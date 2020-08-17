RSG Warns Principals Against Illegal Fees

Enitona High School Old Students Association (EHSOSA) has expressed excitement at the massive renovation of their alma mater and commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for remembering their school.

President of the association, Mr. Ipalibo West made the commendation Friday when the association visited the school to donate some face masks to teachers and the students of the school, preparing to write their West African School Certificate Examinations.

The President said, “ this is a school that so many administrations in the state abandoned for several years and we have been crying for help.

“ This school which is the oldest school in both Rivers and Bayelsa was almost a forest, looking like an abandoned property.

“ Today, we are very happy that the Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomEzenwoWike has transformed the school. We thank him for this wonderful work he has done and pray God to bless him more.”

West who led members of the association round the school to see the massive work done by Governor Wike’s administration noted that maintenance culture is a major problem in our society.

He called on the management and students of the school to ensure that the facilities being put in place were regularly maintained.

“ Now that the Governor has done this work here, we want to crave the indulgence of the students, the teachers and the principal to ensure that everything needed to maintain the facilities here should be done”.

He said the association deemed it necessary to support students of their Alma mater who were preparing for the West African School Certificate Examinations and the teachers by donating face masks for their safety in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and at same time see for themselves, the wonderful work done by the Rivers State Government in the school.

The Principal (Senior Secondary) of the school, Elder Digi Umoroduah, thanked Governor Wike for the massive renovation work in the school and also the old students for providing safety materials to the students and teachers.

Chris Oluoh