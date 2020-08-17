Business
DISCOs’ Debt To NBET Hits N173bn
Power distribution companies in the country failed to remit a total of N173.35 billion to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc for the electricity sold to them in the first four months of this year.
The government-owned NBET buys electricity in bulk from generation companies through Power Purchase Agreements and sells through vesting contracts to the Discos, which then supply it to the consumers.
The bulk trader reiterated that some of the Discos had yet to meet up with the approved minimum remittance.
The Discos were given a total invoice of N224.84 billion for the energy received in the four-month period but only paid N51.49 billion (22.90 per cent) to NBET, data obtained from the NBET on Wednesday by our correspondent showed.
The 11 power distributors received a total invoice of N52.13 billion in January; N52.01 billion in February; N52.62bn in March; and N68.08 billion in April.
But they paid N14.96 billion (29 per cent) in January; N13.04 billion (25 per cent) in February; N6.07 billion (12 per cent) in March; and N9.84 billion (14 per cent) in April. Report say last week that NBET failed to pay the power stations on the national grid a total of N181.39 billion from January to April this year.
According to NBET, the payment to the Gencos are based on receipts from the Discos.
Power distribution companies in the country saw their revenue collection rise a record N127 billion in the first three months of the year.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, on January 3, 2020, released December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020 for the 11 Discos.
World Gearless Vessel Arrives Onne Port
In a bid to make the Eastern Ports more viable for maritime operations, Nigerian Ports Authority, Onne Port Complex last Saturday successfully berthed one of the biggest gearless Maersk Line vessels at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State.
The vessel, which is 300 metres in length and 48 metres width berthed successfully by 4.20 pm Nigerian time.
Speaking at the arrival, Managing Director NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, represented by the Asst. General Manager Harbours, Captain Uduiguomen Eboreime who received the vessel expressed happiness over the safe arrival of the ‘Maersk Stadelhorn Vessel’ at Onne Port.
Usman said that the berthing of the ship was a culmination of a five day preparation for the arrival of the vessel from Cotonou, Benin Republic.
She described the gearless Vessel as with 9,971 capacity to berth at any Nigerian Port.
Captain of the Maersk Line Port, Kikelomo Abiola Cudjoe who gave details of the vessel on behalf of her organization stated that the vessel has a total draught of 11.2 metres, while the vessel capacity stood at 9,971( TEUs ).
Also speaking, Port Manager Onne Port, Alhasssan Ismaila Abubakar, told journalists that the arrival of the vessel is a milestone attained by NPA, and expressed appreciation to the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman for all the support and assistance given to Onne port Complex in making the arrival of the vessel possible.
Abubakar stated that the vessel was brought in from Fairway Buoy Bonny by NPA’s three Pilots who are well trained on pilotage of such vessels.
“We deployed 3 TUG Boats with 3 Pilots from Onne Port Complex, and for us, the successful arrival of this vessel has showcased the expertise of NPA’s Ports Operations”,he stressed
Abubakar added that the arrival of the vessel showed that NPA is fully equipped, noting that shippers and other maritime stakeholders in the Eastern Zone and those from the Northern axis will now have the option to make choices especially as Lagos port is now saddled with a lot of activities which has resulted in congestion.
Earlier, The Country Manager of A P Molleer and also the Board chairman of West African Container Terminal (WACT) klaus Holman Laursen , applauded the support and Cooperation between Nigerian Ports Authority and other elements, which according to him made the safe arrival and berthing possible, describing it as a big moment for all the stakeholders.
Chiinedu Wosu
FCT Minister Restates Commitment To ICT Deployment
The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has reiterated the commitment of FCT Administration to the deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), in managing affairs of the territory.
The Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye in a statement yesterday said, Bello made the pledge when he received a delegation from the National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA).
The delegation was led by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, Ogunleye according to the statement made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
According to Bello, he foresees a future where Abuja will be fully run as an ICT compliant city.
The minister explained that many FCT agencies however, were currently using ICT in one way or the other to do their work, adding that the FCTA was moving towards improving that.
He therefore, assured that the administration would support NITDA in its quest to achieve this dream for the nation’s capital.
“Being in Abuja, I can assure you that we will always be available to partner with your organisation to deploy whatever you need to deploy.
“Whether it is solutions to schools that are e-based, or solution to security matters or traffic management or the health system, in all these areas, we have some form of IT deployment already.
“So, it is just a matter of streamlining and upgrading, and you can use Abuja as one giant platform where you can showcase what is possible when people come in here.
“You will always show them what you are doing because all the institutions that you will require to do all the deployments that you need, are available within the FCT Administration,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.
IPPIS: Oil Workers Threaten To Shut Down, Sunday
Senior oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have threatened to shut down all oil operations by Sunday, if the Federal Government failed to pay their salaries latest today.
The oil workers, who had embarked on a peaceful warning protest since Wednesday issued the threat when they gathered at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun in the continuation of the agitation, yesterday.
The protesters, who adorned red T-shirts carried assorted placards with inscriptions such as “No To Forceful Enrollment into IPPIS”; “Release Our Salaries Now or No Dialogue”; and “We Are Not Against IPPIS but Create Another Platform That Address Our Peculiarities”, amongst others.
Addressing the protesting workers, the Vice Chairman, Warri Zonal Council of PENGASSAN and Secretary of Regulators Forum, Prince Audu Oshiokhamele, warned that “if the salaries are not released by Friday, then all oil operations will be shut down by midnight of Sunday.”
He declared, “I want to assure you, our union members, that if our salaries are not released before Friday (tomorrow), by 12 midnight, on Sunday we will shut down the whole nation. What we are just doing now is a warning protest but by Sunday, the music will change”.
Also addressing the protesters, Oshiokhamele, who was in company of Mr. James Esiomor, PTI branch Chairman of PENGASSAN and Mr. Ejokirhie Jahpurpose, Chairman of PTI branch of NUPENG, expressed surprise that the Federal Ministry of Finance claimed ignorance of non-payment of their salaries in the last three months.
