment of their salaries for the past three months.
They also embarked on the strike to kick against the Federal Government’s inclusion of oil workers in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.
It was, however, gathered yesterday morning, that the two unions had an impromptu meeting with the Accountant-General of the Federation on Monday night in Abuja.
At the meeting, it was resolved that the three months salary arrears owed the oil workers be paid through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System platform.
Sources at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation said the OAGF had commenced the process of payment effective Monday night (August 17, 2020).
It was also agreed that all affected agencies were to submit a copy of the letter the OAGF sent to them and the soft copy of salary upload for May, June, and July 2020.
Parties at the meeting resolved that a new date would be fixed for all stakeholders to meet and discuss concerns surrounding the enrollment of oil workers on the IPPIS platform.
They noted that with that development, the strike was hereby suspended.
Banking/ Finance
Nigeria is Surging in Forex Traders
Nigeria is one of those African countries that are driving the frontiers of the foreign exchange market (Forex, FX) trading. It has become widely popular among its citizens and a lot of people are starting to generate income from trading daily. But the surge is visible not only by society but by the statistics as well. Nigerian traders currently hold as much as $1.25 million in their trading positions.
A recent report that has been released by one of the forex research firms has estimated that Nigeria’s forex traders are holding $1.25 million dollars in their trading positions. This is a huge volume to be traded daily considering how other countries are faring in this economic climate. Forex trading is not something people have working hours for. The platforms are open 24 hours 5 and a half days a week. This gives an immense amount of flexibility to everyone interested in this field. People can do trading as their main income, or work full-time and do it in the evenings. There are no opening or closing hours and thus there is no rush anywhere, apart from opening and closing positions because that’s what generates the money for traders. The options are absolutely up to the person. They can be on the bullish side trading aggressively or taking their time and passively work whenever they see fit. Otherwise, it is “choose your own schedule” type of deal. However, it is still considered to be a risky endeavor and one should never trade with what they need to get by during the month.
In terms, the scrutiny that the foreign exchange market is going through on a daily basis due to the fact that the whole point of FX is still considered to be short-term high-risk price speculation. These fears are justified to an extent but this doesn’t mean one shouldn’t try. People who excel at such activities are the ones that make money. Those who are doing, well, to be fair it’s the law of the jungle there. Either you are good at it and you make money or you overestimate your own abilities and knowledge and lose. However, it is not to say that everything can be calculated. However, this is not to say that everyone has their own unique strategy. If you are a new trader start by using fundamental analysis for trading that will decrease risks of losing your investment substantially. Going through such an ordeal with a lighthearted attitude is not going to lead you anywhere.
Trading in general, whether it is forex, cryptocurrency, stocks, commodities, or anything else is still based on luck. Unfortunately, humans do not have the foresight to see into the future and thus every opening and closing of trade is more or less a coin flip. What knowledge of the subject, as well as cunning and intelligence, adds to the trader is the reduction of risks but never elimination as a whole. Trading allows interested parties to gain some revenue from different currency pair trades. This means that people are buying currency pairs and then sell it when the price surge happens to make that small difference that they put their money on at the start of the trade. This may or may not happen. Forex is influenced by loads of factors that make or break things as they go.
A lot of people in these times of crisis are working hard on diversifying their asset classes. The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard and took a huge toll on the financial situations of everyday citizens all across the world. Even people living in developed countries with strong governments and financial policies are struggling to get by due to on-going lockdowns and social distancing laws or rules depending on the country we are talking about. The idea is quite simple. The surge can be largely attributed to the fact that a lot of people have lost their means of income due to the shutdown of the whole industries they were employed in. The coronavirus pandemic made sure that the whole spring and summer of 2020 are lost for tourist companies. International transportation is also being hit hard with airlines reporting incredible losses due to the fact that the airspace is locked down tight for everyone. There are no people traveling which means that there is no need for planes, trains, cars, yachts, or any other means of transportation.
Why Is FX Trading Becoming Popular in Nigeria?
Recently the head of Capital Markets in TRW Stockbrokers Ltd has been interviewed and asked this very same question. Mr. Abdul-Rasheed Oshoma Momoh is a veteran forex trader and extremely successful investor. He broke down some of the most important aspects that have led to such a surge in popularity for forex trading in Nigeria.
Accessibility
In the interview, he outlines the most valuable moves that every trader should be looking out for. He stated that trading FX is one of the most rewarding methods for investors to make revenue. This is why it is extremely important to choose what and when you are going to be trading. Forex offers the highest amount of leverage on trades in comparison to other financial markets. The trading accounts can differ as well from small to large depending on the amount of investment a trader is willing to make. An increase in leverage means that one can trade with higher amounts of money than initially invested. However, the risk is that any move against you may result in significant losses as well. This means that traders need to have proper risk management policies in place. The need for smaller amounts of the initial investment is what draws a lot of Nigerians into this fray. People come from underdeveloped countries with not much on their stake except for whatever they can scrap. Forex allows Nigerians to make such revenue that most of the daily jobs in the country wouldn’t even get close to.
Easy Trades
Trading on the foreign exchange market is not complicated, mechanically speaking. The idea is that the systems at hand can be learned by anyone anywhere without the need for in-depth knowledge of computers. The fact that trades can be done with one click of a mouse is something a lot of people get behind. Therefore, an ability to buy and sell at anytime that is convenient is a huge draw for individuals in Nigeria. If someone is a bullish trader they can quite easily go for a long time selling Nigerian Naira and buying United States Dollar. In comparison to this, the equities market has set boundaries where you are allowed to short-sell during the uptick.
Transaction Costs
It goes without saying that transactions are completed using the over-the-counter methodology. Traders are directly dealing with market makers and participants like banks, hedge funds, and other financial institutions.
Due to this, there are no extra fees that are piling upon every transaction the trader wants to make. This is something that sets forex apart from stocks, ETFs, or even bonds. More than usually market makers do not charge any fees for currency trades that are made on their trading platforms.
Regulations
What sets FX trading in Nigeria apart from most of the other developed parts of the world is the absence of regulations. Forex trading is still unregulated in Nigeria and a lot of people are utilizing this to make as much revenue as possible. This means that they are not taxed for this income. In comparison to this Nigerian stock market is regulated where local stocks cannot move either way up nor down beyond 10% of its present value.
Business
Energy Corridor’ll Create 5m Jobs In N’Delta -Don
As part of measures of curbing crimes and creating employment in the Niger Delta region, Elder statesman, Prof Dagogo Fubara, has called for the creation of an Energy Corridor for proper utilisation of the oil and gas potentials in the Niger Delta.
The Professor of Geodesy who made the call while speaking at a Niger Delta Dialogue forum organized by a Non Governmental Organization known as Academic Associates Peace Work at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, recently, said similar initiatives had yielded tremendous results in developed societies such as the US.
Prof Fubara said the creation of the Energy Corridor in the core oil producing states in Nigeria and the Niger Delta in particular would create over five million direct jobs for the people.
He regretted the fact that,” the enormous resources in the Niger Delta have not effectively and positively impacted the lives of the people,” noting that the disengagement of the people of the Niger Delta, particularly the youth form productive activities has led to conflicts in the region.
He added that the initiatives would also address the issues of importation of petroleum products and reduce their prices of the products.
Fubara, who is also a traditional ruler said the major economic challenge facing Nigeria as a nation was the absence of proper development planning at the local, states and federal level of governance noting the need for sustainable economic planning to boost industrialization at every level of the economy.
The traditional ruler, who described the Niger Delta as strategic to the development of the nation urged the leaders and key stakeholders in the oil rich region to channel the available resources in the region to its holistic development to address the manpower and infrastructural deficits in the Niger Delta.
He also called for more investment in the agricultural sector to create jobs and boost food sufficiency among the people.
Taneh Beemene
Business
‘FG Making Steady Progress To Resolve Apapa Traffic Situation’
Report submitted to the Federal Government recently indicates that significant progress is being recorded in the Apapa traffic situation while some challenges are still being sorted out, the Presidency has said in a statement.
The statement, signed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, was made available to The Tide source on Monday in Abuja.
The report indicated that critical infrastructure including roads around the Apapa corridor were at different levels of completion with some already open for public use.
He said that more update on efforts to fix the Apapa traffic situation was given at a virtual stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Part of the plan to address the problem in Apapa was the idea of fixing some of the roads around the area.
Akande listed progress recorded in fixing the road infrastructure relative to the Apapa traffic situation as disclosed at the meeting as the Apapa Wharf road – completed since 2018 and already in use.
Others are 1.4 kilometres Liverpool road – almost completed but open for public use, 2.9 kilometres Creek road – almost completed but open for public use, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway from Creek road to Tin Can Port gate 1 – almost completed.
Also listed was the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway from Tin Can Port gate 1 to Mile 2 – at advanced stage of completion and the Tin Can Island Transit Truck Park – completed and now in use.
“Besides the issue of road constructions, other development includes the adoption of a call-up system for trucks at the Lagos Port which is at advanced stage and will soon be deployed,” he said,
Akande said that the vice president spoke after listening to stakeholders at the recent virtual meeting.
He said the vice president directed all agencies working within and around the port to work in collaboration with the Lagos State government to intensify efforts aimed at clearing the traffic problems in the area.
Speaking on the current traffic situation around the area, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said it had been worsened by the temporary closure of major transit routes like Third Mainland Bridge, Eko Bridge and several other roads.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retired), Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hajiya Hadiza Usman attended the meeting.
Also in attendance were the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr Hassan Bello and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Team, Mr Kayode Opeifa.
The Amalgamation of Container Trucks Owners Association of Nigeria (ACTOAN) and other stakeholders in Apapa had observed that ongoing road construction within Apapa environs was responsible for the recent slow pace of movement into Apapa.
Truck owners, residents and other stakeholders in Apapa also lauded the Osinbajo-led Presidential Task Team on restoration of law and order in the area.
They said the timely intervention by the Osinbajo-led team had restored sanity after two days of gridlock caused by the massive road construction and rehabilitation on major access roads.
