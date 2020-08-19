Politics
CUPP Urges INEC To Obey Judgement On Parties Deregistration
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described as a ‘waste of tax payers’ money’ the attempt by the lndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appeal the recent court judgement that nullified the de-registration of some political parties.
CUPP called on the INEC to obey the court judgment that ordered it to re-list the 23 political parties it deregistered on February 6, and also channel its energy and resources on other productive ventures that would strengthen the electoral system in Nigeria.
A five-man panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, in a unanimous judgment voided the deregistration of the parties, declaring that, ‘a constitutional violation, particularly by public or statutory authority, should not be allowed to survive even for a second for any reason.’
CUPP, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, by Olusegun Peters, Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation and Member, Steering Committee, called on INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu to comply with the order of the court by immediately re-listing the affected political parties in the interest of the country and sustainable democracy in Nigeria.
Politics
Reps Probe NNPC’s $100m Insurance Policy On Non-Existing Assets
An investigative hearing into the $100 million premium allegedly paid by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Joint Ventures (JVs) for non-existing assets overseas as well as the implementation of insurance policies of other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) has began.
Rep. Darlington Nwokocha, Chairman, House Committee on Insurance & Actuarial Matters, flagged off and presided over the 10-day investigative hearing/pre-forensic Audit meeting.
He explained that the exercise was necessitated by alleged breaches on insurance by insurance business practitioners; low retention capacity of dollar-denominated insurance business and the effect on the economy; and under-utilisation of capacity of insurance policy, the practice and effects of domiciling insurance ventures abroad.
According to him, others are issues and prospects of ineffective regulation of foreign placements of insurances; alleged loss of billions of naira by the nation through insurances of moribund assets, non-existent assets and high premium rates; alleged huge unsettled life insurance claims, poor handling of Group Life insurance schemes, its effects on the motivation and productivity of working class citizens and non-payment/un-allowed deductions on entitlements of the surviving families.
Nwokocha explained that after the pre-forensic meeting, the Committee would deploy Forensic Auditors to NNPC and all the MDAs as well as insurance companies and brokers handling the portfolios.
The chairman, who underscored the importance and contribution of insurance to the economies in other climes, however, observed that the story is different in Nigeria.
He said: “I want to assert one thing before my colleague moves the motion. Let me talk to all of us, particularly those of us sitting today. We have a 10-day investigative hearing that will be taking place every day, it is not a joke.”
Politics
PDP Calls Out Presidency Over Oshiomhole’s Arrest Comment
The Peoples Democratic Party national campaign council for Edo Governorship Election has called out the Buhari Presidency over a trending video allegedly showing former All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari discussing the “arrest” of unnamed persons.
The amateur video showed Oshiomhole walking briskly alongside Gambari, with the former Edo State governor saying, “Arrest…deal with and the whole will change,” while Gambari responded saying “we will go beyond…”
Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters, yesterday, national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the arresting comment may not be unconnected with the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.
He said: “Nigerians were alarmed by the video in which Oshiomhole was seen emphatically urging the Chief of Staff to Mr President on the need to clampdown on certain unnamed Nigerians to achieve political suppression and submission ahead of the Edo election.
“Our national campaign holds that the presence and involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President and the fact that the discussion held within the precincts of the Presidential Villa has made the Presidency complicit and place a huge burden on President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Already, there is anxiety in the public space that the discussion between Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari as captured in the video is an extension of discussions that must have held behind closed doors in the Presidential villa.
“The video has validated earlier revelations of plots by Oshiomhole and the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to use compromised security operatives being mobilised by certain individuals in the Presidency, to arrest innocent Nigerians, including traditional, faith-based and community leaders on trumped-up charges, ahead of the Edo election.”
Politics
Reps Minority Caucus Rejects SWP Job Slots
The members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have rejected the 30 job slots allotted to each member of the green chambers from the 774,000 public jobs scheme of the Federal Government.
The caucus stated this in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), yesterday in Abuja.
Elumelu said that allocating 30 out of the 1,000 slots per local government, was grossly unfair and unacceptable, saying that the lawmakers were the true representatives of the people.
The lawmaker demanded a review of the criteria used for allocating the job slots, alleging that the system was designed to favour certain interests in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to Elumelu, it is at the detriment and disadvantage of majority of other Nigerians across the country.
“The 30 persons allotment to be supervised by a member in each of the Local Government Areas, cannot by any criteria, said to be a true representation of the people they are mandated to represent.
“The 774,000 jobs are meant for the people and that the people look up to the lawmakers as major channels through which they are reached for social and economic empowerment.
“A situation, which makes the 30 persons, out of the 1,000 per local government, grossly inadequate”.
