EDO 2020: Take Threat Of Violence Seriously, Wike Urges FG …Says APC Not Ready For Election …As PDP Calls For Oshiomhole’s Arrest Over Leaked Video
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence.
Speaking on a Live Television Programme, Governor Wike said the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu knows he is no match to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Governor Wike stated that the Edo APC is plotting violence that will lead to a constitutional crisis and suspension of the election.
“Who is in a position to cause violence. We have an advantage. We have a sitting governor who has done well and will continue to do well. So why do we need to cause violence.
“They are so much desperate to take over power. Desperation can lead to violence. If you watch that video where Ize-yamu told those he called “lions and tigers” of Edo to move from unit to unit, you will understand the level of violence they are planning.
“PDP is restraining itself. We want free and fair electoral contest. But APC does not want the election because they know they will lose,” he said.
Governor Wike stated that character would determine who would be the next Governor of Edo State.
“No progressive Governor will support Ize-Iyamu because Adams oshiomhole has already killed him with all the things he had said against him before which have not been denied.
“That is why I say character is an issue in this election. No matter what they promise to do under the pretence of having a simple political agenda.
“The question to ask is, this man who says he will execute this, who is he? Is he the man I can believe?
“Oshiomhole has said people know him wherever he goes because he fought godfatherism. That is also why today, people want to continue to fight godfatherism.
“Edo people are saying that after joining him to fight godfatherism yesterday, they will not allow him to become another godfather.
“I have also seen Oshiomhole kneeling down before traditional rulers. Meanwhile, the APC candidate is not kneeling. Why is oshiomhole not prostrating?
“You see, he is using such pretence to get what he wants. He is so desperate that he is doing everything to secure his political future since he is no longer relevant at the national level.
The Peoples Democratic Party national campaign council for Edo Governorship Election has called out the Buhari Presidency over a trending video allegedly showing former All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari discussing the “arrest” of unnamed persons.
The amateur video showed Oshiomhole walking briskly alongside Gambari, with the former Edo state governor saying, “Arrest…deal with and the whole will change,” while Gambari responded saying “we will go beyond…”
Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the arresting comment may not be unconnected with the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.
He said: “Nigerians were alarmed by the video in which Oshiomhole was seen emphatically urging the Chief of Staff to Mr President on the need to clampdown on certain unnamed Nigerians to achieve political suppression and submission ahead of the Edo election.
“Our national campaign holds that the presence and involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President and the fact that the discussion held within the precincts of the Presidential Villa has made the Presidency complicit and place a huge burden on President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Already, there is anxiety in the public space that the discussion between Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari as captured in the video is an extension of discussions that must have held behind closed doors in the Presidential villa.
“The video has validated earlier revelations of plots by Oshiomhole and the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to use compromised security operatives being mobilized by certain individuals in the Presidency, to arrest innocent Nigerians, including traditional, faith-based and community leaders on trumped-up charges, ahead of the Edo election.”
Ologbondiyan who doubled as the secretary, publicity sub-committee of the campaign council, further said the people of Edo state now know who to blame should things go wrong in the governorship poll.
“Nigerians and the people of Edo state now know those to hold responsible should there be cases of illegal arrests, assassinations and unexplained killings, sudden disappearances of prominent people, accidental discharge by federal security operatives and mysterious accidents in the course of this Edo governorship election.
“The PDP national campaign council on Edo governorship election charges President Buhari to reassure Nigerians by immediately ordering that Adams Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari be pulled in for questioning over the video.
“Anything short of decisive action on this matter will further indict the Buhari Presidency especially coming on the heels of public anxiety over Mr President’s widely condemned comment on the use of security forces for elections.
“Our campaign, however, wants the APC and Oshiomhole to know that their ignoble plots against the people of Edo state have come to nought as the people are at alert and will use every legitimate means available to defend they’re already expressed will in support of the candidate of our party, the PDP, Governor Obaseki in this election,” he added.
Diri Files 12 Grounds Of Appeal To Reverse Sack By Tribunal
The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, yesterday, lodged 12 grounds of appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja to challenge the Tribunal judgement that sacked him from office and ordered the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a fresh election in the state within 90 days.
In the Notice of Appeal he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, yesterday, Diri, urged the appellate court to set aside the majority judgement of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified his election and uphold the minority verdict.
The tribunal had in a majority judgement by two out of the three-man panel of Justices, voided the outcome of the gubernatorial election that held in the state on November 16, 2019, over the exclusion of one of the registered political parties, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), in the contest.
Two members of the panel, Justices Sikiru Owodunni and Yunusa Musa, said they found merit in ANDP’s contention that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the governorship election by INEC, despite the fact that it fulfilled all the statutory requirements.
Justice Musa, who read the lead judgement in the matter, upheld the petition, saying the tribunal was satisfied that INEC illegally excluded ANDP and its governorship candidate, King George, from the election.
He held that INEC lacked the powers to disqualify ANDP’s candidates after it failed to act on a letter the party wrote to be allowed to substitute its deputy governorship candidate.
However, in a dissenting judgement, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo, affirmed Diri’s election after he dismissed the petition for being statute-barred.
Justice Sirajo said there was evidence that ANDP was disqualified from the election for fielding an ineligible candidate.
He noted that the party nominated an under-aged deputy governorship candidate, who admitted that he was 34 years old, instead of the 35 years age bracket the Constitution stipulated.
Justice Sirajo said there was equally evidence that the party failed to substitute the candidate till the statutory window for such substitution elapsed.
Meanwhile, in his appeal, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, last night, Diri, prayed the appellate court to set aside the entire majority decision of the Tribunal (per Hon. Justice Yunusa Musa and Hon. Justice S. M. Owodunni) and to dismiss the 1st Respondent’s petition.
He further urged the Court of Appeal to, “uphold the minority judgement of the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Hon. Justice Muhammad I. Sirajo, which clearly appreciated the law and correctly applied the same to the facts and rightly dismissed the petition.”
Listing some of the particulars of error in the judgement against him, Diri, maintained that the petition by ANDP challenged its alleged unlawful exclusion from the election that was conducted on November 16, 2019.
He argued that the cause of action of the 1st Respondent, ANDP, crystallized on November 16, 2019, is the Election Day when it claimed to have realized that INEC indeed did not place it on the ballot.
“From the date, the 1st Respondent had 21 days within which to file a petition against the alleged unlawful exclusion from the election.
“There was no election on the 14th day of February, 2020 held by INEC to ground the 1st Respondent’s petition filed on 26th February, 2020, more than five months after the declaration of results, as the ground of complaint of unlawful exclusion is a complaint against an election, not a declaration.
“The case of the 1st Respondent is not hinged on the nullification of the votes of APC candidate, David Lyon, nor on the declaration of results by the 2nd Respondent on the 14th day of February, 2020; nor on the return of the Appellant as the Governor of Bayelsa State, but on its alleged unlawful exclusion from the election held on the 16th day of November, 2019.
Zoning, Prerogative Of States, PDP Clarifies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), yesterday, said any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter of the party.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, while making clarification on the issue of decision of zoning on Anambra governorship election.
Ologbondiyan said the attention of the NWC of the PDP had been drawn to conflicting reports regarding its position on issues relating to the coming Anambra governorship election.
“For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.
“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration, including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.”
Ologbondiyan said the party recognised the current chairman of the Anambra chapter led by Sir Ndubisi Nwobu and the structure of the party in the state.
He urged all stakeholders in Anambra to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of the party in the state.
It would be recalled that the South-East PDP Zonal Working Committee, in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting on July 3, and made available to newsmen, resolved that there would not be zoning in the upcoming Anambra governorship election.
The ZWC, in the communiqué jointly signed by the National Vice Chairman, Deacon Austin Umahi; and the Zonal Secretary of the zone, Casmir Ugwu; assured all the state gubernatorial aspirants of the assurances of PDP national chairman of a level playing field and transparent primary.
We’ll Not Politicise Dev Of Rivers, Wike Assures …Signs N15.8bn Contract For GRA Flyover, Other Roads
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he would not politicise the development of the state.
He has, therefore, reiterated his commitment to providing quality infrastructure that would enhance the development of the state.
Wike gave the assurance during the signing of the contract papers for the award of the GRA Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the provisions of critical infrastructure would not be politicised because Rivers people deserve the best.
“Today, we have signed the papers for the award of N15.8billion contract for the GRA Flyover, and also the dualization of the Ezimgbu Link Road up to Stadium Road, and from Genesis Eatery axis of Tombia Road up to Ikwerre Road.
“It is unprecedented that a state can dream, commence and complete construction of five flyovers within a year.
“We will pay Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, 70 per cent of the contract sum up-front. This will make them to keep to the terms agreed on delivering the job within 12 months.
“The rains cannot be used as an excuse because we are going to pay them. I trust the capacity of Julius Berger, and I believe that Rivers State deserves the best”, he stated.
The governor dismissed comments by critics that he was concentrating development on Port Harcourt to the detriment of other parts of the state.
He stated that he would not politicise anything that has to do with the construction of roads in the interest of the state.
The governor maintained that any investment made in the state capital goes a long way to boost the image of the state.
“We are providing infrastructure and roads in all the 23 local government areas. We are also at the point of constructing a road from Woji town connecting Aleto-Alesa up to Port Harcourt Refinery junction.
“That road will help the people of Okrika to access Port Harcourt within 10 minutes without going through the East-West Road,” he stated.
Wike also announced the court judgment that has affirmed that the Rivers State Government was the owner of the OML11.
“Yesterday, we got judgment against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that OML 11 and Kidney Island belongs to Rivers State Government.
“For us, whatever we will do to enhance the development of the state, we will do it within the period we are in office,” he added.
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Ritchter said they are delighted to be part of the success story of Governor Wike’s administration.
He pointed out that they started with pot-hole contracts in 2015, and has since constructed 19 roads.
Other projects completed include, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.
According to Ritchter, two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be delivered by December, 2020, and the third one in February, 2021.
