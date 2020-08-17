DISCOs’ Debt To NBET Hits N173bn

In a bid to make the Eastern Ports more viable for maritime operations, Nigerian Ports Authority, Onne Port Complex last Saturday successfully berthed one of the biggest gearless Maersk Line vessels at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State.

The vessel, which is 300 metres in length and 48 metres width berthed successfully by 4.20 pm Nigerian time.

Speaking at the arrival, Managing Director NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, represented by the Asst. General Manager Harbours, Captain Uduiguomen Eboreime who received the vessel expressed happiness over the safe arrival of the ‘Maersk Stadelhorn Vessel’ at Onne Port.

Usman said that the berthing of the ship was a culmination of a five day preparation for the arrival of the vessel from Cotonou, Benin Republic.

She described the gearless Vessel as with 9,971 capacity to berth at any Nigerian Port.

Captain of the Maersk Line Port, Kikelomo Abiola Cudjoe who gave details of the vessel on behalf of her organization stated that the vessel has a total draught of 11.2 metres, while the vessel capacity stood at 9,971( TEUs ).

Also speaking, Port Manager Onne Port, Alhasssan Ismaila Abubakar, told journalists that the arrival of the vessel is a milestone attained by NPA, and expressed appreciation to the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman for all the support and assistance given to Onne port Complex in making the arrival of the vessel possible.

Abubakar stated that the vessel was brought in from Fairway Buoy Bonny by NPA’s three Pilots who are well trained on pilotage of such vessels.

“We deployed 3 TUG Boats with 3 Pilots from Onne Port Complex, and for us, the successful arrival of this vessel has showcased the expertise of NPA’s Ports Operations”,he stressed

Abubakar added that the arrival of the vessel showed that NPA is fully equipped, noting that shippers and other maritime stakeholders in the Eastern Zone and those from the Northern axis will now have the option to make choices especially as Lagos port is now saddled with a lot of activities which has resulted in congestion.

Earlier, The Country Manager of A P Molleer and also the Board chairman of West African Container Terminal (WACT) klaus Holman Laursen , applauded the support and Cooperation between Nigerian Ports Authority and other elements, which according to him made the safe arrival and berthing possible, describing it as a big moment for all the stakeholders.

Chiinedu Wosu