Fuludu Wants Adequate Publicity, Security To Develop NPFL

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo, has applauded the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the transparent manner it disbursed the COVID-19 palliative package from FIFA, CAF and other sponsors.

Sirawoo, who expressed delight in the N 11,580,000 (eleven million, five hundred and eighty thousand) Naira that was earmarked for SWAN said the NFF was meticulous in ensuring that all the stakeholders in Nigerian football were duly captured.

He further noted that the gesture will in no small way enhance the cordial working relationship between the NFF and other stakeholders especially SWAN, even as he urged all the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant.

“The leadership of the NFF has displayed a very high degree of transparency in the manner it handled the COVID-19 palliatives from its various sponsors by ensuring that all the stakeholders in the football development chain were captured.

“We in SWAN are particularly happy because this recognition will go a long way in alleviating the impact of the pandemic which has slowed down the economic activities of the country.”

“We thank the President of the NFF, AmajuPinnick and members of his Board for this well-thought and timely gesture; our members have gone through various degrees of pains following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, we say thank you NFF,” he declared.

The SWAN President also assured that he will ensure that all the members of the association in its 37 state chapters were given their due from the amount.