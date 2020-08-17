News
Engage In Word Of God To Succeed, Banigo Tells Christians
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has advised Christians to continue to engage in the word of God and his ways in order to have the wisdom to succeed in life.
Banigo stated this while speaking as a guest preacher during the Women Convention Thanksgiving Service of Kingdom Life Gospel Outreach Ministries International in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The deputy governor, who spoke on the theme, “Building Emotional Capacity for Sustaining Success”, disclosed that the narrow way was the way of life eternal and leads to good and sustained success.
According to her, “If you want to have good successes meditate on the word of God, if you want to build your emotional capacity to sustain success listen to the word of God continually and observe all that is therein and then work in the spirit”.
She noted that the Holy Spirit would lead human beings not to fall into negative emotions like unforgiveness, vindictiveness, bitterness and negative acts, stressing that unforgiveness was a negative emotion that could drain one’s emotional capacity and dry up the person, adding that when someone is drained, you cannot have creative ideas.
Front Pix
Zoning, Prerogative Of States, PDP Clarifies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), yesterday, said any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter of the party.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, while making clarification on the issue of decision of zoning on Anambra governorship election.
Ologbondiyan said the attention of the NWC of the PDP had been drawn to conflicting reports regarding its position on issues relating to the coming Anambra governorship election.
“For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.
“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration, including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.”
Ologbondiyan said the party recognised the current chairman of the Anambra chapter led by Sir Ndubisi Nwobu and the structure of the party in the state.
He urged all stakeholders in Anambra to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of the party in the state.
It would be recalled that the South-East PDP Zonal Working Committee, in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting on July 3, and made available to newsmen, resolved that there would not be zoning in the upcoming Anambra governorship election.
The ZWC, in the communiqué jointly signed by the National Vice Chairman, Deacon Austin Umahi; and the Zonal Secretary of the zone, Casmir Ugwu; assured all the state gubernatorial aspirants of the assurances of PDP national chairman of a level playing field and transparent primary.
Front Pix
We’ll Not Politicise Dev Of Rivers, Wike Assures …Signs N15.8bn Contract For GRA Flyover, Other Roads
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he would not politicise the development of the state.
He has, therefore, reiterated his commitment to providing quality infrastructure that would enhance the development of the state.
Wike gave the assurance during the signing of the contract papers for the award of the GRA Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the provisions of critical infrastructure would not be politicised because Rivers people deserve the best.
“Today, we have signed the papers for the award of N15.8billion contract for the GRA Flyover, and also the dualization of the Ezimgbu Link Road up to Stadium Road, and from Genesis Eatery axis of Tombia Road up to Ikwerre Road.
“It is unprecedented that a state can dream, commence and complete construction of five flyovers within a year.
“We will pay Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, 70 per cent of the contract sum up-front. This will make them to keep to the terms agreed on delivering the job within 12 months.
“The rains cannot be used as an excuse because we are going to pay them. I trust the capacity of Julius Berger, and I believe that Rivers State deserves the best”, he stated.
The governor dismissed comments by critics that he was concentrating development on Port Harcourt to the detriment of other parts of the state.
He stated that he would not politicise anything that has to do with the construction of roads in the interest of the state.
The governor maintained that any investment made in the state capital goes a long way to boost the image of the state.
“We are providing infrastructure and roads in all the 23 local government areas. We are also at the point of constructing a road from Woji town connecting Aleto-Alesa up to Port Harcourt Refinery junction.
“That road will help the people of Okrika to access Port Harcourt within 10 minutes without going through the East-West Road,” he stated.
Wike also announced the court judgment that has affirmed that the Rivers State Government was the owner of the OML11.
“Yesterday, we got judgment against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that OML 11 and Kidney Island belongs to Rivers State Government.
“For us, whatever we will do to enhance the development of the state, we will do it within the period we are in office,” he added.
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Ritchter said they are delighted to be part of the success story of Governor Wike’s administration.
He pointed out that they started with pot-hole contracts in 2015, and has since constructed 19 roads.
Other projects completed include, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.
According to Ritchter, two of the three flyovers started in October, 2019, would be delivered by December, 2020, and the third one in February, 2021.
News
IGP Orders Mop Up Of Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered Commissioners of Police in all the states and FCT Abuja to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of prohibited firearms.
In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, the police chief said the directive was given to reduce weapons in the hands of people before the Edo and Ondo elections.
The Edo election would take place on September 19, while the Ondo election would take on October 10.
The statement signed by Deputy Police Commissioner, Frank Mba, said the order became necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.
“In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act”, Mba said.
In a similar vein, Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi-security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.
“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups – vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.
“The IGP enjoins citizens to cooperate with the police in the enforcement of this order as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in the country”, Mba said.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
SWAN Lauds NFF On COVID-19 Palliatives
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Falz Unveils Film Production Company
-
Sports3 days ago
COVID-19, Setback To League Players – Mbaoma
-
Sports3 days ago
Opara Dumps Enyimba
-
Entertainment3 days ago
COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US
-
Sports3 days ago
Edafe Joins Abia Warriors
-
Editorial3 days ago
NDDC: Cleansing The Augean Stables
-
Politics3 days ago
Igbo Group To Raise N500bn For 2023 Presidency