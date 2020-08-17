News
Rivers Leaders Laud Wike’s Dev Vision
Prominent leaders of Rivers State have commended the development vision of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
They were particularly excited that two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be ready and open to vehicular traffic by December, 2020.
The Rivers’ leaders had joined the governor and the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Lars Richter, on inspection tour of the flyover projects in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
They visited the Rebisi and the Rumuola flyover project sites to see the extent of work done.
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said Governor Wike has demonstrated prudence in financial spending, and was never deterred by the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.
“This Rebisi flyover has completely transformed the skyline of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. It is a project like no other.
“God has made it possible, and it is happening in our tenure. In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic and other economic issues, the governor has prudently used available financial resources to achieve this feat.
“He has ensured excellence. As he promised, this is one of five flyovers, and it will be completed this year. This is a major landmark success,” she stated.
Also speaking, the former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, noted that Wike has continued to push for more economical, political and infrastructural growth of the state.
“He is doing something quite different from what previous administrations did. To make a mark, you have to create something different.
“The bridge on which we are standing is part of the kind of development that will attract investors because it will ease movement.
“He promised Rivers people to provide infrastructure, and promote human capital development among other concerns. He is achieving them.
“His choice of construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, also tells of the quality of projects he wants to deliver to Rivers people.
“We are also happy for the favourable court judgement that has affirmed that Rivers State Government owns the OML 11. This is a milestone that will impact positively on the economy of the state,” he asserted.
On his part, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, commended the boldness of the governor in repositioning the state for economic prosperity.
“I am absolutely impressed with what is on ground. You could dislike Governor Wike but not his projects. They are purposeful, and if you hate the projects, it means you hate Rivers people.
“We are seeing these five flyovers, and it is unimaginable. No other state deserves more flyovers than Rivers State. We have, over the years, since Rivers State was created, had narrow and single lane flyovers.
“But he came with a vision that this state must get what it deserves. And I am very glad at that. Being on this flyover, today, tells me that the vision is correct”, he declared.
Also in his remarks, the former Commissioner for Education, Alwell Onyesoh, opined that the governor has prepared the state to welcome true investors.
“I am happier being a Rivers man. Rivers State can compete with Lagos State in terms of purposeful infrastructure rightly developed.
“This governor has done well. A lot of people say so much is done in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt. For me, they are being political; like telling the truth by half. We need development and it comes gradually.
“With his urban renewal programme, and taking development in phases, people will have the feeling that this is a place to be and do business.
“A previous administration built monorail, and people had so much expectation on it. This is ten years after, it is lying useless, and funds wasted.
“But the Wike administration has spent less than that and it is useful. If he develops Port Harcourt, and another does other areas, in no time, everywhere will be developed,” he said.
21.76m Nigerians Unemployed In 2020, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the total number of unemployed Nigerians stands at 21,764,617.
The statistics are contained in the bureau’s Labour Force Statistics website, entitled “Unemployment and Underemployment Report (Q2 2020)”, released in Abuja.
It referred to the report as an Abridged Labour Force Survey under Covid-19 for August, 2020.
The unemployment rate during the period in reference represented a 27.1 per cent rise from the 23.1 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
“A rise in unemployment generally means the number of people searching for jobs has increased which can occur because people previously outside the labour force have decided to join the labour force and are now in search of jobs.
“Or people previously working have lost their jobs, and are now in search of jobs. Often, it is a combination of these two,” the NBS said.
According to the report, the total number of people in employment during the reference period is 58,527,276.
The statistics of those employed showed a 15.8 per cent reduction in employment in the third quarter of 2020.
Of this number, 35,585,274 were full-time employed, who worked for 40 hours or more per week, while 22,942,003 were under-employed and worked between 20 to 29 hours per week.
The number of persons in the labour force, people within ages 15 to 64, able and willing to work was estimated to be 80,291,894.
The figure represented an 11.3 per cent decrease in the number of persons recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Of this number, those within the age bracket of 25 to 34 were highest with 23,328,460, representing 29.1 per cent of the labour force.
The NBS noted that the unemployment rate among rural dwellers in the period under review increased to 28 per cent from 23.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
Urban dwellers also reported a rate of 25.4 per cent up from 21.2 per cent.
In the case of underemployment among rural dwellers, it rose to 31.5 per cent in the period under review from 22.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
The rate among urban dwellers also rose to 23.2 per cent from 13.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
Moreover, the unemployment rate among young people, ages 15 to 34 in the second quarter of 2020 was 34.9 per cent up from 29.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.
Also, the rate of underemployment for the same age group rose to 28.2 per cent from 25.7 per cent.
These rates were the highest when compared to other age groupings.
For state statistics under the second quarter of 2020, Imo reported the highest rate of unemployment with 48.7 per cent, followed by Akwa Ibom and Rivers with 45.2 per cent and 43.7 per cent, respectively.
The state with the lowest rate was Anambra in the South-East with 13.1 per cent.
For underemployment, the state which recorded the highest rate was Zamfara with 43.7 per cent, while Anambra recorded the lowest underemployment rate, with 17 per cent.
A total number of 2,736,076 did not do any work in the last seven days preceding the survey due to the lockdown but had secure jobs to return to after the lockdown.
The NBS said the unemployment and underemployment rates varied across states according to the nature of economic activities predominant in each state.
“Favourable conditions in one state may lead to an influx of jobseekers in that state and in the process increasing unemployment in the performing state, while reducing the unemployment rate in the originating state.
“This may give a false impression that the state with the lower unemployment rate is performing better,” it said.
You’re A Statesman, Buhari, Jonathan, Lawan Tell Babangida At 79
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on the occasion of his 79th birthday, today.
A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that Buhari joins family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.
The statement read, “As the former military leader turns a new age, the President believes his services to the country will always be remembered.”
The President further prayed “that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.”
Also, former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, felicitated with ex-Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 79th birthday, describing him as a statesman who has made considerable contribution to Nigeria’s growth.
Babangida, who served as the nation’s military President from 1985 to 1993, turns 79, today.
In a goodwill message to Babangida, which he personally signed, Jonathan highlighted the former military President’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and development.
In the message, Jonathan further said: “I celebrate with you, your family, and all associates as you mark your 79th birthday.
“You are a statesman who has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our country, Nigeria.
“I salute your steadfast love for our nation and your continued zeal towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.
“As you celebrate, may God sustain you with sound health, peace and joy. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”
Similarly, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, felicitated former President Ibrahim Babangida as he celebrates his 79th birthday, today.
Lawan says the former General can be proud of his contributions to the defence of the nation’s territorial integrity, unity, political and socio-economic development of Nigeria.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President noted that President Babangida has remained passionate about Nigeria more than two decades after his exit from active public service.
Lawan urged the elder statesman to continue to avail those in leadership positions the benefits of his experience and wise counsel for the unity, stability and progress of the nation.
The Senate President wishes the General many more years of good health and peace of mind.
Bayelsa Ministry Moves To Check Rape, Children’s Rights Violations
