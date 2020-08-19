Green Frowns At NFF’s Technical Committee’s Break

Former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical and Development Committee, Barrister Chris Green has questioned the long period of absence and the inability of the members of the NFF technical committee to meet knowing how sensitive the committee is to the development of football in Nigeria.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Green said the long period of absence and inability of the committee to meet spell stagnation for Nigerian football or maybe there is nothing else to develop again hence nothing to analyze or discuss which must have informed such a situation where a committee would have been on a sabbatical of over a year.

“When I was there the technical and development committee, we held more meeting than any other committee because our committee is very sensitive and we do a lot because they are actually responsible for the development of the game in the country. So if the technical and the development committee is not meeting then something is wrong somewhere. It then means that we want to stagnate the development of football in our country.”