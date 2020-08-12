Lawmaker Urges Urgent Reform Of NDDC … Seeks Independent Forensic Probe

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says he would continue to preach the unity of the nation.

Kalu, who said this in an interview with our source in Umuahia yesterday, reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.

“My duty is to continue preaching about the unity of the nation. My duty is to continue pleading with our people about religious tolerance and to continue preaching that Nigeria should be a strong one,” he said.

The two-term former governor of Abia State said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over the state in 2023.

He vowed to use his position as the chairman of the party’s caucus in the Senate to wrest power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said that the party was already doing well under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo State.

Kalu said that the party would employ a new strategy to penetrate the remaining South East states in 2023.

Kalu, while reacting to his rousing reception in Aba on Monday, during a Requiem Mass in honour of his late friend, Chief Anthony Enukeme (Tonimas), said it was because the people believed in his leadership.

He said, “Forget about the newspaper propaganda, the people believed in what I had done for them.

“They had free education, their pensions, salaries and leave allowances were paid.

“The people believe that whoever I will bring will do a better job.”

According to him, when you see all those boys that are following me, they know that their future is guaranteed under the leadership of any political party I belong”.

Kalu, who was being likened to a Biblical Joseph following his recent incarceration said he had simply remained as “Orji Uzor Kalu that is ready to give leadership of justice and fairness.”

Kalu had returned to the Senate in June, after spending six months in jail upon conviction on corruption charges.

Kalu, who had been serving a 12-year sentence, was released from jail on June 2, 2020, following an order by the Federal High court.

He was convicted for embezzling N7.65 billion belonging to the Abia government.

The Supreme Court however, ordered a retrial after it nullified his conviction.