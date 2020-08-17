Politics
Vandalising Obaseki’s Billboards Won’t Stop Him From Winning -Atu
Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Edo State on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, for allegedly paying people to attend their campaign rallies, describing the action as unbecoming of a party that claims to be popular.
Atu, who made this known in a press statement, said Governor Obaseki had become their nightmare and that’s why they have been engaged in gun shooting and destruction of his billboards and posters.
According to him, the APC, its candidate and supporters should know that the ongoing politics of posters and billboards destruction in various parts of the state won’t stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from winning the September 19 governorship election in the state.
“Such action is undemocratic, despotic and an invitation to anarchy. Obaseki’s administration can’t be intimidated or cowed by the anarchical tendencies of the opposition party in the state,” he said, noting that the PDP will consider taking appropriate actions in its quest for peace and justice, as it appears they have been deliberately pushed to the wall.
“While we understand their frustration, we know their current actions are the last kick of a dying horse”, he added.
He stressed that “they claimed that they have the backing of the President in all their actions but we are aware Mr. President will never encourage violence even in his own election.
“Mr President, you have earned your name and integrity, therefore the ambition of one man who voted against you in the last election can’t soil your name. The people of Edo State are collectively calling for a peaceful election. We want to warn those who are engaged in the act of violence to desist from it”, Atu admonished.
Politics
Group Carpets FG Over Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression
The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has expressed dismay that the continuous attempt to suppress the existence of the right of freedom of expression of Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is exposing its failure in sportsmanship, statesmanship and political craftsmanship.
The CNG said it found it worrying that the current administration was becoming more and more intolerant of opposition and criticisms and gradually dragging the country towards becoming a police state.
Expressing its concerns on the state of the nation, its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement issued yesterday said it was alarmed by reports that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, had been invited by the Department of State Services over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.
“We find this attempt to harass Na’Abbah, a senior citizen and critical stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process, a brutal encroachment on the universal citizens right to freedom of expression which is a fundamental characteristic of any democratic state,” the statement explained.
According to the statement, “it is ridiculous that those who run this government, who happened to have benefited the most from the previous administration’s tolerant disposition should be the ones denying others the same right they enjoyed.”
It added, “The CNG repudiates this unhealthy, undemocratic trend of government’s exercise of power through security agencies to impose restrictions on citizens’ mobility, or on their freedom to express or communicate political or other views and hold it unacceptable.”
Politics
Delta APC Crisis Deepens As Two Chairmanship Claimants Emerge
The cold war among members of the State Working Committee, SWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, nosedived yesterday as some members of the committee insisted that the purported sacking of the chairman of the party, Jones Erue, stands with a former deputy chairman of the party, Elvis Ayomanor currently acting as chairman.
Ayomanor was announced as acting chairman of the party after a section of the SWC announced the suspension of Erue for alleged financial misappropriation, failure to convene meetings of the SWC or State Executive Committee and unilaterally suspending seven members of the SWC.
Erue through the party’s publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, had in February announced the suspension of Ayomanor and six other members including its vice chairman, Delta South senatorial district, Tosan Awani and the state women leader, Mrs Janet Oyubu, for alleged acts of gross misconduct.
Speaking on a meeting being convened at the Abuja residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ayomanor in a statement by Felix Okpako, who claimed to be publicity secretary of the party, said: “Erue, was constitutionally removed by a two-third majority of the elected SEC members, for maladministration, misappropriation of party funds and diversion of party property. Thus, no single individual has the powers to reinstate him as the state chairman.”
Ayomanor further warned that the party was not any man’s personal property, neither did it belong to any individual, saying “If we are calling any state caucus meeting, it will be at the APC state secretariat in Asaba, or a public venue, not at the private residence of any self-acclaimed leader of the party.
Politics
RSG, Julius Berger Sign Fifth Flyover Contract
Crucial issues, with far reaching impact on the people and residents of Rivers State, were considered last week in Government House, Port Harcourt
Rivers State Government and the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc officially signed contract papers for the construction of yet another flyover in the state.
Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaacheus Adango and the Commissioner for Works, Engr Austin Ben-Chioma, signed on behalf of the Rivers State Government while the Managing Director/ CEO of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Ritchter, signed for the company.
The fifth Flyover which is to be constructed at the GRA junction, along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, among others would cost the state N15.8 billion.
The Managing Director assured that his company would deliver the project in 12 months.
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that state Government will pay the German Construction firm 70 per cent of the contract sum upfront.
Also, last week, management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) led by its Managing Director , Tony Attah, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Government House. He announced that contract for Train Seven project has been signed to expand the existing Train Six Complex.
The MD explained that the Train Seven project would create about 12,000 job opportunities and boost the economy of both the host communities and the state.
Atta, who was accompanied on the visit by the Managing Director of Daewoo Nigeria Limited, Yeongsoep Jung and the Acting Managing Director of Saipem, Paviani Walker, commended the Governor for providing a conducive environment.
Responding, the Rivers State Governor noted that the Train Seven was critical to the economy of the state and that of the Federal Government and promised that the state Government would support the project to succeed.
He demanded, however, that Rivers people must be considered for both employment and contract. He said 50 per cent of the 12,000 jobs should go to the people of the state.
Within the week under review, Rivers State Government won her legal battle against the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over the ownership of OML 11 and Kidney Island.
The Brick House landlord announced the cheering news at a public function held Friday in Government House.
Recall that the Attorney General of the state had filed a suit on behalf of Rivers State Government against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited over ownership of OML11 and Kidney Island.
Another major event in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week, was the dissolution of the state Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks by the state government.
Consequent upon this development, SA to the Governor in charge of the Taskforce, Mr Bright Amaewhule, was relieved of his duties while members of the taskforce were directed to return property of the taskforce in their possession, including their identify cards to Secretary to the State Government.
Rivers State Government has frowned at encroachment of government lands in the state by residents, describing it as unfortunate.
Governor Wike made the remark last week when he visited Government Comprehensive Secondary School Borikiri, Port Harcourt.
The Rivers State PDP Chairman , Ambassador Desmond Akawor stated this when he led the body on a courtesy visit to the Governor in Government House, last week.
He noted that Governor Wike has restored the lost glory of the state and developed massive infrastructure across the state.
Chris Oluoh
