We’ll Not Politicise Dev Of Rivers, Wike Assures …Signs N15.8bn Contract For GRA Flyover, Other Roads
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he would not politicise the development of the state.
He has, therefore, reiterated his commitment to providing quality infrastructure that would enhance the development of the state.
Wike gave the assurance during the signing of the contract papers for the award of the GRA Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the provisions of critical infrastructure would not be politicised because Rivers people deserve the best.
“Today, we have signed the papers for the award of N15.8billion contract for the GRA Flyover, and also the dualization of the Ezimgbu Link Road up to Stadium Road, and from Genesis Eatery axis of Tombia Road up to Ikwerre Road.
“It is unprecedented that a state can dream, commence and complete construction of five flyovers within a year.
“We will pay Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, 70 per cent of the contract sum up-front. This will make them to keep to the terms agreed on delivering the job within 12 months.
“The rains cannot be used as an excuse because we are going to pay them. I trust the capacity of Julius Berger, and I believe that Rivers State deserves the best”, he stated.
The governor dismissed comments by critics that he was concentrating development on Port Harcourt to the detriment of other parts of the state.
He stated that he would not politicise anything that has to do with the construction of roads in the interest of the state.
The governor maintained that any investment made in the state capital goes a long way to boost the image of the state.
“We are providing infrastructure and roads in all the 23 local government areas. We are also at the point of constructing a road from Woji town connecting Aleto-Alesa up to Port Harcourt Refinery junction.
“That road will help the people of Okrika to access Port Harcourt within 10 minutes without going through the East-West Road,” he stated.
Wike also announced the court judgment that has affirmed that the Rivers State Government was the owner of the OML11.
“Yesterday, we got judgment against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that OML 11 and Kidney Island belongs to Rivers State Government.
“For us, whatever we will do to enhance the development of the state, we will do it within the period we are in office,” he added.
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Ritchter said they are delighted to be part of the success story of Governor Wike’s administration.
He pointed out that they started with pot-hole contracts in 2015, and has since constructed 19 roads.
Other projects completed include, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.
According to Ritchter, two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be delivered by December, 2020, and the third one in February, 2021.
Zoning, Prerogative Of States, PDP Clarifies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), yesterday, said any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter of the party.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, while making clarification on the issue of decision of zoning on Anambra governorship election.
Ologbondiyan said the attention of the NWC of the PDP had been drawn to conflicting reports regarding its position on issues relating to the coming Anambra governorship election.
“For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.
“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration, including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.”
Ologbondiyan said the party recognised the current chairman of the Anambra chapter led by Sir Ndubisi Nwobu and the structure of the party in the state.
He urged all stakeholders in Anambra to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of the party in the state.
It would be recalled that the South-East PDP Zonal Working Committee, in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting on July 3, and made available to newsmen, resolved that there would not be zoning in the upcoming Anambra governorship election.
The ZWC, in the communiqué jointly signed by the National Vice Chairman, Deacon Austin Umahi; and the Zonal Secretary of the zone, Casmir Ugwu; assured all the state gubernatorial aspirants of the assurances of PDP national chairman of a level playing field and transparent primary.
Wike Pledges Support For NLNG Train 7 …Demands Employment Of Rivers Indigenes
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured of government’s support to make the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project a success.
Wike made the promise when a delegation of the SCD Joint Venture Consortium of the Train 7 project, led by the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The governor said the Train 7 project was critical to the economy of the country and the state.
He stated that God has blessed Rivers State with such natural resources and the people must also benefit from the abundant gas on their land.
“I agree that Train 7 will create 12,000 jobs, but we do not want only 200 slots given to Rivers State. I want not less than 50 per cent employment opportunities given to the state. The remaining slots can be shared among other Nigerians.
“We also do not want menial jobs for Rivers people. We have very competent people who can be engaged in executive positions. We are born to be leaders.
“It is our project now so you have to give our people employment and contracts. Local content should also reflect the interest of the host communities.
“We are reconstructing Aker Base Road and extending it to Saipem because we want to create a conducive environment for your activities.
“If we spend that kind of money, you also have to reciprocate by employing Rivers people,” he stated.
The governor blamed most security problems on companies who engage cultists to do surveillance jobs for them.
He urged the project coordinating companies to relate with the host communities and the state government to secure peace during the period the project would last.
“I don’t want to hear that you have orders that will make you ignore Rivers people. When you refuse to relate with the state government and the communities, you create crisis.
“If you carry Rivers people along, be rest assured that we will give you all the support.
“While I am governor, this project will succeed because it will benefit us and also increase our internally generated revenue,” he stated.
The governor said a special assistant on Train 7 would be appointed to liaise with the project coordinating companies.
Such interface, he said, would reduce friction, ensure that the right things are done and eliminate situations that would jeopardize the success of the project.
Leader of the delegation and Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, said the contract for Train 7 was signed on May 13, 2020 to expand the existing Train 6 complex.
He explained that the project would create about 12, 000 jobs and boost the economy of the host communities and the state.
Attah commended the governor for creating a conducive environment for a project like Train 7 to take off.
Also on the delegation were the Managing Director of Daewoo Nigeria limited, Yeongsoep Jung, and the Acting Managing Director, Saipem, Paviani Walker, who pledged to incorporate local content in their operations.
