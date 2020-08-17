Adeniji Pens Emotional Farewell To MFM

Striker Kabiru Adeniji, has penned an emotional goodbye message to the fans of MFM FC after joining another team.

Adeniji brought his stay at the Olukoya Boys to an end last Thursday after he joined another Nigeria professional football league side Kwara United.

Adeniji spent two seasons with MFM FC of Lagos and was one of the club’s best players, until the final day of his contract.

The player took to his social media handle to bid farewell to the management of the Olukoya Boys and their supporter

“It was a great journey well spent at MFM FC. I came to this club for the first time and was well well-received,” he told Tidesports source.

“From day one, from the first training session, until the last of 2019/20 season, I have had the fortune to enjoy football passionately. I have dozens, hundreds of images recorded in my mind of moments shared with all.

“Many goal celebrations, the happiness in the form of support from the MFM family. I am a privileged, honored footballer, for whom life has allowed him to wear the shirt of a fantastic club.”

“I could mention one-by-one all the extraordinary people with whom I have had the pleasure of overcoming challenges and difficulties in the many ways that have been presented throughout this time, but I prefer to give them a collective thanks, because the MFM FC management, coaches, backroom staff, players and supporters are wonderful people. We all win, we all lose and we work together.

“Thank you very much to all of them because I have always been rewarded with their trust and support for my efforts.

“With this letter I do not say farewell, I just want to let you know that I made the decision to seek a new challenge in my career,” he concluded.